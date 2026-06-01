The Chic, Anti-Trend Way Millennials Are Wearing Jeans in 2026

One of my favorite phrases the internet has come up with is, 'Whatever I ask God for, he doubles it and gives it to Dua Lipa.' It does feel true. Dua does everything I want to be doing. She's eating pasta in Positano. She's strolling through the art museums in Copenhagen. She's getting married in custom Schiaparelli.
So whatever Dua wears, I want to wear. Yes, she has incredible taste and seems to have the kind of closet most of us would only dream of owning a fraction of. But part of me also feels, wishfully so, that maybe if I dress like her I could manifest a life like hers. She also often pulls off things in ways I couldn't ever imagine. Basically, she helps me dream bigger and also think outside the box.
Take her most recent outfit: a fitted leather blazer with Celine boyfriend jeans, pumps and a large navy bag. It is the coolest, most elevated version of the business casual millennial look.
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Remember when we used to show up to parties in a formal top, jeans, and heels, like we were seconds away from clocking into corporate on the club dance floor? Dua's look reminds me of that but in the best way because it's actually chic. If anyone could convince me to embrace the millennial of it all, it would be her. And now that I think about it, this look would be even better on a trip to Paris. Here's to manifesting it all into existence.
Shop the best leather blazer tops to wear with jeans, below.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.