Zendaya Wore the New Denim Jacket Trend That Makes Basics Look More Current
Zendaya wears more high-fashion couture looks in a month than most people will wear in a lifetime. On the flip side, when she's off-duty, she keeps things far more chill and accessible, but no less chic. Because of her fashion prowess and influence, Zendaya's off-duty looks are often emulated by the masses. This brings me to the latest off-duty look the paparazzi captured in NYC this week.
Zendaya's outfit consisted of all basics, but it's the jacket trend she paired with them that made it look particularly current and cool. She started with baggy white trousers, a gray sweater, and white On sneakers, and added a denim jacket. But it wasn't just any denim jacket—it was a dark denim jacket. Zendaya's jacket (which is by The Row and has also been donned by Kendall Jenner) represents the inky denim trend that fashion has been embracing this season and that makes everything it's paired with (basics included) look more elegant and put-together—and yes, more "2024".
If you're interested in making your basics look fresher and more elegant, keep scrolling to see Zendaya's styling and shop dark denim jackets for your own wardrobe.
On Zendaya: The Row Ness Cotton and Cashmere Jacket ($1990); Louis Vuitton bag; On The Roger Centre Court Sneakers ($190); Bottega Veneta sunglasses
Shop Zendaya's Jacket
Shop More Dark Denim Jackets
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.