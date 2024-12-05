Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Rejected This Age-Old Fashion Rule, and You Should Too

Some fashion rules are wise to abide by, and others are meant to be broken. I will stand by the adage about never upstaging the bride, but as for the supposed protocol of not mixing black and brown? That one I will gladly ignore (as Alexa Chung recently did on the red carpet in London). Another guideline that should be rejected is never wearing socks with sandals. Who came up with that?

Daisy Edgar-Jones, for instance, believes socks and sandals can be harmonious bedfellows. She was recently photographed on a casual shopping excursion in London wearing a Mango Wool Coat ($230), Hades scarf, and Birkenstock Birko-Flor Slide Sandals ($110) styled with black socks. Slip-on sandals are just so darn convenient when you're running out of the house, but obviously, open-toed shoes are not ideal for winter. Wearing socks with sandals is the perfect quick fix for this quandary. Scroll down to see how Daisy Edgar-Jones does it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Mango Wool Coat ($230); Hades scarf; Birkenstock Birko-Flor Slide Sandals ($110)

Shop Daisy Edgar-Jones's Exact Coat and Sandals

MANGO Wool Coat With Handmade Belt $230 SHOP NOW A beautiful black wool coat will never be a bad investment.

Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandals $110 SHOP NOW Edgar-Jones's exact sandals are a foolproof purchase.

Shop More Birkenstocks and Socks to Style With Them

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals $170 SHOP NOW I love these oversize buckles.

Stems Fine Ribbed Metallic Crew Socks $24 SHOP NOW These metallic socks are super cute.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals $160 SHOP NOW Have you heard? Burgundy is surging in popularity right now.

Stems Soft Ruffle Metallic Socks $22 SHOP NOW These socks would look so cute paired with your favorite Birkenstock sandals.

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Sandals $140 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with any style by Birkenstock.