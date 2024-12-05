Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Rejected This Age-Old Fashion Rule, and You Should Too

Some fashion rules are wise to abide by, and others are meant to be broken. I will stand by the adage about never upstaging the bride, but as for the supposed protocol of not mixing black and brown? That one I will gladly ignore (as Alexa Chung recently did on the red carpet in London). Another guideline that should be rejected is never wearing socks with sandals. Who came up with that?

Daisy Edgar-Jones, for instance, believes socks and sandals can be harmonious bedfellows. She was recently photographed on a casual shopping excursion in London wearing a Mango Wool Coat ($230), Hades scarf, and Birkenstock Birko-Flor Slide Sandals ($110) styled with black socks. Slip-on sandals are just so darn convenient when you're running out of the house, but obviously, open-toed shoes are not ideal for winter. Wearing socks with sandals is the perfect quick fix for this quandary. Scroll down to see how Daisy Edgar-Jones does it.

Daisy Edgar-Jones wears a black coat and socks with sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Mango Wool Coat ($230); Hades scarf; Birkenstock Birko-Flor Slide Sandals ($110)

Shop Daisy Edgar-Jones's Exact Coat and Sandals

Wool Coat With Handmade Belt

MANGO
Wool Coat With Handmade Belt

A beautiful black wool coat will never be a bad investment.

Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandals in Black
Birkenstock
Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandals

Edgar-Jones's exact sandals are a foolproof purchase.

Shop More Birkenstocks and Socks to Style With Them

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Sandals

I love these oversize buckles.

Stems Fine Ribbed Metallic Crew Socks
Stems
Fine Ribbed Metallic Crew Socks

These metallic socks are super cute.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Sandals

Have you heard? Burgundy is surging in popularity right now.

Stems Soft Ruffle Metallic Socks
Stems
Soft Ruffle Metallic Socks

These socks would look so cute paired with your favorite Birkenstock sandals.

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Sandals
Birkenstock
Madrid Big Buckle Sandals

You can't go wrong with any style by Birkenstock.

Stems Alexia Fishnet Socks
Stems
Alexia Fishnet Socks

Prettier than your average pair of socks.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

