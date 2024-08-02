Brat Summer's Not Over Yet—16 Fashion Finds that Embody the New Guess Remix

What do you get when you combine two artists at the top of their game? The "Guess" remix by Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, of course. The new music video debuted hours ago but has already gone predictably viral. For instance, the teaser posted on Eilish's Instagram has racked up 1.8 million views and over 20,000 comments. It's safe to say both singers have dedicated fan bases, so joining them together was a recipe for success.

It's been approximately two months since Charli XCX debuted her sixth studio album, Brat. In that time, the term has been applied to everything from presidential nominees to Instagram aesthetics. While the album's impact on popular culture is undeniable, right now I want to focus on its influence on fashion. To that end, I rounded up 16 pieces that I think embody the Brat vibe. Scroll down to watch the new music video and shop my picks.

Watch the New "Guess" Remix Featuring Billie Eilish

Charli xcx - Guess featuring Billie Eilish (official video) - YouTube Watch On

Shop Pieces That Embody the Brat Aesthetic

Miaou Renzo Tube Top $195 SHOP NOW Long live the tube top.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants $198 SHOP NOW These Reformation pants are so cool.

Fleur du Mal Cacio e Pepe Luxe Thong $75 SHOP NOW It wouldn't be a Brat-themed roundup without some lingerie.

Praying Statues Crop Tee Pink $55 SHOP NOW Charli XCX loves a graphic tee.

Levi's Baggy Dad Shorts $70 SHOP NOW Long shorts are trending in a major way right now.

Jimmy Choo Etana 80 Shoes $1075 SHOP NOW This specific shade of green is everywhere right now.

Paloma Wool No 1652 Top $150 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

Fleur du Mal Organic Cotton Slip $108 SHOP NOW A classic slip dress is always a good idea.

Miaou Long Sleeve Top in Warped Plaid $105 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with everything at Miaou right now.

Cou Cou Intimates The Mini Skirt Black $68 SHOP NOW Mini skirts are essential to nail the vibe.

Marc Jacobs Heaven Pentagram Locket $105 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Marc Jacobs's jewelry selection.

Givenchy Eyewear Giv Cut Sunglasses SHOP NOW Charli XCX loves these sunglasses.

ARCINA ORI Margot Dress $320 SHOP NOW Sheer dresses aren't going anywhere.

Marc Jacobs Anna Sui Lace Tank $325 SHOP NOW This corset top is so darn cute.

Jaded London Jamie Check Boxer Trousers $100 SHOP NOW Comfy and cool.