Brat Summer's Not Over Yet—16 Fashion Finds that Embody the New Guess Remix

What do you get when you combine two artists at the top of their game? The "Guess" remix by Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, of course. The new music video debuted hours ago but has already gone predictably viral. For instance, the teaser posted on Eilish's Instagram has racked up 1.8 million views and over 20,000 comments. It's safe to say both singers have dedicated fan bases, so joining them together was a recipe for success.

It's been approximately two months since Charli XCX debuted her sixth studio album, Brat. In that time, the term has been applied to everything from presidential nominees to Instagram aesthetics. While the album's impact on popular culture is undeniable, right now I want to focus on its influence on fashion. To that end, I rounded up 16 pieces that I think embody the Brat vibe. Scroll down to watch the new music video and shop my picks.

Watch the New "Guess" Remix Featuring Billie Eilish

Charli xcx - Guess featuring Billie Eilish (official video) - YouTube Charli xcx - Guess featuring Billie Eilish (official video) - YouTube
Watch On

Shop Pieces That Embody the Brat Aesthetic

a model wears a yellow ruched tube top
Miaou
Renzo Tube Top

Long live the tube top.

Leopard Print Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants

These Reformation pants are so cool.

Cacio e Pepe Luxe Thong
Fleur du Mal
Cacio e Pepe Luxe Thong

It wouldn't be a Brat-themed roundup without some lingerie.

a pink cropped T-shirt that says

Praying
Statues Crop Tee Pink

Charli XCX loves a graphic tee.

Baggy Dad Shorts
Levi's
Baggy Dad Shorts

Long shorts are trending in a major way right now.

Jimmy Choo green strappy high heels
Jimmy Choo
Etana 80 Shoes

This specific shade of green is everywhere right now.

a model wears a black halter top
Paloma Wool
No 1652 Top

Sleek and simple.

Organic Cotton Slip
Fleur du Mal
Organic Cotton Slip

A classic slip dress is always a good idea.

Long Sleeve Top in Plaid
Miaou
Long Sleeve Top in Warped Plaid

I'm obsessed with everything at Miaou right now.

The Mini Skirt in Black
Cou Cou Intimates
The Mini Skirt Black

Mini skirts are essential to nail the vibe.

Heaven Pentagram Locket
Marc Jacobs
Heaven Pentagram Locket

Don't sleep on Marc Jacobs's jewelry selection.

Givenchy Eyewear Black Oversize Sunglasses
Givenchy Eyewear
Giv Cut Sunglasses

Charli XCX loves these sunglasses.

Margot Dress
ARCINA ORI
Margot Dress

Sheer dresses aren't going anywhere.

Marc Jacobs Anna Sui Lace Tank
Marc Jacobs
Anna Sui Lace Tank

This corset top is so darn cute.

Blue Check Boxer Trousers
Jaded London
Jamie Check Boxer Trousers

Comfy and cool.

Vanilla Rhea Lace Bloomer Shorts
Jaded London
Vanilla Rhea Lace Bloomer Shorts

These bloomer shorts are sure to earn you compliments.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

