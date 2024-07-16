3 Simple, Anti-Trend Shoes Celebrities Are Relying on This Summer
I don't know about you, but I have always struggled with choosing which shoes to wear in the summer months. Between sandals that rub, closed-toe styles that feel too covered up for the heat and the new trends that bubble to the surface what feels like every week, it can be a little overwhelming working out the best shoes to wear at this time of the year. So, in search of some inspiration on the subject, I took to the social media feeds of some of my favourite celebrities to see which summer shoe trends they've been backing in 2024 so far.
What struck me, however, was how anti-trend all of their shoe choices seem to be. Between sticking to a very classic colour palette and opting for silhouettes and styles that are perennial in their appeal, celebrities are sticking with tried-and-tested footwear formulas this season, with the spotlight being shone upon three styles in particular.
With a high probability that one, two or all three of these shoes are already lurking in your wardrobe somewhere, scroll on to discover which shoes celebs are prioritising this year and that you should also prioritise by proxy. Still, should you find any pairs missing from your collection, I've shopped out the chicest market options for each non-trend shoe, too.
3 SUMMER SHOE TRENDS CELEBRITIES ARE WEARING RIGHT NOW
1. WHITE SANDALS
I always thought white shoes could look a little cheap 1) depending on the shoe style itself and 2) what you wear them with. White sandals, however, have always felt fresh and appealing for summer. For one, the light colour way tends to suit both bright and more subdue hues in contrast to black, which can look a little harsh sometimes.
It's this versatility that means white sandals always peak in the summer months, especially if you're having to prioritise space in your suitcase. Both Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sabrina Elba included white sandals in their holiday capsules this summer, and I'll be following their lead when prepping for my own vacation in a couple of weeks.
SHOP THE SHOE:
T-bar sandals are a big trend this summer.
I own these in black and can confirm they're very comfortable to walk in.
The sturdy block heel makes these ideal for all-day wear.
Simple and so chic—I'd gladly own these in every colour they come in.
2. FLIP FLOPS
It's true, flip flops never really go out of style, but what I would say is that they've never been as popular as they are right now, especially on the celeb circuit. Jennifer Lopez, Laura Harrier and so many more stars have been relying heavily on their flip flops this summer, with one common theme cropping up across many of the looks.
While foam and rubberised flip flops will always be a mainstay, in 2024 we're seeing more polished pairs come to the fore, too. Think styles finished in leather, suede and mock croc, with an expensive-looking colour palette to boot.
SHOP THE SHOE:
I didn't know I wanted green suede flip flops until I saw this beautiful pair.
These come in a handful of colours, but the red shade is attention grabbing.
I hear great things about Sleepers flip flops; they're apparently incredibly comfortable.
Look closely and you'll see this premium The Row pair boasts a rich burgundy hue that feels particularly on trend.
3. BALLET FLATS
After looking at hundreds of celebrity outfits this summer, one thing I can state with absolute confidence is that the stars are not over ballet flats yet. Not by a long shot. Between Kendall Jenner's minimalist leather pair to Alexa Chung's pretty satin offering, there's no sign of fatigue when it comes to this flat shoe.
Of course, there are lots of pairs on the market to choose from right now, too. The big question is, will you follow Chung's fanciful lead, Jenner's pared-back take or seek out another trending option? The choice is yours for the taking.
SHOP THE SHOE:
If you want a fuss-free pair like Jenner's, this is the style for you.
The glossy finish makes this ballet flat feel extra fancy.
