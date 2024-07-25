The "Romantic" New Bra Candice Swanepoel Just Convinced Me To Buy

(Image credit: Angelo Pennetta)

When getting recommendations, I like to go straight to the source and tap experts in their respective fields. When it comes to lingerie, who better to ask than Candice Swanepoel? After all, the supermodel has spent the better part of the last two decades testing out bras and underwear like it's her job (because it is). So when she advised me on her favorite new "romantic" bra, you better believe I added it to my cart immediately.

"I absolutely love that the Victoria's Secret Dream Angels with Love Cloud Innovation offers better-than-ever comfort without sacrificing beautiful designs and details!" Candice told Who What Wear. "My favorite frame is the Wicked Unlined Bra in Lily Embroidery ($70) because the romantic intricate floral design combined with buttery soft lace (you have to feel it!) radiates ease and beauty—and to me, there is just nothing sexier than being comfortable." With glowing praise like that, how could I resist?

Naturally, I jumped at the chance to also ask Candice about the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, her favorite classic underwear style, her summer styling tricks, and more. Scroll down to read my interview.

My Q&A With Candice Swanepoel

What do you love most about the VS Fashion Show coming back?

I’m so excited that the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back this fall—runway, glamour, wings, and all! I’m most looking forward to being reunited with and getting to know all the women involved—it really is one big family backstage. There’s nothing like it.

Tell me about your experience shooting the new Dream campaign. What was your favorite part?

Shooting for the Victoria’s Secret Dream campaign in such an ethereal setting in London was surreal and the beautiful gardens and chic backdrops brought the collection to life. It’s always such a treat spending time with my VS family, and I especially had a blast getting to be playful while shooting our campaign video around Longleat House.

What's your favorite way to style slip dresses and slip skirts? How would you style them differently for daytime vs nighttime?

I love to flex my creative muscle when styling pieces from day to night. Slip dresses and skirts are great staples for packing because they are so versatile. I like to style slip dresses and slip skirts with an oversized light sweater or a tank with fun, bright jewelry, and sneakers. To take the look into the evening, I would swap in an oversized blazer, kitten heels, and a great statement bag. A gorgeous corset can also pair so well with a slip skirt—and this VS Dream collection has such beautiful corsets and stunning colorways of slip skirts that are must-gets!

What is your all-time favorite VS underwear and why?

The No-Show Thong Panty is my ultimate closet staple for a perfectly seamless look and all-day comfort. While my drawers are filled with neutral tones, I love to pick up seasonal colors to mix it up!

