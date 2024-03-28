Camila Mendes Dressed Up Her Levi's Jeans With the Cutest $150 Going-Out Top

(Image credit: @camimendes)

I don't know about you, but I love a good press tour because of all the fantastic outfits that celebrities and their stylists put together. Right now, we're being treated to the early stages of Zendaya's Challengers media blitz, and it's shaping up to be a good one. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is booked and busy promoting Immaculate. (ICYMI, we just did an exclusive photo shoot and interview with Sweeney that you simply must check out right away!) Plus, Camila Mendes is on a press tour for her upcoming Prime Video film called Música, which is described as a coming-of-age love story set in New Jersey.

While promoting the movie in Miami, Mendes wore a trusty pair of Levi's jeans that she dressed up with a super-cute top I have a feeling you'll love—With Jéan's Rose Top ($149). It's one of the brand's best-selling items, and it's not hard to see why. It truly makes for the perfect going-out top. Scroll down to see how she wore it with the help of her stylist Molly Dickson and shop it for yourself in three different colors.

On Camila Mendes: With Jéan Rose Top ($150); Levi's jeans

With Jéan Rose Top in Khaki $149 This color is divine.

