Camila Mendes Dressed Up Her Levi's Jeans With the Cutest $150 Going-Out Top
I don't know about you, but I love a good press tour because of all the fantastic outfits that celebrities and their stylists put together. Right now, we're being treated to the early stages of Zendaya's Challengers media blitz, and it's shaping up to be a good one. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney is booked and busy promoting Immaculate. (ICYMI, we just did an exclusive photo shoot and interview with Sweeney that you simply must check out right away!) Plus, Camila Mendes is on a press tour for her upcoming Prime Video film called Música, which is described as a coming-of-age love story set in New Jersey.
While promoting the movie in Miami, Mendes wore a trusty pair of Levi's jeans that she dressed up with a super-cute top I have a feeling you'll love—With Jéan's Rose Top ($149). It's one of the brand's best-selling items, and it's not hard to see why. It truly makes for the perfect going-out top. Scroll down to see how she wore it with the help of her stylist Molly Dickson and shop it for yourself in three different colors.
On Camila Mendes: With Jéan Rose Top ($150); Levi's jeans
Shop Camila Mendes's Green Top
Shop Other Tops From the Same Brand
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.