Emma Stone Wore the Least-Annoying Denim Trend to Pair With Ankle and Knee Boots

If you've ever had on a pair of jeans but also want to wear boots, so you have to take off your jeans and find something else that will work with your boots, I can relate. A lot of denim styles just don't mesh with ankle and knee boots, especially since skinny jeans (the go-to style to wear with knee boots) aren't as popular as they once were. The jeans are either too slim to fit over your boots or your boots are too slim to fit over your jeans. But one current denim trend works with all types of boots, and Emma Stone just wore them in NYC.

That trend is wide-leg jeans, and you can fit pretty much any type of ankle or knee boots comfortably underneath the roomy legs. Stone opted to pair simple black leather boots with light-wash, high-waisted jeans and a black sweater, and you can't go wrong with the classic combination. Whether you prefer full-length (like Stone's) or cropped wide-leg jeans, your boots will work beautifully.

Keep scrolling to see Stone's look and shop some of my favorite wide-leg jeans to wear with boots.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Boots

Agolde Ren High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $228 SHOP NOW

Slvrlake Grace Jeans $279 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean $138 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary Slouchy Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $100 SHOP NOW

Agolde Dame High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $258 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

Toteme High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans $390 SHOP NOW

Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans $80 $63 SHOP NOW

RE/DONE 70s Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $295 SHOP NOW