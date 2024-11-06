Emma Stone Wore the Least-Annoying Denim Trend to Pair With Ankle and Knee Boots
If you've ever had on a pair of jeans but also want to wear boots, so you have to take off your jeans and find something else that will work with your boots, I can relate. A lot of denim styles just don't mesh with ankle and knee boots, especially since skinny jeans (the go-to style to wear with knee boots) aren't as popular as they once were. The jeans are either too slim to fit over your boots or your boots are too slim to fit over your jeans. But one current denim trend works with all types of boots, and Emma Stone just wore them in NYC.
That trend is wide-leg jeans, and you can fit pretty much any type of ankle or knee boots comfortably underneath the roomy legs. Stone opted to pair simple black leather boots with light-wash, high-waisted jeans and a black sweater, and you can't go wrong with the classic combination. Whether you prefer full-length (like Stone's) or cropped wide-leg jeans, your boots will work beautifully.
Keep scrolling to see Stone's look and shop some of my favorite wide-leg jeans to wear with boots.
