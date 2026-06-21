Quiet Luxury Isn't Dead—Ashley Olsen Just Wore Black Tailoring In A Paris Summer Heatwave

Don't be too tempted by the season's shiny funnel-neck jackets and retro-inspired windbreakers. If you're hoping to channel an Olsen-inspired summer—and let's be honest, who isn't?—then it's worth returning to the basics, and by that I mean ensuring your tailoring rotation is stronger than ever.
Stepping out for a bite to eat in Paris this week, Ashley Olsen showcased one of the chicest takes on summer layering I've seen all season. Keeping things simple with an easy foundation, she started with a white tee. Adding polish to the casual base, Ashley layered over a delicately pleated Issey Miyake blazer. Borrowed from the brand's menswear line, the sleek single-breasted design brought movement and texture to her look while maintaining the classic, refined aesthetic she's known for.
She then leaned into one of the season's biggest accessory trends, swapping slimline '90s-inspired sunglasses for a pair of wraparound, rave-inspired shades. On the bottom, she kept things cohesive with black pleated trousers, also by Issey Miyake, creating a streamlined silhouette from head to toe.
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With pendant necklaces layered over her tee and a croc-embossed bag in her clutches, the designer crafted a cool, effortless take on summer tailoring that I'll happily be recreating for the months ahead.
Forever inspired by some of the chicest women in fashion, read on to discover my edit of the best Ashley Olsen-inspired blazers to shop now.