Ashley Graham Wore the Dress Brand That Fashion Brides Are Gatekeeping
In the bridal space, there are a handful of brands that fashion people regularly rely on, including Vivienne Westwood, Vera Wang, and Danielle Frankel. However, if you're searching for a more under-the-radar label for your big day, look no further than Clio Peppiatt. It's an up-and-coming British brand I first discovered while scrolling through Net-a-Porter's website. Eschewing traditional wedding gowns, the brand specializes in party frocks, so they're perfect for your second outfit of the evening.
As Ashley Graham just proved, Clio Peppiatt's dresses also work if there are no wedding bells in the air. Attending an event for St. Tropez's self-tanner in New York City, Graham wore the Clio Peppiatt Embellished Stretch-Tulle Mini Dress ($1690). She made the glittery dress work for daytime by pairing it with an oversize white button-down shirt and sandals. Scroll down to see Ashley Graham's newest outfit and shop the brand for yourself.
On Ashley Graham: Clio Peppiatt Embellished Stretch-Tulle Mini Dress ($1690)
