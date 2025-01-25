Anna Wintour Could Have Any Designer Bag, But She's Still Wearing This Rare One From 2019

Anna Wintour doesn't always carry a handbag. But when she does, she prefers Fendi. (Yes, this is a reference to those old Dos Equis commercials—IYKYK.) While attending fashion shows in Paris, London, Milan, and New York, she typically does not bring a purse. Being able to stash away your stuff is one of the many benefits of having a personal driver. So when she does carry a handbag, you can bet I'll notice.

Currently in Paris to attend the F/W 25 menswear shows, Wintour was photographed wearing a Fendi NM Baguette beaded bag from 2019. Very few are available on the resale market, including one on Rebag going for $2790. As one of the most powerful women in fashion, Wintour could certainly have her pick of the newest designer bags, but I admire her loyalty to her favorite Fendi piece. Scroll down to see Anna Wintour's latest outfit and shop her exact purse.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Anna Wintour: Fendi Baguette NM Bag Beaded Fabric ($2790)

Fendi Baguette NM Bag Beaded Fabric Medium $2790 SHOP NOW Hurry: There's only one available at Rebag.

Fendi Baguette Minibag Embroidered With Iridescent Sequins $3750 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this mermaid-like bag.

Fendi Baguette Light Blue FF Jacquard Velvet Bag $3750 SHOP NOW Suddenly I need a velvet handbag in my life.

Fendi Baguette Light Blue Selleria Bag $4200 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for baby blue.

Fendi Baguette Canvas Bag With Multicolor FF Embroidery $3490 SHOP NOW This one is giving me '70s vibes.