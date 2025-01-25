Anna Wintour Could Have Any Designer Bag, But She's Still Wearing This Rare One From 2019
Anna Wintour doesn't always carry a handbag. But when she does, she prefers Fendi. (Yes, this is a reference to those old Dos Equis commercials—IYKYK.) While attending fashion shows in Paris, London, Milan, and New York, she typically does not bring a purse. Being able to stash away your stuff is one of the many benefits of having a personal driver. So when she does carry a handbag, you can bet I'll notice.
Currently in Paris to attend the F/W 25 menswear shows, Wintour was photographed wearing a Fendi NM Baguette beaded bag from 2019. Very few are available on the resale market, including one on Rebag going for $2790. As one of the most powerful women in fashion, Wintour could certainly have her pick of the newest designer bags, but I admire her loyalty to her favorite Fendi piece. Scroll down to see Anna Wintour's latest outfit and shop her exact purse.
On Anna Wintour: Fendi Baguette NM Bag Beaded Fabric ($2790)
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.