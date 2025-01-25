Anna Wintour Could Have Any Designer Bag, But She's Still Wearing This Rare One From 2019

By
published
in News

Anna Wintour doesn't always carry a handbag. But when she does, she prefers Fendi. (Yes, this is a reference to those old Dos Equis commercials—IYKYK.) While attending fashion shows in Paris, London, Milan, and New York, she typically does not bring a purse. Being able to stash away your stuff is one of the many benefits of having a personal driver. So when she does carry a handbag, you can bet I'll notice.

Currently in Paris to attend the F/W 25 menswear shows, Wintour was photographed wearing a Fendi NM Baguette beaded bag from 2019. Very few are available on the resale market, including one on Rebag going for $2790. As one of the most powerful women in fashion, Wintour could certainly have her pick of the newest designer bags, but I admire her loyalty to her favorite Fendi piece. Scroll down to see Anna Wintour's latest outfit and shop her exact purse.

Anna Wintour wears a Fendi handbag

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Anna Wintour: Fendi Baguette NM Bag Beaded Fabric ($2790)

Shop Anna Wintour's Purse on the Resale Market

Fendi Baguette NM Bag Beaded Fabric Medium
Fendi
Baguette NM Bag Beaded Fabric Medium

Hurry: There's only one available at Rebag.

Shop Current Fendi Baguette Bags

Baguette Minibag Embroidered With Iridescent Sequins
Fendi
Baguette Minibag Embroidered With Iridescent Sequins

I'm obsessed with this mermaid-like bag.

Baguette Light Blue FF Jacquard Velvet Bag
Fendi
Baguette Light Blue FF Jacquard Velvet Bag

Suddenly I need a velvet handbag in my life.

Baguette Light Blue Selleria Bag With 612 Hand-Sewn Topstitches
Fendi
Baguette Light Blue Selleria Bag

I'm a sucker for baby blue.

Baguette Canvas Bag With Multicolor FF Embroidery
Fendi
Baguette Canvas Bag With Multicolor FF Embroidery

This one is giving me '70s vibes.

Baguette Dark Blue FF Chenille Bag
Fendi
Baguette Dark Blue FF Chenille Bag

Long live logomania.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest