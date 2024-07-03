Anna Wintour Knows This Classic Print Will Never Go Out of Style
Anna Wintour is a woman of few words. Unlike her contemporary editors-in-chief, Vogue's top brass has no personal social media presence and rarely gives interviews. One way she does communicate to the public? Through her clothes, of course. No one knows better than Wintour the power of a sartorial statement. Photographed at the Marc Jacobs F/W 24 show in New York City this week, Wintour's choice of dress expressed her endorsement of a perennially classic summer print: polka dots. Though the print has never gone out of style, it's enjoying a particularly bright moment in the limelight right now. Back in March, my colleague predicted that we'd be seeing a whole lot of polka dots this summer thanks to the many runway iterations presented at Miu Miu, Stella McCartney, Balmain, Carolina Herrera, and more.
If you're in the market for a polka dot dress this summer—and you definitely should be—there are plenty of options for you to choose from. Below, I rounded up my favorite dresses that feature the timeless print. If you have a wedding to attend, might I suggest Rixo's charming Iggy Dress ($360)? If you're looking for a versatile frock that can be dressed up or down, I'd steer you in the direction of Reformation's Tancy Dress ($178). Scroll down to shop all of my polka dot picks.
Shop Our Favorite Polka Dot Dresses
Yep, I'd also style this dress with black Mary Jane flats.
Rixo is one of my all-time favorite British brands.
