Amal Clooney Just Wore a Wedding Dress–Worthy Gown to Dinner in Lake Como
While I'm hunched over my laptop writing this story, Amal Clooney is living her best life in Lake Como. Not that I'm jealous or anything. Photographed en route to dinner with husband George Clooney, Amal wore a crochet maxi dress from Chanel's Cruise 2023 collection, first presented on the runway in Monaco in May 2022. The long sequined gown is positively bridal-worthy, don't you think?
The runway version was styled with chunky layered necklaces, but Amal decided to go with chandelier earrings instead. As for George, he looked sharp in a light tan suit—perfect for an end-of-summer date night. Scroll down to see their newest outfits and shop similar white crochet dresses for yourself.
On Amal Clooney
On Amal Clooney: Chanel Cruise 2023 dress
On the Runway
Shop White Crochet Dresses
Zara never fails to provide affordable options that are exactly on-trend.
