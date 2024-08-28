Amal Clooney Just Wore a Wedding Dress–Worthy Gown to Dinner in Lake Como

While I'm hunched over my laptop writing this story, Amal Clooney is living her best life in Lake Como. Not that I'm jealous or anything. Photographed en route to dinner with husband George Clooney, Amal wore a crochet maxi dress from Chanel's Cruise 2023 collection, first presented on the runway in Monaco in May 2022. The long sequined gown is positively bridal-worthy, don't you think?

The runway version was styled with chunky layered necklaces, but Amal decided to go with chandelier earrings instead. As for George, he looked sharp in a light tan suit—perfect for an end-of-summer date night. Scroll down to see their newest outfits and shop similar white crochet dresses for yourself.

On Amal Clooney

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Amal Clooney: Chanel Cruise 2023 dress

On the Runway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop White Crochet Dresses

Alexis Aleala Dress $675 SHOP NOW This one has very similar details.

Superdown Melani Maxi Dress $64 SHOP NOW This $64 price tag is calling my name.

Ulla Johnson Talia Long Sleeve Lace Maxi Dress $790 SHOP NOW Ulla Johnson has perfected the boho aesthetic.

AKNVAS Willow Dress $695 SHOP NOW I love this fringed hemline.

ZARA Combination Crochet Dress $50 SHOP NOW Zara never fails to provide affordable options that are exactly on-trend.