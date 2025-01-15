What to Buy From Zara’s Massive Sale If You Always Wear Jeans

There’s no denying the timeless appeal of a great pair of jeans. They’re the backbone of every cool, no-fuss wardrobe and the one item you can count on for any occasion. But what truly elevates denim isn’t just the jeans themselves—it’s the pieces you pair with them. And when Zara drops one of its iconic sales, it’s a golden opportunity to stock up on those perfect additions that make your denim rotation feel effortlessly fresh. And right now the site is offering up to 50% off select styles.

We already shared the top picks from a loyal Zara shopper earlier today and now we’re shopping a bit deeper and highlighting pieces to buy if you always reach for your trusty stack of jeans. So, if your style revolves around your favorite pair of Levis, here’s what you need to snag from Zara’s sale to ensure your denim game stays fresh for the new year. Think quality sweaters, elevated outerwear, statement shoes, and much more. Shop everything from Zara’s sale that will look good with the jeans you already own below.

ZARA Smooth Knit Cardigan $40 $20 SHOP NOW A pop of green to brighten your wardrobe.

ZARA Contrasting Collar Crop Jacket $60 $24 SHOP NOW If you've been on the fence about buying into the barn jacket trend now is your chance.

ZARA Heeled Leather Slides $90 $45 SHOP NOW For an extra pair of sleek kitten heels.

ZARA Lace Camisole Bodysuit $28 $11 SHOP NOW Layer this under an oversized blazer for your next night out.

ZARA 100% Wool Scarf Collar Jacket $129 $65 SHOP NOW Who doesn't love a two-for-one item?

ZARA Buttoned Knit Polo Top $46 $23 SHOP NOW Style this with a pair of light-wash jeans.

ZARA Asymmetric Gathered Top $30 $12 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of this timeless black top.

ZARA Animal Print Shoulder Bag $50 $15 SHOP NOW Animal print bags never go out of style.

ZARA Draped Top With Textured Flowers $46 $19 SHOP NOW This tank would be so cute styled with loose low-rise jeans.

ZARA Cropped Knit Cardigan $50 $23 SHOP NOW How cute will this be come spring?

ZARA Plain Knit Top $36 $18 SHOP NOW You can never have too many simple knit tops.

ZARA Rigid Shoulder Bag $70 $27 SHOP NOW The perfect bag for Valentine's Day? Yes.

ZARA Double Breasted Jacket $30 $11 SHOP NOW We're here for the ballerina vibes.

ZARA Plain Knit Basic Polo Top $36 $15 SHOP NOW Preppy and polished.

ZARA Medium Twisted Hoop Earrings $23 $12 SHOP NOW Pair with a slick back bun and you're set.

ZARA Faux Patent Leather Heeled Boots $110 $54 SHOP NOW The perfect boots to wear with your skinny jeans.

ZARA Faux Fur Polo Shirt $36 $15 SHOP NOW This dusty pink hue is too pretty.

ZARA Buttoned Jacket Zw Collection $28 SHOP NOW

ZARA Off the Shoulder Metal Ring Knit Top $46 $23 SHOP NOW Such a statement top.

ZARA Wrought Buckle Cowboy Belt $50 $22 SHOP NOW To add a bit of western to your wardrobe.

ZARA Metallic Textured Top $36 $15 SHOP NOW This neckline is so charming.

ZARA Lace Trim Pointelle Top $26 $10 SHOP NOW Picture this dainty top with loose jeans in the summer.

ZARA Animal Print Heeled Sandals $50 $25 SHOP NOW Pair these with your favorite cropped jeans and a simple black tank.

ZARA Plush Bomber Jacket $46 $19 SHOP NOW We love how this is styled and worn all the way zipped up.