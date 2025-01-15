What to Buy From Zara’s Massive Sale If You Always Wear Jeans
There’s no denying the timeless appeal of a great pair of jeans. They’re the backbone of every cool, no-fuss wardrobe and the one item you can count on for any occasion. But what truly elevates denim isn’t just the jeans themselves—it’s the pieces you pair with them. And when Zara drops one of its iconic sales, it’s a golden opportunity to stock up on those perfect additions that make your denim rotation feel effortlessly fresh. And right now the site is offering up to 50% off select styles.
We already shared the top picks from a loyal Zara shopper earlier today and now we’re shopping a bit deeper and highlighting pieces to buy if you always reach for your trusty stack of jeans. So, if your style revolves around your favorite pair of Levis, here’s what you need to snag from Zara’s sale to ensure your denim game stays fresh for the new year. Think quality sweaters, elevated outerwear, statement shoes, and much more. Shop everything from Zara’s sale that will look good with the jeans you already own below.
If you've been on the fence about buying into the barn jacket trend now is your chance.
Open-front tops with jeans = the French way to style denim.
Pair these with your favorite cropped jeans and a simple black tank.
-
16 Mango Sale Finds That Give Kate Middleton Vibes
Fit for a (future) queen.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Friend to Friend: You're Going to Look Incredibly Chic Wearing These Sale Finds From Aritzia, Reformation, and Shopbop
So many good discounts.
By Judith Jones
-
Nordstrom Has a Secret Sale Right Now, and It's Great—I Think These 30 Items Are the Chicest
Massive deals ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
You Had Me at Cashmere Sale—30 of the Chicest Finds to Shop Before They Sell Out
You'll wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Loyal Zara Shopper—Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Epic January Sale
Blazers, knit tops, kitten heels, and more.
By Judith Jones
-
Get a Head Start on the Top 2025 Trends With These Key Pieces From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
You'll actually wear these forever.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Is Almost Over—40 Luxe-Looking Items to Shop While You Still Can
Up to 60% off.
By Judith Jones
-
I'm Sale Shopping—Specifically These Items From COS, Nordstrom, Alex Mill, Vince, Ref, and A&F
These deals are amazing.
By Bobby Schuessler