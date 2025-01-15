What to Buy From Zara’s Massive Sale If You Always Wear Jeans

There’s no denying the timeless appeal of a great pair of jeans. They’re the backbone of every cool, no-fuss wardrobe and the one item you can count on for any occasion. But what truly elevates denim isn’t just the jeans themselves—it’s the pieces you pair with them. And when Zara drops one of its iconic sales, it’s a golden opportunity to stock up on those perfect additions that make your denim rotation feel effortlessly fresh. And right now the site is offering up to 50% off select styles.

We already shared the top picks from a loyal Zara shopper earlier today and now we’re shopping a bit deeper and highlighting pieces to buy if you always reach for your trusty stack of jeans. So, if your style revolves around your favorite pair of Levis, here’s what you need to snag from Zara’s sale to ensure your denim game stays fresh for the new year. Think quality sweaters, elevated outerwear, statement shoes, and much more. Shop everything from Zara’s sale that will look good with the jeans you already own below.

Smooth Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Smooth Knit Cardigan

A pop of green to brighten your wardrobe.

Contrasting Collar Crop Jacket
ZARA
Contrasting Collar Crop Jacket

If you've been on the fence about buying into the barn jacket trend now is your chance.

Heeled Leather Slides
ZARA
Heeled Leather Slides

For an extra pair of sleek kitten heels.

Lace Camisole Bodysuit
ZARA
Lace Camisole Bodysuit

Layer this under an oversized blazer for your next night out.

100% Wool Scarf Collar Jacket
ZARA
100% Wool Scarf Collar Jacket

Who doesn't love a two-for-one item?

Buttoned Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Buttoned Knit Polo Top

Style this with a pair of light-wash jeans.

Asymmetric Gathered Top
ZARA
Asymmetric Gathered Top

You'll get so much wear out of this timeless black top.

Fine Knit Flower Top
ZARA
Fine Knit Flower Top

Open-front tops with jeans = the French way to style denim.

Animal Print Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Animal Print Shoulder Bag

Animal print bags never go out of style.

Draped Top With Textured Flowers
ZARA
Draped Top With Textured Flowers

This tank would be so cute styled with loose low-rise jeans.

Cropped Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Cropped Knit Cardigan

How cute will this be come spring?

Plain Knit Top
ZARA
Plain Knit Top

You can never have too many simple knit tops.

Rigid Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Rigid Shoulder Bag

The perfect bag for Valentine's Day? Yes.

Double Breasted Jacket
ZARA
Double Breasted Jacket

We're here for the ballerina vibes.

Plain Knit Basic Polo Top
ZARA
Plain Knit Basic Polo Top

Preppy and polished.

Medium Twisted Hoop Earrings
ZARA
Medium Twisted Hoop Earrings

Pair with a slick back bun and you're set.

Faux Patent Leather Heeled Boots
ZARA
Faux Patent Leather Heeled Boots

The perfect boots to wear with your skinny jeans.

Faux Fur Polo Shirt
ZARA
Faux Fur Polo Shirt

This dusty pink hue is too pretty.

Buttoned Jacket Zw Collection
ZARA
Buttoned Jacket Zw Collection

Off the Shoulder Metal Ring Knit Top
ZARA
Off the Shoulder Metal Ring Knit Top

Such a statement top.

Wrought Buckle Cowboy Belt
ZARA
Wrought Buckle Cowboy Belt

To add a bit of western to your wardrobe.

Metallic Textured Top
ZARA
Metallic Textured Top

This neckline is so charming.

Lace Trim Pointelle Top
ZARA
Lace Trim Pointelle Top

Picture this dainty top with loose jeans in the summer.

Animal Print Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Animal Print Heeled Sandals

Pair these with your favorite cropped jeans and a simple black tank.

Plush Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Plush Bomber Jacket

We love how this is styled and worn all the way zipped up.

