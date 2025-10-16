in Features
Shopping Editor
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
-
Proven: This Controversial Fall Pant Trend Is as Comfortable as Sweats, But as Chic as Trousers
I'm investing in a pair right now.
By Tara Gonzalez
-
Jasmine Tookes Opened the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With a Bump-Baring One-Piece and This Glowy Body Oil
My jaw is still on the floor, ICYWW.
By Jamie Schneider
-
My Mom Only Shops Affordable Fashion—I Sent Her These Rich-Looking Picks From Nordstrom and Old Navy
All but three of these chic pieces are under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Really Don't Think These Under-$100 Nordstrom Items Will Be In Stock by November 1, So...
Expensive-looking staples ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
My Mom Only Shops Affordable Fashion—I Sent Her These 27 Chic, Rich-Looking Pieces for Fall 2025
Everything is under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry, White Skirts—Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the 2025 Alt That's About to Be All Over NYC This Fall
The perfect choice if ballet flats will be your go-to shoes for the season.
By Eliza Huber
-
52 Elegant Fall Fashion Finds That Whisper Wealth But Don't Top $250
Money talks.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
If Looking Stylish Is the Goal, These Affordable Nordstrom Fall Items Are It
Expensive-looking jackets, sweaters, and more.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Asked a Fashion Designer What to Buy From H&M Studio's Pre-Fall Collection—Here's What She Said
Everything is seriously so good.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Abercrombie Sucked Me Back Into Its Orbit With These 25 Incredibly Chic Fall 2025 Finds
So, so good.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes