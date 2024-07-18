I Have Totême Taste But An Amazon Budget—12 Items I'm Shopping This Prime Day

In my dreams, my wardrobe is packed full of Celine (the Phoebe Philo era, when it was still spelt with the accent on the first E), The Row's cult favourites and Totême's luxe leather bags. But in reality, my budget simply doesn't stretch far enough.

As much as replicating the feel or vibe of a piece can work, there are some standout styles that leave you wanting something that isn't just the same aesthetic, but as similar a style as possible (and with a few hundred pounds removed from the price tag). Luckily for me, there are plenty of brands that now stock some very chic designer-looking styles. And for today only, you can snap up now for even less, all thanks to Amazon.

There's a lot to be said for saving up for the real deal, of course. Most important is the quality, which will justify the item's cost in the long run. Then there's the intricate detailing that can often be lost when a piece is replicated or used as inspiration. But for those of us who can't muster the funds—no matter how many takeout coffees we skip—getting as close as we can to the real deal is the next best thing.

You could scroll through TikTok for hours or hunt through websites at will, but my gift to you on this day of discounts is to pull together the best Amazon buys to make the entire process that much easier.

Keep scrolling to see the 12 designer-passing pieces available on Amazon now.

WHEN IS THE AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS SALE AND HOW LONG DOES IT LAST?

Now! Deals will be live on July 16 and 17. Just two days, people!

HOW CAN I ACCESS AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS DISCOUNTS?

Simply sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here.

HOW CAN I FIND THE BEST AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS OFFERS?

Keep scrolling, obviously! Oh, and don't forget to stay tuned into our social channels and newsletter for all the up-to-the-minute deal round-ups.

SHOP EXPENSIVE-LOOKING AMAZON BUYS:

Apsvo Chunky Gold Teardrop Earrings $13 $9 SHOP NOW Don't miss these Bottega-looking earrings that come in a two-pack of silver and gold.

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Sweater $24 $20 SHOP NOW A luxe-looking striped knit.

VANLINKER 90s Sunglasses $14 $10 SHOP NOW Oval sunglasses are an It-girl favorite.

COLETER Leather Kitten Heels $62 $52 SHOP NOW I just know I'll wear these for years to come.

Farktop Oversized Long Trench Coat $86 $60 SHOP NOW If you told me this was designer, I'd believe you.

JW PEI Elise Top Handle Bag $89 $61 SHOP NOW A polished top-handle handbag no-one will ever believe is from Amazon.

Putu Flat Sandals $30 $24 SHOP NOW Sleek black sandals that will elevate your outfit.

The Drop Blake Long Blazer $75 $52 SHOP NOW Timeless and elegant.

YorzAhar Baroque Choker Necklace $20 $16 SHOP NOW A chic pearl necklace always make an outfit look so sophisticated.

Fireside by Dearfoams Genuine Shearling Clog Slippers $85 $55 SHOP NOW These are ideal for cosy season but would also make a great gift.

GASSDA Woven Bag $44 $31 SHOP NOW Throw everything in this and go!

KAMISSY Cotton Sleeveless Mock Neck Crop Top $20 $16 SHOP NOW A chic top you won't regret.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Opening Image: @threadsstyling