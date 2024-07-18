I Have Totême Taste But An Amazon Budget—12 Items I'm Shopping This Prime Day
In my dreams, my wardrobe is packed full of Celine (the Phoebe Philo era, when it was still spelt with the accent on the first E), The Row's cult favourites and Totême's luxe leather bags. But in reality, my budget simply doesn't stretch far enough.
As much as replicating the feel or vibe of a piece can work, there are some standout styles that leave you wanting something that isn't just the same aesthetic, but as similar a style as possible (and with a few hundred pounds removed from the price tag). Luckily for me, there are plenty of brands that now stock some very chic designer-looking styles. And for today only, you can snap up now for even less, all thanks to Amazon.
There's a lot to be said for saving up for the real deal, of course. Most important is the quality, which will justify the item's cost in the long run. Then there's the intricate detailing that can often be lost when a piece is replicated or used as inspiration. But for those of us who can't muster the funds—no matter how many takeout coffees we skip—getting as close as we can to the real deal is the next best thing.
You could scroll through TikTok for hours or hunt through websites at will, but my gift to you on this day of discounts is to pull together the best Amazon buys to make the entire process that much easier.
Keep scrolling to see the 12 designer-passing pieces available on Amazon now.
WHEN IS THE AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS SALE AND HOW LONG DOES IT LAST?
Now! Deals will be live on July 16 and 17. Just two days, people!
HOW CAN I ACCESS AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS DISCOUNTS?
Simply sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here.
HOW CAN I FIND THE BEST AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS OFFERS?
Keep scrolling, obviously! Oh, and don't forget to stay tuned into our social channels and newsletter for all the up-to-the-minute deal round-ups.
SHOP EXPENSIVE-LOOKING AMAZON BUYS:
Don't miss these Bottega-looking earrings that come in a two-pack of silver and gold.
These are ideal for cosy season but would also make a great gift.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Opening Image: @threadsstyling
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
PSA: Meghan Markle's Fave Sunglasses Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Time is running out.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Hurry: Kate Middleton's Fave White Sneakers Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
But they're selling quickly.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Reliable Basic That I Stock Pile During Amazon Prime Day
Starting at $6.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Can't Believe I Just Found These Expensive-Looking Summer Dresses on Amazon During Prime Day
From linen minidresses to cotton poplin dresses.
By Judith Jones
-
I Low-Key Think This Is the Best Prime Day in Years—30 Last-Chance Buys You Won't Regret
Get them before they're gone.
By Ana Escalante
-
An Italian Woman Shops Amazon Prime Day—30 Chic Sale Picks She'd Be Sure to Buy
So sleek.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Gasp! 26 Incredibly Good Amazon Prime Finds Worn by the Coolest Celebs
All under $150.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
If You Want Your Outfits to Look Rich, Only Shop These 27 Amazon Prime Day Items
Only you and your bank account will know.
By Allyson Payer