6 New Shoe Styles That Are Low-Key, Anti-Trend and Extremely Elegant

With the exception of Mschf's big red boots or toe shoes, I've never met a shoe trend I didn't like. At least, I've never met a shoe trend I didn't find some sort of merit in, even if I wouldn't wear it myself. For lack of a more accurate phrase to reference, one woman's trash is another woman's treasure, which is the beauty of fashion—you get to choose what it is you like and what you don't.

So, where do shoes fit into the equation? Although we're editors, the Who What Wear team ultimately have opinions on 2024's shoe trends—the ones they love, the ones the don't, and the ones they feel have had their time in the sun. As the ground begins to thaw and, with it, comes the opportunity to diversify our footwear offerings beyond boots, I thought I'd ask my colleagues which shoes they love for the season ahead, but also the shoes they're not all that excited about anymore. What interested me most was that all the shoes they selected felt more anti-trend than the styles they were moving on from, which is indicative of the wider gravitation we're seeing towards more timeless pieces right now. Keep scrolling to read their thoughts on the (not pressing but interesting nonetheless) matter.

The Shoes Our Editors Are Into This Season (and the Ones They're Not)

Pausing: Barely-There Sandals

Wearing: Sleek Slingbacks

"Don't @ me—I own lots of pairs of minimal strappy sandals—but I do think they've hit their peak. I won't be investing in more this season, but I have noticed there is a slingback-shaped hole in my shoe collection. That's where I'm focusing my footwear energy in 2024," says Remi Afolabi, video content creator.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Suede Slingback Court Shoes £55 SHOP NOW These will live in your wardrobe for years and years.

Prada Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW Prada has recently had a restock of its bestselling slingbacks. This cream colour is gorgeous.

Reformation Walker Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW A great colour and a great heel.

Pausing: Wedge Trainers

Wearing: Retro Sporty Trainers

"One shoe trend I've never really been able to get on board with is wedge trainers. If you need a lift for orthopaedic reasons, that I fully appreciate. But a wedge trainer for aesthetic sakes only? You'll have a very hard time converting me. A trainer that is relevant in my world? The retro, sporty-style sneakers we're seeing so much of right now," says Hannah Almassi, editor-in-chief.

Shop the Trend:

Adidas Originals Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are still in stock.

Gola Elan Suede Trainers £90 SHOP NOW Gola trainers are going to be huge this spring.

Zara Contrast Trainers £36 SHOP NOW The high street is tapping into the retro sneaker movement, too.

Pausing: Abstract Heels

Wearing: T-Bar Fronts

"I loved Loewe's rose-bud heels from afar but I prefer my shoes to be a bit more ambiguous and less tethered to a specific moment in time. Lately, I've been noticing more and more T-bar-style shoes on the market, even though they've been a firm fixture in the shoe collections of French and Scandi women for years. For 2024, this is the shoe detail I'm buying into," says Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor

Shop the Trend:

Sézane Marcie Shoes £165 SHOP NOW These also come in classic black.

Tom Ford Whitney Embellished Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals £870 SHOP NOW In a word: Fabulous!

Massimo Dutti Heeled Strap Shoes £119 SHOP NOW These look so high-end.

Pausing: Logos

Wearing: Chain Details

"This season we're seeing a big shift away from logos—according to Tagwalk, there were 17% less on them on the spring/summer runways for 2024 than there were in 2023. I see this in shoes, too. Where I might have been tempted by Chanel-emblazoned loafers in the past, now, I'm looking for subtler embellishments, such as horsebit and chain details," says Remy Farrell, fashion editor.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Leather Slingbacks £55 SHOP NOW These will look chic styled with long pencil skirts and cropped jeans alike.

Ferragamo Dana Chain-Embellished Satin Pumps £775 SHOP NOW Who needs an anklet when you can have one built in?

La Redoute Patent Block Heels with Chain Detail £48 SHOP NOW The patent finish makes these look extra premium.

Pausing: Tan Leather

Wearing: Brown Suede

"Brown is a major colour trend this season so, naturally, it's taking over accessories too. I recently treated myself to a pair of chocolate-brown suede boots. It was only when I added them to my shoe rack that I saw how must more elegant they looked against my tan footwear. Tan shoes will never go out of style, especially in the summer, but I realised that there's more to 'staple' footwear than black and tan," says Florrie Alexander, acting affiliate editor.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW These are next on my wish list.

Le Monde Beryl Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW I'm dreaming about wearing these with floral-print dresses.

Amina Muaddi Lupita Suede Mules £560 SHOP NOW Amina Muaddi mules go quiet luxury.

Pausing: Chunky-Sole Loafers

Wearing: Minimal Loafers

"I love loafers for their outfit-elevating superpowers. I already own a couple of pairs, which I'm looking forward to wearing in the spring but they're on the chunky side. Now. I'm considering rounding off my collection with a more delicate pair. Penny loafers or those with minimal, buttery leather finish fit the bill," says Poppy Nash, managing editor.

Shop the Trend:

Massimo Dutti Leather Loafers £100 SHOP NOW Another Massimo Dutti shoe that looks so much more expensive than it is.

Aeyde Alfie Suede Loafers £295 SHOP NOW So sleek.

Whistles Manny Slim Loafer £159 SHOP NOW I own these and can attest to how comfortable they are.

