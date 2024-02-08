6 New Shoe Styles That Are Low-Key, Anti-Trend and Extremely Elegant

Maxine Eggenberger
By Maxine Eggenberger
published

With the exception of Mschf's big red boots or toe shoes, I've never met a shoe trend I didn't like. At least, I've never met a shoe trend I didn't find some sort of merit in, even if I wouldn't wear it myself. For lack of a more accurate phrase to reference, one woman's trash is another woman's treasure, which is the beauty of fashion—you get to choose what it is you like and what you don't. 

So, where do shoes fit into the equation? Although we're editors, the Who What Wear team ultimately have opinions on 2024's shoe trends—the ones they love, the ones the don't, and the ones they feel have had their time in the sun. As the ground begins to thaw and, with it, comes the opportunity to diversify our footwear offerings beyond boots, I thought I'd ask my colleagues which shoes they love for the season ahead, but also the shoes they're not all that excited about anymore. What interested me most was that all the shoes they selected felt more anti-trend than the styles they were moving on from, which is indicative of the wider gravitation we're seeing towards more timeless pieces right now. Keep scrolling to read their thoughts on the (not pressing but interesting nonetheless) matter. 

The Shoes Our Editors Are Into This Season (and the Ones They're Not)

Pausing: Barely-There Sandals

Wearing: Sleek Slingbacks

dated-shoe-trends-2024-312035-1707140655423-image

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

"Don't @ me—I own lots of pairs of minimal strappy sandals—but I do think they've hit their peak. I won't be investing in more this season, but I have noticed there is a slingback-shaped hole in my shoe collection. That's where I'm focusing my footwear energy in 2024," says Remi Afolabi, video content creator.

Shop the Trend:

H&M + Suede Slingback Court Shoes
H&M
Suede Slingback Court Shoes

These will live in your wardrobe for years and years. 

Prada + Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Prada has recently had a restock of its bestselling slingbacks. This cream colour is gorgeous. 

Reformation + Walker Slingback Heel
Reformation
Walker Slingback Heel

A great colour and a great heel. 

Pausing: Wedge Trainers

Wearing: Retro Sporty Trainers

dated-shoe-trends-2024-312035-1707140657667-image

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

"One shoe trend I've never really been able to get on board with is wedge trainers. If you need a lift for orthopaedic reasons, that I fully appreciate. But a wedge trainer for aesthetic sakes only? You'll have a very hard time converting me. A trainer that is relevant in my world? The retro, sporty-style sneakers we're seeing so much of right now," says Hannah Almassi, editor-in-chief.

Shop the Trend:

Adidas Originals + Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers

I can't believe these are still in stock. 

Gola + Elan Suede Trainers
Gola
Elan Suede Trainers

Gola trainers are going to be huge this spring. 

Zara + Contrast Trainers
Zara
Contrast Trainers

The high street is tapping into the retro sneaker movement, too. 

Pausing: Abstract Heels

Wearing: T-Bar Fronts

dated-shoe-trends-2024-312035-1707140658159-image

(Image credit: @liridakrasniqi)

"I loved Loewe's rose-bud heels from afar but I prefer my shoes to be a bit more ambiguous and less tethered to a specific moment in time. Lately, I've been noticing more and more T-bar-style shoes on the market, even though they've been a firm fixture in the shoe collections of French and Scandi women for years. For 2024, this is the shoe detail I'm buying into," says Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor

Shop the Trend:

Sézane + Marcie Shoes
Sézane
Marcie Shoes

These also come in classic black. 

Tom Ford + Whitney Embellished Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals
Tom Ford
Whitney Embellished Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals

In a word: Fabulous! 

Massimo Dutti + Heeled Strap Shoes
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Strap Shoes

These look so high-end. 

Pausing: Logos

Wearing: Chain Details

dated-shoe-trends-2024-312035-1707140658956-image

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

"This season we're seeing a big shift away from logos—according to Tagwalk, there were 17% less on them on the spring/summer runways for 2024 than there were in 2023. I see this in shoes, too. Where I might have been tempted by Chanel-emblazoned loafers in the past, now, I'm looking for subtler embellishments, such as horsebit and chain details," says Remy Farrell, fashion editor.

Shop the Trend:

H&M + Leather Slingbacks
H&M
Leather Slingbacks

These will look chic styled with long pencil skirts and cropped jeans alike. 

Ferragamo + Dana Chain-Embellished Satin Pumps
Ferragamo
Dana Chain-Embellished Satin Pumps

Who needs an anklet when you can have one built in? 

La Redoute + Patent Block Heels with Chain Detail
La Redoute
Patent Block Heels with Chain Detail

The patent finish makes these look extra premium. 

Pausing: Tan Leather 

Wearing: Brown Suede

dated-shoe-trends-2024-312035-1707140656318-image

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

"Brown is a major colour trend this season so, naturally, it's taking over accessories too. I recently treated myself to a pair of chocolate-brown suede boots. It was only when I added them to my shoe rack that I saw how must more elegant they looked against my tan footwear. Tan shoes will never go out of style, especially in the summer, but I realised that there's more to 'staple' footwear than black and tan," says Florrie Alexander, acting affiliate editor.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation + Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

These are next on my wish list. 

Le Monde Beryl + Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I'm dreaming about wearing these with floral-print dresses.

Amina Muaddi + Lupita Suede Mules
Amina Muaddi
Lupita Suede Mules

Amina Muaddi mules go quiet luxury. 

Pausing: Chunky-Sole Loafers

Wearing: Minimal Loafers

dated-shoe-trends-2024-312035-1707140656976-image

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

"I love loafers for their outfit-elevating superpowers. I already own a couple of pairs, which I'm looking forward to wearing in the spring but they're on the chunky side. Now. I'm considering rounding off my collection with a more delicate pair. Penny loafers or those with minimal, buttery leather finish fit the bill," says Poppy Nash, managing editor.

Shop the Trend:

Massimo Dutti + Leather Loafers
Massimo Dutti
Leather Loafers

Another Massimo Dutti shoe that looks so much more expensive than it is. 

Aeyde + Alfie Suede Loafers
Aeyde
Alfie Suede Loafers

So sleek. 

Whistles + Manny Slim Loafer
Whistles
Manny Slim Loafer

I own these and can attest to how comfortable they are. 

Next Up: The Only Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Trends I'm Bothered About

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.
Latest

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: