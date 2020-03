At one point, one-piece swimsuits were strictly reserved for the likes of competitive swimmers. However, those days are gone. And if you don't consider yourself a two-piece swimsuit type of woman, you're in luck, as designers have been churning out one-pieces that are undoubtedly hotter than the days you plan to wear them.

To prove our point, we've pulled together the coolest one-piece swimsuits we could find for you to shop all in one place. Scroll down to check them all out below.