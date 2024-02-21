I’m an Editor Who Buys All My Beauty Gifts From Boots—Here Are My Mother’s Day Picks

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Full disclosure: I will always toot my own horn about giving the best beauty gift recommendations. I’ve had a ton of practice, so if it wasn't one of my strengths, I'd need to rethink my entire career path. The one thing I can't stand is when gifts feel generic or poorly thought-out, so my approach to selecting them is akin to crafting a personalised masterpiece—finding products that will not only promise indulgence but also reflect the recipient's specific needs or desires. In my quest to find said gifts, Boots is always a winner. A beauty haven filled with fail-safe products we can always trust along with more luxury items that are perfect for gifting, the high-street hero offers a curated selection that aligns with even the most discerning tastes of those close to me.

Mother's Day, a celebration of the incredible maternal figures in our lives, is the perfect time to go hunting for carefully curated presents that convey both your love and appreciation. From essential skincare sets to everyday makeup palettes, Boots offers a spectrum of options that transform the act of gifting into a meaningful expression of adoration and gratitude. As such, I’ve rounded up my top beauty gifts to give this Mother’s Day, including an Elizabeth Arden fragrance set, a No7 skincare bundle and even a soothing bump cream for mums-to-be. Be warned though—you may want to keep some of these for yourself.

Mother's Day Picks:

Champneys Hand Care Duo Gift Set £7 SHOP NOW This spa-inspired hand care duo is a great gift during these colder months. The hand wash contains walnut shell powder to gently exfoliate for soft and smooth hands, whilst the lotion adds extra hydration and softness.

Sanctuary Spa Pamper Hamper Gift Set £30 SHOP NOW Who wouldn't want to receive a shower oil, salt scrub and body butter in Sanctuary Spa's iconic signature scent? It's all anyone needs for a cosy self-care night at home.

Ted Baker Bath & Body Pamper Collection £30 £22.5 SHOP NOW This Ted Baker pamper set is basically ultimate relaxation in a bag. Body spray? Check. Bath and shower oil? Check. Body butter? You guessed it. With a luxurious raspberry and orange fragrance, it's an easy win.

Gucci Bamboo for Her Eau de Parfum, 50ml £89 £59.33 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a fragrance everyone will love, look no further. Despite perfume traditionally being a difficult thing to choose for someone else, Gucci's Bamboo Eau de Parfum for Her is known to be loved universally. With notes of deep sandalwood, heady Tahitian vanilla and unique grey amber, it's a fail-safe.*

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Fragrance Collection Mini Coffret £23 SHOP NOW These little bottles are ideal for when they want to take their favourite perfume on the go. One of Elizabeth Arden's most beloved fragrances, White Tea smells fresh, clean and elegant.

My Little Coco All About the Bump Gift Set £18 SHOP NOW With three bodycare products enriched with nourishing coconut and rosehip oils to soothe and nurture growing bumps, this set is perfect for expectant mothers.

Rabanne Olympea Solar Eau De Parfum Intense, 50ml £86 £57 SHOP NOW When we ask our beauty editors about their favourite floral fragrances, we know this one by Rabanne is sure to come up. With soft fruity-floral notes that include orange blossom, solar tiaré and ylang ylang, it's also a French-girl favourite.*

Liz Earle Heavenly Hydration Basket Gift Set £55 SHOP NOW Introducing Liz Earle to someone who has yet to discover the brand is perhaps the greatest gift of all. Super gentle and hydrating with lots of botanical extracts, its products are trusted by beauty insiders the world over. And if they're already a fan, well, you can't go wrong. Packed to the brim with some of the brand's staple products, it is the ultimate Mother's Day gift, especially for those with drier skin. Bonus: the products in the basket are worth £97, so they're definitely in for a treat.*

No7 Future Renew 4 Piece Gift Set Collection £39.95 SHOP NOW No7 needs no introduction—it's been a skincare and makeup go-to for decades. I actually own this set myself, and I really stand by the Future Renew collection. Helping make skin look plumper, glowier and more hydrated, it's great for addressing signs of ageing, if that's a concern.*

Champneys Spa Night In Gift £25 £17.5 SHOP NOW It may seem obvious to give someone a spa gift set for Mother's Day, but trust me when I say that this one from Champneys is worthy. With a face mask, body balm, hand cream and bubble bath, it's sure to induce calm, serenity and ultimate relaxation, which is exactly why I've purchased one for my sister.

*Gucci offer ends 26.03.24. Gucci EDP £118.64 per 100ml. Paco Rabanne offer ends 26.03.24. Paco Rabanne EDP £113.98 per 100ml. Liz Earle beauty worth based on standard selling price of individual items. No7 worth price is based on price per ml/g of standard size products.*