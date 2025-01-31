TikTok Is Rife With Unsolicited Beauty Advice—According to Experts, These Myths Are Total BS

If, like me, you’ve ever been motivated to buy a trending beauty product after seeing it on social media, you’re not alone. Beauty is one of the biggest sellers on TikTok Shop—scroll through any feed, and you'll see endless beauty recommendations, so many that it can be tricky to know where to start and when to stop.

Social media has long been driving trends, but is it also driving misinformation, especially in beauty? I put some of the biggest trending TikTok beauty topics from the past year to the experts to find out if there's any truth to them, or if they're all—potentially dangerous—myths.

Here’s what experts across beauty, aesthetics and wellness had to say about the topics and trends that went viral on TikTok last year.

The Truth Behind TikTok's Biggest Beauty Myths, As Told By Experts

TikTok Beauty Myth #1: Salmon Sperm Is a Skin Fix-All

Truth: Polynucleotide Technology Is in Its Infancy

Polynucleotides are a type of injectable skin booster, some of which are derived from salmon or trout sperm, hence the attention-grabbing captions across TikTok. They were all over social media in 2024 thanks to their purported skin-rejuvenation benefits, promising to increase hydration, combat redness and reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. I was tempted by polynucleotides myself, but I didn't end up going for it.

Instead, I asked Dr Vanita Rattan, a medical doctor, cosmetic formulator, author and founder of Skincare by Dr V, for her thoughts. "Polynucleotides are gaining popularity in regenerative skincare. They work in areas many skin boosters can’t, such as the eyes, lips and forehead. They can be injected into the jawline, cheekbones and neck area too," she says. "Some common side effects include bruising, redness and swelling, which typically subside after treatment. Polynucleotides [can't] be dissolved, unlike dermal fillers, but the risk is lower as the product isn’t a gel."



Our beauty editor Eleanor Vousden recently tried a polynucleotides treatment, but was left underwhelmed. "While I definitely noticed my skin had a great glow in the weeks following my treatment, I was a little underwhelmed with the long term results I had hoped to see a better improvement in my under eye hollows and skin texture overall," she says. "The results weren't bad—I definitely possessed more of a glow— but, I would be disappointed if I had parted with my own money for it, seeing as just one treatment costs upwards of £250. That being said, I only had one treatment (and course of three is generally recommended by most practitioners) so to get the best results, you'll want to invest in a course of treatment to see full results. So it's something to keep, in mind as a one-off treatment won't perform miracles."

As with all new skin treatments, it's important to remember that research is on-going—while it's all the rage right now, it's not to say new insights won't cause a shift in the other direction in years to come.

Remember, If you decide to try this or any other injectable treatment, getting it done by a medically qualified and registered aesthetic professional is absolutely key. Do your research (not just on TikTok) and be sure that the person carrying out the treatment knows what they are doing, has had a high level of appropriate training and knows how to handle any complications.

The Ordinary Retinol Serum 1% in Squalane £9 SHOP NOW Retinol has worked really well for me to reduce signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and dull skin. Whilst it might not give as dramatic a result as polynucleotides, it's likely to be way cheaper.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Overnight Wrinkle Treatment £75 SHOP NOW For low-maintenance anti-ageing, overnight treatments are the way forward. This one contains retinol and ferulic acid to help smooth the look of fine lines and improve skin elasticity.

Perricone MD Neuropeptide Firming and Illuminating Under-Eye Cream £137 SHOP NOW If you're thinking of trying out polynucleotides for your under-eye area, an eye cream might be the place to start. I love Perricone MD's neuropeptide range. The eye cream firms and illuminates, making dark circles less visible.

TikTok Beauty Myth #2: SPF Is Bad For You

Truth: SPF Is the Most Proven Way of Staying Safe in the Sun

Some of the scariest opinions doing the rounds online in the health and beauty world in 2024 (to me, anyway) were around sunscreen usage and whether or not it's safe. I saw a lot of speculation on TikTok that SPF products can cause skin cancer, or that they're "toxic" and "bad" for the body. People were also using sunscreen to "contour" their faces with sunburn and making their own DIY sunscreens at home

As a former sun-worshipper who’s now diligent about applying SPF, this was hard to get my head around. There were mixed messages, weird claims and people who seemed to be serious about what they were saying. I put it all to Eniye Okah, founder of mood-boosting SPF brand Beame.

"[Amongst experts] SPF is [considered] essential to protect your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause sunburn, premature ageing and, in some cases, skin cancer. The claims about SPF being toxic often come from people who are misinformed or haven’t properly researched the ingredients in sunscreen. They’re tested for safety and effectiveness to meet regulatory standards and ensure reliable UV protection," she says. Cosmetic regulations are forever changing due to new scientific discoveries being made, which in turns leads to different interpretations of data. Typically, when it comes to SPF, those who aren't au fait with cosmetic formulation are prone to reading in-lab data and applying it to human settings—and this is where the fear mongering comes from.

Okah also shares her thoughts on "sunscreen contouring". "Sunscreen contouring isn’t safe and should be discouraged. Uneven application compromises the effectiveness of UV filters, which can cause harm to the skin. Sunscreen is designed to be applied evenly to provide complete protection. When it comes to contouring, stick to makeup and apply your sunscreen across all exposed skin."

As someone who's spent a huge amount of time and money formulating sunscreen products in laboratory conditions, Okah clearly emphasises that "homemade" SPF isn't safe. "Homemade SPF is a bad idea because it lacks the scientifically validated UV filters that are essential for effective sun protection. DIY formulations rely on untested ingredients that can’t guarantee consistent or adequate protection. Developing SPF products is highly regulated, with rigorous testing to validate their effectiveness and safety," she says.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 £26 SHOP NOW I absolutely love the glow this SPF gives. You can wear it on its own for a "your skin but better" look with added sun protection.

Garnier Vitamin C Daily UV Brightening Fluid Sheer Glow SPF50+ £13 SHOP NOW This is perfect for holidays and when you want a little coverage and smoothing with skincare benefits.

Beauty Of Joseon Relief Sun Aqua Fresh Rice+B5 SPF50+ £16 SHOP NOW I love Korean skincare, and this sunscreen from Beauty of Joseon is no exception. Refreshing and cooling, it also has high sun protection.

TikTok Beauty Myth #3: Preventative Botox Halts Signs of Ageing

Truth: There Is No Hard Evidence to Support This

There’s a lot of buzz around preventative Botox, with some people opting for the wrinkle-relaxing injections before they're even showing signs of ageing—sometimes as young as their late teens and early twenties. This isn't a new trend, but it did resurface in 2024. Is there any weight behind it? Dr Asha Chhaya, aesthetic doctor at WY Skin Clinic , doesn’t think so.

"Personally, I don’t believe in preventative Botox and feel that too many people are unnecessarily getting Botox treatments done too early. It can also be costly, as it’s a treatment you need to maintain regularly, and [too much too young] can end up making you look older. I would much rather focus on skincare and getting the skin in the best condition," she advises.

So when should we be getting Botox, if we want it at all? Chhaya adds, "The best time to get Botox is when you start to notice lines on your face at rest, when you’re not [making an] expression. If you start Botox treatment at that moment, then it’s likely that the lines will settle with regular treatments."

Who What Wear UK's deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, agrees with Chhaya's approach to Botox, but is also glad she decided to opt for the treatment when she did. "My mum has a permanent frown line in the centre of her forehead, and I could see I was developing the same noticeable crease—I must inherit my penchant for frowning from her! Many people would have told me I was too young to have Botox (I was 29 or 30) but I am so glad I decided to opt for it, even though my crease was in its infancy at the time.

"I only get it in the one area (you usually pay per area) and an annual top up is all I need to keep it from developing into a deep, permanent line. I'm now 35 and have fine lines elsewhere which I'm not in the slightest bit self-conscious about, but I know I would be very conscious about my frown line if I hadn't decided to start Botox when I did. I am sure Botox now wouldn't be nearly as effective. While I'm not blanket recommending preventative Botox as a cure-all for aging, I do think it has its merits if done with consideration and with supporting recommendation from a reputable aesthetician."

facetheory Retinol Firming Moisturiser 0.2% £16 SHOP NOW Whilst it won't give the same results as Botox, keeping your skin hydrated and using retinol to boost cell turnover can help with signs of ageing. This moisturiser combines the best of both for improving fine lines and wrinkles.

111SKIN Wrinkle Erasing Retinol Patches £150 SHOP NOW I've never tried wrinkle patches, but people swear by them, and these from 111SKIN also deliver a tonne of age-defying ingredients.

Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes 144 Wrinkle Patches £29 SHOP NOW A different type of wrinkle patch, Frownies are designed to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, especially on the forehead, overnight.

TikTok Beauty Myth #4: At-Home LED Masks Are as Good as Professional Treatments

Truth: In-Clinic LED Is Much More Powerful

There’s no way you will have made it through 2024 without at least thinking about buying an at-home LED mask. The number of times I added one to my basket was definitely in the double digits. But are they worth it, and are they as effective as they claim to be?

I asked Natasha Clancy, celebrity facialist and founder of skincare brand Kichi who said, "At-home LED masks can be a great addition to a skincare routine, offering cumulative benefits over time, but they don’t match the intensity or precision of in-clinic LED treatments. Professional devices use higher energy output and more targeted wavelengths and can be combined with other technologies for superior results. That said, a high-quality at-home mask can still support skin health when used consistently."



If you're thinking about investing in an at-home LED mask, there are some key factors you'll want to consider. First is if the LED mask features clinically proven wavelengths (measured in nanometers) that will actually reach the layers of your skin where they can get to work. As a rule of thumb, the best LED masks will feature red light at around 633nm, blue light at 415nm, near-infrared light at around 830nm and deep near-infrared at approximately 1072nm. The proximity of the light to your skin also makes a difference, so look for a mask that fits snugly to your face to reap the benefits. Also look to see how powerful your LED mask is. More bulbs doesn't automatically mean more power, but is a good indication of the measure of 'irradiance' which can impact results. If there are too few bulbs, or they are spread to evenly apart, you might not be getting enough power to see any benefit.

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask £399 SHOP NOW Spotted all over social media, this is one of the most popular LED face masks for an at-home treatment for acne, ageing and dull skin.

Shark Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & LED Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask £300 SHOP NOW One of the newest LED masks on the block, this offers under-eye cooling technology to help soothe, depuff and tighten under the eyes whilst delivering all the results of a regular LED mask.

Dr Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro £465 SHOP NOW This mask helps to reduce blemishes, fine lines and wrinkles at home, with a variety of different light waves and settings for different treatments.

TikTok Beauty Myth #5: Dissolving Lip Filler Also Dissolves the Natural Hyaluronic Acid in Your Lips

Truth: Your Lips Might Be Dry or Irritated From the Procedure Itself

Searches for "dissolve fillers" were up 40% last year, with celebrities and influencers opening up about their filler-removal journeys. One of the common concerns about dissolving hyaluronic acid fillers is that along with the filler, the dissolving agent will take your natural hyaluronic acid with it, leaving sagging or wrinkled skin.

I asked Dr Rattan whether this is the case. "The short answer is no. Dissolving hyaluronic acid fillers with hyaluronidase [the dissolving agent] does not affect the natural hyaluronic acid in your skin or lips. Hyaluronidase specifically targets synthetic molecules, breaking them down safely. However, the process can cause temporary swelling, inflammation or minor irritation," she says.

"If dissolving is done repeatedly or without proper technique from a registered aesthetician, this can alter the appearance [of the] lips. This could impact the skin’s structure or texture over time, causing lips [to] look lopsided or unnatural. This is why it is so important to entrust these procedures to experienced, registered professionals."

So, you don't need to worry about the natural hyaluronic acid disappearing from your lips when you get your lip filler dissolved, but what you do need to keep in mind is choosing an experienced aesthetician who will be sure to carry out the procedure correctly.

The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm £11 SHOP NOW If your lips are in need of some TLC, this plumping lip balm can give you a boost—apparently by as much as 40% in four weeks, according to the brand.

The Ordinary Squalane and Amino Acids Lip Balm £9 SHOP NOW This viral lip balm is filled with squalane and amino acids for instant, long-lasting hydration to make lips look fuller and keep them soft.

By Beauty Bay Super Plump Lip Gloss £3 SHOP NOW If fillers aren't for you, I can't recommend this plumping lip gloss enough. It's my favourite because it delivers visible results. Be warned though—it's pretty tingly.

TikTok Beauty Myth #6: Dupes Are the Same as the Real Thing

Truth: Dupes Rarely Compare in Quality to the Original

There’s no question that the concept of "dupes" has developed in a big way over the past few years. However, I've found that sometimes, these similar products don't always live up to the hype of the original, whilst some are even better and at a lower price. So what's the deal?

I asked Daniel Whitby, chief scientist at Smink Laboratories, who advises that dupes aren't all created equally. “Dupes are very popular, but they are copies of products, and as such, do not provoke the connection that branded products do. They also contribute to the growing trend of wasteful product development. The quest for instant gratification, having to have the latest product now, is linked to this—people no longer want to wait and save up for a premium product," he says.

For me, I think it massively depends on the product, what I'm trying to get from the dupe, where it comes from and its ingredients. A lip-liner dupe is one thing, but I'd feel less comfortable using something like a dupe facial peel or teeth whitener, for example. Products like these might contain unregulated ingredients or too-high levels of actives and could be unsafe to use, and their origins may be harder to trace.

L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara £13 SHOP NOW Said to be very similar to Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, this one is enriched with castor oil to take care of your lashes whilst lengthening them too.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer £10 SHOP NOW This primer bears a remarkable similarity to Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer, known for its sticky texture that keeps makeup in place all day long.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 32hr Freshwear Liquid Foundation £14 SHOP NOW This is said to be a much more budget-friendly version of Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation, for smoothed-out skin without breaking the bank.

TikTok Beauty Myth #7: Mouth Taping Is Always a Good Idea

Truth: You Should Absolutely Consult Your Doctor Before Trying

One of the key components of "the morning shed" (an OTT TikTok beauty trend whereby people reveal their extensive nighttime routines by peeling away the layers of skincare, unwrapping their heatless hair stylers and removing the various other contraptions they’ve worn overnight in a bid to wake up beautiful) is mouth tape. Whilst overnight beauty products are a thing, there’s much debate about whether mouth taping (the act of taping your mouth closed with special tape whilst you sleep) is actually beneficial, or even safe.

People who swear by it say that they sleep better, have a more defined facial structure over time and feel they have more energy. There are some benefits to breathing through your nose, and downsides to breathing through your mouth, but I asked the British Dental Association’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Justin Durham, for his thoughts. "The first ever [medical] review on mouth taping was just last year, and it showed little evidence on its effectiveness or role in some of the conditions that social media say it’s useful for," he says. "There’s also some research that shows that there are risks with unregulated or unprescribed mouth taping for people living with sleep apnoea. As with all new approaches, I’d always recommend seeking the advice of a relevant, qualified health professional to find out whether a practice might be helpful for you."

Before experimenting with mouth taping, it is imperative you seek advice from a medical professional—and if you're someone who already struggles to breathe through their nose, it certainly isn't one for you.

Snooze Therapy Mouth Sleep Tape (30 Pack) £17 SHOP NOW If you're determined to try mouth taping, this pack of specially-designed tape could do the trick.

Superdrug Nasal Congestion and Snoring Relief Strips X 10 £5 SHOP NOW They're not sexy, but if snoring's your main overnight issue, you might be better trying nose strips instead of mouth taping.

Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping Mask £17 SHOP NOW For overnight hydration and skin smoothing, this viral Medicube Collagen mask can help give your skin an overnight boost.

TikTok Beauty Myth #8: Everyone Should Be Using Retinol

Truth: Retinol Is a Commitment Not to Be Taken Lightly

Retinol is often touted as one of the biggest skincare game-changers out there, thanks to its ability to reduce signs of ageing, hyperpigmentation and acne whilst leaving you with a smooth, glowing and even complexion. It has 7-8 million Google searches every month, and searches rose 10% in 2024. There are also hundreds of thousands of videos dedicated to it on TikTok.

But is it suitable for everyone? In my experience, depending on the strength and formulation of the product you use, it takes a bit of getting used to and can initially be quite irritating to the skin. You must wear SPF every day whilst you're using it, and it's not safe if you’re thinking of getting pregnant.

Here’s what Dr Rattan has to say. "Retinol should be used at nighttime, and we recommend the 'sandwich method' of moisturiser, retinol [then] moisturiser again. This will allow the retinol to be a little gentler on the skin and reduce the likelihood of dryness, flakiness or redness. Do not use any exfoliating acids on the same day as your retinol, because this can lead to skin irritation.

"Retinol can be quite irritating because it's an alcohol, and so we recommend starting at 0.1% retinol and slowly working your way up to 0.5%. Typically, the age I would suggest starting using retinol is the mid-twenties for anti-ageing. If you have acne, you can use retinol earlier if your dermatologist suggests. Encapsulated retinol or retinaldehyde can be gentler alternatives that still give you the benefits of retinol," she adds.

Skincare by Dr V Antioxidant Power Serum £48 SHOP NOW I love, love, love this retinol-infused serum with three different types of vitamin A along with vitamin C, vitamin E and co-enzyme Q10.

The Ordinary The Skin Support Set £11 SHOP NOW This set combines hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, niacinamide and zinc to plump, hydrate and smooth without retinol, as some skins can't tolerate it.

Naturium Retinaldehyde Cream Serum £32 SHOP NOW Prefer retinaldehyde to straight-up retinol? This cream-serum could be a more nourishing, gentler alternative for your skin.

TikTok Beauty Myth #9: Beef Tallow Is Great for Your Skin

Truth: A Properly Formulated Skincare Product Will Be More Beneficial

I can't be the only one who's ended up on "beef tallow" TikTok. If you haven't had the pleasure, let me enlighten you. It involves applying pure beef fat onto your face instead of moisturiser, with reported benefits including hydrated skin, reduced acne and improved skin-barrier function. It's said to be rich in skin-essential vitamins and fatty acids, whilst some love it as a "natural" alternative to typical moisturisers. I struggle to get behind the idea of putting beef tallow on my face and haven't quite managed to bring myself to try it yet. One of my friends is using it and she swears by it, but are the experts as convinced?

"This one is a classic case of 'just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,'" says Whitby. As well as having the potential to block your pores, it will be far more beneficial to the skin to use a properly formulated skincare product which has been developed to address any skin needs you may have, is aligned with your skin type and age and complies with all the regulatory and safety requirements for cosmetic products."

Yep, it seems like this one is more myth than magic. I think I'll be skipping the beef tallow trend for one of my trusty moisturisers instead.

Ossa Organic Tallow £9 SHOP NOW If you really want to try beef tallow on your skin, then this organic tallow from grass-fed cows might be a good option.

Fushi Organic Shea Butter £15 SHOP NOW Not ready for beef tallow, or looking for a vegan-friendly alternative? Shea butter nourishes and moisturises without the bovine intervention.

S'able Labs Baobab Moisturiser £50 SHOP NOW Baobab oil is another naturally-derived, hydrating skincare ingredient to try if beef tallow isn't your thing. This S'able Labs moisturiser contains a blend of baobab seed, shea butter and squalane to seriously hydrate the skin.

TikTok Beauty Myth #10: A Topical Product Can Mimic the Effects of Injectables

Truth: No Beauty Product Will Deliver "Botox-like" Results

This one is a little more low-key than some of the other trends, but it's definitely worth addressing. Volufiline started being mentioned across socials in 2024 as the latest skincare wonder ingredient. It promises to plump and firm the skin, acting as an "alternative to filler and botox" (which actually do different things entirely) without needles. Searches were up 107% last year compared to 2023, so people are certainly interested.

So, is it one to try out in 2025? I asked Dr Rattan for her opinion on whether Volufiline is likely to make injectables like Botox and filler a thing of the past. "Volufiline has been marketed as a 'Botox alternative' to plump the skin by stimulating fat cell activity. However, the truth is that no skincare product can replicate the structural and long-lasting effects of injectables like Botox or dermal fillers. Volufiline cannot relax the muscles to smooth fine lines and wrinkles like Botox or [add volume and definition like] dermal fillers can.

"Whilst Volufiline can help with mild plumping and firming, its results are limited to the superficial layers of the skin, making them temporary. For those seeking a non-invasive alternative or a skincare treatment to boost hydration, Volufiline can be worth considering, but expectations should remain realistic," she says.

TOSOWOONG Volufiline 100% Botanic Oil £22 SHOP NOW As always, K-beauty leads the way with this 100% volufiline botanic oil to temporarily plump and boost the skin.

The INKEY List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer £15 SHOP NOW Not feeling volufiline? Try a ceramide-infused moisturiser instead to boost your skin barrier for natural plumpness.

Trinny London Plump Up £72 SHOP NOW Peptides and hyaluronic acid are combined for max effects in this plumping, boosting serum that's clinically proven to visibly firm and lift.

The Dangers of Following Online Beauty Trends Without Proper Research

All in all, the experts say that most of the questionable beauty "advice" TikTok gives us is a myth and should be ignored—sometimes for our safety. "Social media has a significant impact on our purchasing decisions, with platforms such as TikTok and Instagram playing an influential role in shaping our consumer habits," adds Dr Rattan. "From product recommendations to DIY skincare recipes and reviews, there are so many skincare trends being touted as 'the next big thing.'

"Due to sponsored advertising and overblown claims, it can be challenging to separate effective skincare trends and passing fads that are motivated by profit. Consumers should be cautious of falling for these marketing tactics and should prioritise their research over influencer claims, fancy packaging and luxury names. Look for products with proven, quality ingredients and clinical studies to back up their claims, rather than relying on the price tag or how it's packaged to determine the product's effectiveness," she says.