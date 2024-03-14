Can't Talk—We're Too Busy Ranting and Raving About This Viral Cheek and Lip Tint

Welcome to Internet Famous, a monthly series in which we ask our Instagram followers to vote on a viral beauty product that's taken social media by storm. Then the beauty team will take the winning pick for a spin and share their reviews—pictures included.

Do you ever look at a product and have no idea how it works but feel 100% certain that you need to try it? I don't experience this often, but we're seeing some major innovations in the beauty space, and admittedly, it's hard to keep my composure. Heated lash curlers, self-setting concealers, pH-changing blushes, and tone-adapting sunscreens are just some of the products that elicited an immediate reaction from me. Most recently, the product that left my brow furrowed and my interest piqued was Milk Makeup's Cooling Water Jelly Tint ($24).

When I stumbled upon these brightly colored, compact tubes that I could easily throw into my purse, I was excited to get my hands on them. I'm a sucker for fun packaging, which Milk Makeup has mastered, but the real joy came when I saw content creators reveal the product's Jell-O-like formula, which looked good enough to eat. My intrusive thoughts told me (and so many members of the TikTok beauty community) to take a bite out of this jelly tint, but I fought the urge and swiped it across my lips and cheeks instead. This tint is different from others I've used—the instant cooling effect will be the most blissful refresh as the weather gets warmer. I couldn't stop applying it, and neither could my fellow editors. We used this long-lasting tint on our lips and cheeks, and let's just say we have opinions. Keep scrolling to see what eight editors think of this launch.

"I haven't been excited about a new beauty product in a while, and it definitely lived up to the hype. It has a cooling effect that feels great on the skin, and it blends easily, which is helpful for someone with very dry skin. However, I did prefer it more on my lips than my cheeks, which seems to be the general consensus! It comes off more pigmented on the lips, whereas on my face it's more like a pink flush, which is still very pretty. " — Yusra Siddiqui, Associate Fashion Editor

"I absolutely love this tint's texture and the subtle cooling effect it has on my skin. It has the perfect stain-like finish, so if you don't want a super-pigmented blush, you'll probably love it. The formula is super buildable, so you can make it pop as much as you like. It also doubles as one of the best lip stains I've maybe ever tried, which I definitely wasn't expecting!" — Caitie Bellamy, Group Executive Director, Branded Content and Beauty

"My feelings about this lip tint can best be described in the words of Lady Gaga: 'talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before.' This buildable jelly tint was so exciting to use. Since it's more of a stain, this is a perfect summer product—you won't have to worry about it melting off your face. I really liked how it felt on both my cheeks and my lips. But I do have one warning: The jelly drips a bit. As soon as I opened it, the product spilled all over my white duvet. However, it does come out with a little bit of stain remover and a quick wash in the washing machine—ha!" — Anneliese Henderson, Senior Fashion Editor

"This formula makes a beautiful blush, but my favorite way to wear it is as a lip tint. The wash of color lasts all day long, and I don't have to worry about reapplying it. In the summer, this will be my go-to lip product for its no-makeup makeup effect. I would love to see Milk Makeup expand the shade range." — Natalie Gray Herder, Editor

"To be honest, I was equally intrigued and intimidated by the formula and pigment of this product. When it comes to cheek stains, my worst fear is that they'll appear blotchy on my skin and draw attention to any redness or irritation I may be dealing with that day. That being said, this formula is truly innovative, and while it does start super pigmented, it blends out quickly and easily. I'm definitely going to keep playing with this!" — Emma Hughes, Social Media Editor

"It's been a while since I've seen an innovative product in the blush space, but this jelly formula is it. A true cheek stain, it leaves a lightweight, watercolor-like tint behind. I've found it easiest to apply it straight to the skin and blend it with a dense brush or a damp makeup sponge. The result is long-lasting color that's easily buildable. I can totally see myself using this in the summer, which is when my skin gets oilier and traditional cream and powder blush formulas tend to slide off my skin." — Kaitlyn McLintock, Associate Beauty Editor

"I'm a blush girl through and through, and I've tried just about every formula out there—at least, I thought I had until this jelly tint hit the market. I can't stress enough how good this product feels when applied directly to the skin. The cooling effect feels like a morning ice roll, and it gives you a natural flush of color that lasts all day! My one qualm with this product is how quickly it dries. I found it a little hard to blend out those harsh lines because it dried so soon after application. I recommend blending with your fingers as soon as the product hits your cheeks. I'll be wearing this all summer on my no-makeup makeup days" — Aniyah Morinia, Editor

"Milk Makeup really knew what they were doing with this lip and cheek stain. With its bright, colorful packaging and bouncy jelly formula, it was destined to go viral. I tested out Spritz, a gorgeous coral shade, and I'm happy to confirm it's worth the hype. It has a lightweight, hydrating texture that gave me a sheer (but still highly pigmented) wash of color that looks like it's coming from within. I highly recommend snatching this gem up before it sells out again." — Emma Walsh, Associate Beauty Editor

