The Big Bath Comeback: Why a Bathing Ritual Should be Part of Your Routine

Bathing is on the cusp of a comeback, but it has long been steeped in historic rituals that we can bring into our modern lives. Sharmadean Reid MBE shares how we can all benefit from a bath.

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Sharmadean Reid MBE is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence, beauty entrepreneur, author and founder of 39BC, a bathing brand deeply rooted in bathing rituals. She is also the founder of The Stack World and New Methods platforms, and received an MBE in 2021 for services to Beauty and Women.

Bathing has always been about cleansing for me; physically, mentally and spiritually. I think as humans live more and more densely in cities, we’re constantly brushing up against other people and their energies and stresses. We’ve never lived in a time where we’re surrounded by so many strangers all the time, and I really feel the need to wash away those energies at the end of the day. I genuinely can’t sleep properly unless I’ve had a bath.

Bathing is so important to me that I will bathe twice a day. In the morning, I have to immerse myself in water as soon as possible. If I’m near the ocean, I’ll wake up and jump straight in. If I’m staying somewhere with a pool, I’ll put my dressing gown on and go straight downstairs for a swim. There’s something about connecting with water immediately that prepares me for the day ahead. In the evening, though, bathing becomes more meditative. It’s how I regulate my nervous system and prepare for sleep, which I take very seriously because it is when the body repairs itself.

@sharmadeanreid&#039;s bathtub products

(Image credit: @sharmadeanreid for Who What Wear UK)

I think people underestimate how powerful bathing can be for wellbeing, especially for women. It improves circulation, relieves muscle tension and massively improves sleep quality. I’m obsessed with practices that calm the nervous system, and my three biggest ones are breathwork, forest bathing and actual bathing in water. There’s something about immersion and stillness that completely shifts your state of mind. I also do things like wet body brushing and foot acupressure in the bath, but my rituals are actually very minimal. I’m not someone who puts tonnes of different things into the water. Most of the time, I just sit there quietly with my thoughts.

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A photo of a bathhouse

(Image credit: @sharmadeanreid for Who What Wear UK; Pocketbook Hudson Hotel)

What fascinates me is that bathing rituals exist across almost every culture in history. Human beings have always been drawn to water for purification and ceremony, and in Jamaica, we have a word for all the water spirits called Mami Wata. In ancient Greece, private baths known as balnea began appearing in homes, and then the Romans transformed bathing culture completely through their heating systems, which allowed bathhouses to stay heated day and night. There are bathing traditions all over the world, from the hammams of the Ottoman Empire and North Africa to Japanese onsen culture, which developed around volcanic hot springs, and would be the place where samurai would go to recover after battle. In Japan, especially, bathing is deeply ritualistic. You’re expected to wash every inch of your body before entering the bath because the bath itself isn’t about hygiene; it’s about immersion.

That distinction is really important to me. A shower is functional and active; a bath is passive. A bath asks you to be still. I always say that showers are for hygiene, but baths are for meditation. And even if someone doesn’t have a bathtub, I think they can still access that feeling through floating, swimming or simply finding ways to experience water more mindfully. To me, bathing is really about full-body immersion in something that transports you into another state of being, whether that’s water, sound or even a forest.

A bottle of 39BC bath oil in silver bath

(Image credit: @sharmadeanreid for Who What Wear UK; Pocketbook Hudson Hotel)

Sharmadean Reid MBE's Bathing Rituals:

Sharmadean Reid MBE
Sharmadean Reid MBE
Entrepreneur & Author

Sharmadean Reid MBE is a multidisciplinary innovator whose work redefines the cultural and economic agency of women through storytelling, experience and business. Over two decades across literature, technology, beauty and film, she has reshaped conversations about equity, ownership and creativity through a female lens. Her work focuses on building new systems—from pioneering salon concepts and visual booking platforms to exploring how women reclaim self-determination and economic power. In 2021 she founded The Stack World, a media platform advancing women through community and knowledge exchange. Her book New Methods for Women (Penguin Random House, 2024) presents a blueprint for modern selfhood.