I've Tried 100s of Glow-Boosting Serums, But Nothing Compares to This One

As the winter days and nights blur into one, it's easy to feel resigned to the realities of dry, dull skin.

Over the years, in an effort to stave off this seemingly inevitable winter skin conundrum, I've tried my fair share of hydrating serums, barrier-boosting products and rich moisturisers to maintain my skin's glow. This year, I set about finding out if vitamin C could help me out. This versatile active helps stimulate collagen production whilst helping block the enzyme that causes pigmentation—making it a no-brainer for anyone with deeply melanated skin.

Now, when it comes to trialling new products, especially with actives like vitamin C, I often find that a good place to start is with skincare brands whose products are already staples on my shelf. With this in mind and thanks to my love affair with all things Medik8—namely its retinals—I decided to give its C-Tetra Serum (£39) a try, and it's safe to say that my sad-looking skin is looking considerably better. Keep scrolling for my full review.

Medik8 C-Tetra Serum Review:

Medik8 C-Tetra Serum £39 SHOP NOW Percentage of vitamin C: 7% in the original formula and 14% in the Luxe version Additional ingredients: Vitamin E Pros: Stable, full-strength formula and airtight pipette to prevent oxidation Cons: Might not be suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Customer Review: "First time I have used this product and will definitely repurchase. The smell is gorgeous! The consistency is more on the watery side and a little goes a very long way, it sinks into the skin beautifully. I have sensitive skin and have not reacted to this product."

How I Tested C-Tetra Serum:

The vitamin C derivative used in the serum is paired with moisturising vitamin E, so C-Tetra is perfect for those looking to introduce vitamin C into their regime. However, as with all actives—be they cleverly formulated with nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E or not—slow and steady is always the way to go. I began using this serum at night alongside a gentle moisturiser on alternate days with my regular retinol regime. Then, to see the best results and really analyse how the serum faired within my full existing routine, I rotated it into my morning regime instead and used it alongside Medik8 Advance Day Total Protect (£57) after cleansing.

The Formula:

The serum contains a cocktail of hardworking ingredients that help to address a whole host of skin concerns. Hailed as an anti-ageing superstar and a core part of the Medik8 regime, C-Tetra is formulated with a low-irritation, stabilised form of vitamin C called tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate. It's super lightweight, which means it sinks into the skin deeply and rapidly, and it's perfect for both a daytime glow boost and for overnight repair, depending on how you prefer to use it.

Before Using C-Tetra:

After Using C-Tetra:

Final Thoughts:

Overall, this is a great serum for Vitamin C novices thanks to it's gentle and nourishing formula. I loved using it on no-makeup mornings as a way to keep my skin refreshed and glowy, as well as at night to tap into its long-term benefits. After a month of use, I saw a significant change in my skin's tone and texture, along with a softening of the lines around my mouth. Thanks to its water-like texture, I found it easy to use alongside my thicker moisturisers during my evening routine. However, in the mornings, I'd have to apply the serum immediately after my shower to give it time to sink in before doing my makeup to avoid any piling or an over-shiny finish coming through under my foundation.

All in all, I really recommend this serum, especially at the price point. If you're consistent, you should see an improvement in your skin's texture and tone in around a month, so I'm excited to see full results as I keep testing it. If you're a complete newbie when it comes to Vitamin C, I'd suggest opting for the original formulation, whilst for more seasoned users, the Luxe version is the way to go.

