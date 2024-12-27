You've Tried Red Light Therapy for Your Skin, But What About Burgundy Light? Here's What Experts Say

I'm sure you've heard of LED light therapy by now and all of the incredible benefits it can offer. If you haven't, don't worry—we have you covered in our full light therapy guide. I've polled many aestheticians during my time as a beauty editor, and the most commonly used and loved LED wavelength is red light. Red light therapy can provide a host of benefits to the skin. For starters, board-certified dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose , MD, FAAD, once told me that red light can help reduce inflammation in the skin and stimulate fibroblasts to produce collagen, reducing and preventing wrinkles. It can also help improve skin texture. She says you can even think of it as the "anti-aging" light. That was enough to sell me on using a red light mask every morning, but my aesthetician Katie Sobelman also told me that it can improve cellular health in the skin.

In a more recent development, one of my favorite skincare brands Monastery just released a burgundy light LED mask and, of course, I was intrigued. I had so many questions—the main one being, "How is it different than regular red light?" If you're wondering the same thing, then you're going to want to keep reading. The brand was kind enough to send one my way to test out for a few weeks, and Sobelman explained in a bit more detail exactly what this wavelength does.

Burgundy Light vs. Red Light Therapy

Monastery founder Athena Hewett says burgundy light is actually a more intense saturation of red light—it's deeper-hued, giving it a burgundy appearance. "Most of the LEDs on the market are an orange/red [color]," she says. "The red hue is what provides the healing energy, so obviously the more intense the color, the more depth of the penetration and uniform saturation into the cells there will be."

Sobelman added to this and dug into the meat of what a deep red wavelength really does. Spoiler alert: It's more effective than your traditional red light mask. "Deep red/burgundy light represents a slightly longer wavelength than traditional red light," she explains. "Deep red uses a wavelength of 660nm, which penetrates into the skin between two and three millimeters, making it ideal for stimulating collagen production. Conversely, traditional red light tends to use a wavelength of 633nm, which penetrates into the skin between one and two millimeters. While it also stimulates collagen production, it is an ideal surface-level treatment for targeting skin conditions such as redness, inflammation, and pigmentation—633nm red light is often paired with 850nm near-infrared light, which penetrates four to five millimeters into the skin, making it ideal for deeper tissue repair, pain relief, and improving circulation. 633nm and 850nm are the most comprehensively studied wavelengths and therefore have become the gold standard of light therapy skin rejuvenation, deep red being a close third in terms of having well-studied therapeutic benefits."

Monastery The Deep Red (Burgundy) LED Mask $700 SHOP NOW Another key difference between Monastery's new offering and most other light masks is that it contains 470 bulbs—well above average. Sobelman says there's definitely the possibility of added benefits by utilizing more bulbs. It has the potential to offer more uniform coverage, creating a consistent treatment. Plus, it can decrease treatment time. However, more is not always necessarily better in her book. "An increase in LEDs has the potential to generate more heat and increase the price of the product," she says. "Another thing to take into consideration is the energy output and power of the LEDs. Energy output is measured in joules per centimeter squared, also called irradiance. Higher-quality LEDs with a higher output can be more effective than a greater quantity of lower-powered LEDs. Studies have shown that an irradiance of 20 to 40 mW/cm² at the skin’s surface is ideal for therapeutic benefits." When using deep red light therapy, Sobelman says you can expect skin rejuvenation since it stimulates collagen production, improving skin elasticity and reducing fine lines and wrinkles, skin healing and repair (it increases cellular energy), and improved circulation, as it increases blood flow to the treated area.

My Experience Using a Burgundy Light Mask

Like most high-powered skincare devices, I have to acknowledge that this mask is not cheap. Coming in at an eye-watering $700, it may not be realistic for everyone's budget, but if you do have the means and want to get serious about your skincare routine, holy wow. I can't find enough good things to say about this mask.

First, let's talk about the design of the mask. I have tried almost every red light mask on the market at this point, and this one is by far the most well-designed IMO. The straps are really sturdy and secure—something most other masks don't have and they'll sometimes slide off your face. It's also smooth, comfortable, and so sleek with the Monastery logo on it. It also has adjustable time settings and a battery life indicator, which is key. I can't tell you how many times my other red light mask has died during use because I wasn't sure how much battery was left.

And now, for the most important part—the results. I'll be honest with you. I didn't think I would notice much of a difference after trying this mask out for a couple weeks, but I was completely wrong. I've been using the mask for a little over two weeks now, and I feel like it has made a noticeable difference in my skin. The below photo was taken a few weeks ago. This is what my skin looked like before I started using the mask.

(Image credit: @shawnasimonee)

My skin is a little dehydrated in the above photo, so it naturally looked a bit duller. While I can't credit the mask alone for perking up my skin (hydration is key), I did notice that some dark spots I had appeared way less prominent after the two-week period, and my skin had a bit of a glow to it. I used the mask five days a week for 15 minutes in the morning, and it worked like a charm! Below, you can check out my results. That's what my skin looks like now.

(Image credit: @shawnasimonee)

It definitely looks healthier, and I'm impressed that my skin has improved after using it for only two weeks. I know this mask isn't exactly cheap, and you'll want to get the most for your money, but I can speak to my own experience—I think it's 100% worth the money. The extra bulbs and deeper wavelength of red really do make a difference. I'm excited to see how my skin looks in another month or two after I've been using it a bit longer. The mask spoiled me—I can't go back to using a regular red light mask again TBH.

Skincare I'm Pairing With My Burgundy Light Mask

Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover $39 SHOP NOW This is easily my new favorite first step cleanser. My aesthetician Varuni Palacios recommended it to me and it's so great at removing excess gunk from your pores without causing any new breakouts. Although it's great for removing sunscreen and makeup, I even use it on days that I don't wear anything.

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex $48 SHOP NOW I recently got a treatment called Cellstory that's basically liquid micro-needling. Long story short, it caused some purging for me, and this cleanser really helped clear up any congestion coming to the surface. It doesn't ever leave me with that tight, dry feeling after cleansing, which is a huge plus. I use it in the a.m. and then pop on my burgundy light mask for 10 minutes.

Then I Met You The Giving Essence Brightening Treatment $53 SHOP NOW I love this essence from Then I Met You because it's so hydrating yet oil-free and safe for acne-prone skin. Like most Korean essences, it features megawatt brightening ingredients and antioxidants to promote healthy skin.

iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ $158 SHOP NOW Listen, I know IS Clinical products aren't exactly cheap, but the brand has some of the best skincare products I have ever used. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, this is the perfect vitamin C serum. Everyone's skin is different, but as someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin who has gone through a lot of serums, I can tell you that it brightened, cleared, and moisturized my skin like no other. I get the most compliments on my skin whenever it finds itself back in my rotation.

iS Clinical Active Serum $142 SHOP NOW This is another cult-loved IS Clinical product that I can't live without. Again, if you have acne-prone skin, you'll be amazed at not only how well it works when it comes to clearing your skin but also how fast.

Biossance 100% Sugarcane Squalane Oil $34 SHOP NOW I've been using this squalane oil from Biossance before my moisturizer and color me impressed. It's perfect for my acne-prone skin because it's so hydrating but doesn't clog my pores. I use one pump, and it keeps my skin moisturized all day and gives me a serious glow. It's definitely now a staple in my routine.

iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion $105 SHOP NOW This moisturizer is everything. As someone who religiously checks ingredient lists to make sure a moisturizer won't clog my pores, I can say that this one is so well-formulated and doesn't cause breakouts for me. I was almost surprised because it is so hydrating, but it's perfect and works so well under makeup.

Monastery Attar Balm $168 SHOP NOW This balm from Monastery is a favorite of both mine and my mom's. It's great for winter because it creates a thick coating of moisture over the skin but isn't too heavy for even my oily skin.