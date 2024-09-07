6 Small Yet Extremely Glossy Beauty Trends I’m Seeing Nonstop This Autumn
There are already so many beauty trends that are proving popular this autumn. From rich, glossy hair colours to bob haircuts, brown-toned lipstick and deep blue nails, we certainly aren't short of inspiration. However, as a beauty editor, something that I love looking into is microtrends. Yep, I'm talking about those smaller, more niche trends that not everybody knows about.
In my opinion, these are often the trends that can take your look to the next level. I've been very intrigued to see what microtrends will make their way into the beauty world this autumn, so I decided to reach out to a group of hair, nail and makeup experts to get their thoughts.
Below, I've rounded up some of the coolest autumn beauty microtrends to try this season that I know will earn you compliments. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...
6 Chic Beauty Microtrends to Try This Autumn
1. Brick-Red Blush
First up is brick-red blush. We know that blusher will be a huge trend this autumn, but according to makeup artist Buster Knight, if you really want to stand out, opt for these slightly deeper, brick-toned shades.
Makeup artist Min Sandhu says that these warmer tones are great for complimenting the aftermath of a fading summer tan as we move into the colder months.
Shop the Trend:
This new blusher from Charlotte Tilbury is perfect for this trend.
2. Breezy Blonde Hair
If you're looking for a new hairstyle for the new season, let me introduce you to "breezy blonde" hair. As coined by Samantha Cusick, hair expert and founder of Samantha Cusick London and Stā Studios, this style features a mix of warm blonde and light brown tones paired with a soft, shag haircut with face-framing layers.
"Breezy blonde is the perfect way to freshen up your look for autumn," says Cusick. "Think of it as a beautiful blend of subtle, sun-kissed blonde tones seamlessly blended with a soft shag haircut styled into fluffy textured waves. It’s that effortless, breezy vibe that makes you look like you’ve just spent a summer by the beach, but still giving chic autumnal vibes for cosy season."
Shop the Trend:
This hair gloss will enhance brown, dark blonde and balayage hair.
To get that perfectly tousled finish, run this cream through damp hair.
3. Fruity Lips
Knight says that glossy, fruit-toned lips are the way to go this autumn. "I predict deep berry lip stains as an effortless way to make a statement with minimal touch ups required," adds Sandhu.
If you prefer a more minimal makeup base, this trend is the perfect way to add a pop of colour and transition your look into the colder months.
Shop the Trend:
Price shown is member price.
How cute is this lip and cheek product from Beauty Pie?
4. Y2K Layers
Blunt haircuts have been trending this summer but layers are slowly making their way back into style. However, if you want to take this trend up a notch, celebrity hairstylist James Lear says that Y2K layers will be having a revival.
These layers are a lot shorter and choppier, and are great for adding more volume and movement into your hair.
Shop the Trend:
This clever hair tool will help add volume to your layers.
5. Velvet Skin
Yep that's right, glowy skin is being replaced by velvety finishes this autumn. "Matte skin is making a comeback," says Knight. "A soft, velvet textured complexion is replacing the summery glass skin."
With more and more brands coming out with velvety face powders, I suspect that this microtrend could become quite a major trend soon.
Shop the Trend:
This powder foundation will give you that soft matte finish.
New from Rare Beauty, this finishing powder has light, buildable coverage.
6. Cat-Eye Nails
A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)
A photo posted by on
Forget autumnal burgundy and brown-toned nail trends, as according to Giorgia Cappella, training and education manager at The GelBottle, "cat-eye" nails are making a comeback. "The opulent, velvety finish perfectly captures the spirit of autumn and winter. Think green, brown and raspberry tones with a silver shimmer for a standout look."
A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist (@nailartbyqueenie)
A photo posted by on
This nail look will earn you so many compliments.
Shop the Trend:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
