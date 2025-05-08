I Didn't Think My Shopbop Cart Could Get Any More Elite—Then I Clocked the Secret Beauty Sale
Cart full of discounted Goop, RMS, and Lawless = happy girl.
Like any shopping-obsessed person in the modern age, one of my pastimes is scrolling through the sale section on my favorite sites in search of diamonds in the rough. One happens to be Shopbop, where I spy on the pierced Tory Burch sandals for sneaky deals or kill time leafing through the themed edits to help shape my summer wardrobe. While I often head to checkout with a hefty fashion haul, it’s rare that I consider the beauty sale section at this giant fashion retailer—so you can imagine my shock once I beheld the gems waiting inside.
Boasting 20% off of practically everything with the code BEAUTY20, including high-end hair, skincare, and makeup brands, this sale had me putting my fashion finds to the side. From now until May 10, you can save big on some of our favorite products and brands, from Lawless (we beauty editors swoon over the plumping gloss) to texture-improving exfoliating cleansers from Goop. Keep scrolling for the products that made it into my cart and saved me a pretty penny at checkout.
Shop Shopbop's Beauty Sale
I polled WWW beauty editors on the best lip glosses and so many shared an affinity for Lawless’s line-smoothing lip plumper. Packed with lip-loving shea butter and rose-hip oil, this formula not only hydrates the skin but also offers the illusion of a fuller pout thanks to its pillowy formula.
JK, not yet done with Lawless. A sister to the plumping gloss, this tinted balm offers the same pout-enhancing benefits while delivering a stunning wash of color in concentrated stick form. I never go anywhere without a nourishing lip balm in my purse, so these pigmented, ultra-hydrating balms are going straight into my cart.
Any beauty editor will tell you that 111Skin is great—but its prices? A little too high for routine purchase. I’m a big fan of the brand’s exfoliating enzyme cleanser, a powder-to-foam formula that unclogs dirty pores and gently sloughs off dead skin cells, so I’m not hesitating to hit purchase on this product while it’s just $64.
This is one of the best tinted moisturizers of all time (argue with the wall), which explains its hefty price tag. But now that it’s taking a 20% cut, you can reap the benefits for even less. This long-lasting, buildable, and hydrating formula is packed with a bevy of moisturizing seed oils and extracts, vitamins C and E, and includes SPF 30 to sweeten the pot. You can bet I’m restocking with my “tan” shade before summer.
If you’re not a fan of foam facial cleansers (they can be drying, I get it), I’d suggest trying the Goop Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser while it’s slashed to $28. Pumped full of hydrating ingredients like squalane and cloudberry, this textured formula gently scrubs your skin clean of impurities while leaving a fresh, plump complexion in its wake instead of the dry, tight skin you might experience with others.
With the copious number of products that show up on my door, it takes a lot for something to earn a spot in my daily routine—but this sunscreen-infused moisturizer is going on its second year of being my go-to summer moisturizer. Nourishing enough to drench my chronically dry skin yet lightweight enough to layer under makeup, this SPF 40 formula has been a lifesaver for summer skin protection (and while it's just $35, there’s never been a better time to add it to your collection).
I don’t know about you, but I’m itching to try this foundation stick from Ogee. In addition to blurring pores and smoothing skin tone, this formula offers hydration and even promises to boost collagen production, skin elasticity, firmness, and brightness. While quite costly at its full price, this discount is helping me prevent future shopper’s remorse.
I’ve been on a journey of hair health improvement, and this shampoo from Rōz has granted some serious results. Not only have my strands been smoother and easier to manage as I grapple with the New York City spring humidity, but I notice a fuller appearance every time I wash with this shampoo and the matching conditioner (which happens to also be on sale for just $34).
But if you think that’s where the deals on brag-worthy beauty brands end, you’d be wrong. Keep scrolling to get even more bang for your buck on brands like Tan-Luxe, Augustinus Bader, and more before prices rise again on May 10.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
