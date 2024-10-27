Come for the Teeth Cleaning, Stay for the Botox—Why This NYC Dentist's Office Does Both

When I meet Jaskaren Randhawa, DMD, MPH (aka Dr. Jas), the first thing I blurt out is that I'm not a huge fan of the dentist. This probably isn't the best way to kick off my private tour and teeth cleaning at Sama, her brand-new oral-care studio, but she isn't surprised by my outburst in the slightest.

"There's high dental anxiety," she explains to me over the phone after my (painless!) appointment. "The dental office is not typically a place where people feel like it's aesthetic and also very comfortable and relaxing." This anxiety causes many people to put off their biannual checkups (*raises hand*) or deter them from booking one altogether, so comfort was of the utmost importance when designing her new space.

Think massage chairs, noise-canceling headphones, eye masks, warm towels, and treatment room TVs with a full Netflix queue. Think airy, sculptural interiors courtesy of Ringo Studio (which is also responsible for elevated storefronts such as Bala and Glossier). Think extra beauty and wellness offerings, like an infrared sauna, nutritional consultations, Botox, and filler. It's truly a one-stop shop for holistic care with all of your treatments (both cosmetic and general dentistry) integrated into one place—a very chic place, I might add.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ringo Studio/Anna Morgowicz)

For those who immediately raised an eyebrow at the mention of Botox and filler, I'm right there with you. But Randhawa, who is trained by the American Academy of Facial Esthetics , assures me that your dentist, derm, and/or plastic surgeon should all work in tandem. "The teeth strongly affect the cosmetics of the face," she says.

She compares lips to "curtains" that position over the teeth and take the shape of what's underneath. So by changing dental alignment, "it does actually change how these tissues drape," she explains. Injectables can totally influence your smile (it's why some may opt for Botox to address a "gummy" appearance), but the track runs both ways—according to Randhawa, your teeth can also affect your injectable results.

It's more time-consuming than a quick syringe of filler, but the results tend to last longer and look more natural than rounds and rounds of injectables. "It's really important to understand golden proportions and to understand the smile," she adds. "And who better than the dentist?" She'd never treat other delicate areas of your face, like the under-eyes, but anything around the lips, mouth, or jaw is certainly within her wheelhouse.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ringo Studio/Anna Morgowicz)

When you think about it, it makes total sense that a dentist would have a hand in skin "tweakments" south of the Cupid's bow. Cosmetic dentistry is an art, after all. "I do very delicate surgeries and procedures," Randhawa adds. She even works with 3D design software, so she can really home in on intricate details. "You really have to be able to understand proportions, the science behind it, and digital design, but then you also have to be able to look at people and see what is aesthetic and natural," she explains. It's a delicate dance, a balancing act of science and art.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ringo Studio/Anna Morgowicz)

"I love fashion. I've always loved it," Randhawa says when I ask if she's always had an eye for aesthetics. "[I thought] one day in my life, I would design clothing. … I was really lucky that I got to travel a lot and grew up in a multicultural family. I'm Indian, so we like a lot of colors, fabrics, and prints. So [I was] able to travel and enjoy design and fashion as a personal hobby, and being able to bring that into practice is really great." Sama is certainly the most fashion-forward dentist's office I've ever been to, and the fitted blazer ( very on-trend for fall ) underneath Randhawa's white coat doesn't go unnoticed.

It's a mixture of all of these elements—the calming interiors, the sprinkling of beauty and wellness offerings, the 360 approach to oral care and longevity—that makes Sama a one-of-a-kind experience. The dentist is now—dare I say?—enjoyable, and Randhawa aims to make it even more of a destination. She even plans to add healthy meal services to her membership tiers one day because, yes, what you eat impacts your teeth. (At present, you can sign up for three plans: Prevent at $60/month; Premium at $150/month; or Prevent & Perfect at $450/month, each with different treatment regimens and discounts on wellness services.)

"Stay tuned. We are working on a supplement," she adds. In the meantime, I'd be remiss not to pick her brain on which at-home oral-care products are actually worth their salt. Ahead, browse the flossers, pastes, and brushes Randhawa recommends having in your arsenal—doctor's orders.

Shop Dentist-Recommended Oral-Care and Whitening Products

Boka Fluoride Free Toothpaste Nano Hydroxyapatite $16 $12 SHOP NOW Randhawa is a fan of hydroxyapatite, a fluoride alternative that helps remineralize teeth, which can be found in this toothpaste. "Anything with hydroxyapatite [I would recommend] for readers who want clean [toothpaste]," she shares. "I think Boka has a great toothpaste."

Cocofloss Cocofloss $10 SHOP NOW "I love Cocofloss," she adds. "I like their coconut [flavor]. It really does properly clean."

Flaus Electric Flosser $119 SHOP NOW In terms of electric flossers, she's quick to recommend this one by Flaus. She doesn't love the plastic waste from the single-use heads, which is why she ultimately prefers traditional floss, but she does appreciate the user-friendly experience.

Philips Sonicare Diamondclean Smart Electric, Rechargeable Toothbrush $230 SHOP NOW "I love the old-school Philips Diamondclean," Randhawa declares. "I've tried all the brushes on the market—[brands] send me products all the time—and that is my favorite. It's been developed by dentists, is scientifically tested, and has so many different functions for gum health. And heads themselves are soft and more flexible, so they can get into different areas."

The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape $35 SHOP NOW Randhawa has also recently hopped on the sleep tape bandwagon. "It has been scientifically proven to decrease the effects of mouth breathing and has been shown to reduce very mild sleep apnea, as well as the snore index." (FYI: All of those sleep habits can impact your oral and overall health over time.)

Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste $14 SHOP NOW Comb the aisles of a French pharmacy, and you'll certainly spot this whitening toothpaste. "It just feels so clean," shares Randhawa. "It's one of my favorites."

Biotène Oral Rinse Mouthwash $14 $11 SHOP NOW For patients struggling with a dry mouth, she recommends this oral rinse from Biotène. "It's not an attractive brand," she admits, but hey, it works!

Act Total Care Zero-Alcohol Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash $7 SHOP NOW "Patients that have cavities—they're like, 'Oh my god, I keep getting cavities. How can I prevent the cavities?'—will [want] an anti-cavity rinse. I like Act Total Care," says Randhawa.

GuruNanda Coconut & Peppermint Oil Pulling With Tongue Scraper $16 $15 SHOP NOW Oil pulling (aka the Ayurvedic practice of swishing oil in your mouth and then spitting it out) is best with coconut oil, says Randhawa. If you are going to oil pull for fresh breath and overall dental health, she recommends this kit from GuruNanda, which comes with a tongue scraper. "I do like anything with coconut oil because it's clinically been proven to be antimicrobial," she shares.