French Tip Nails Are So Elegant—5 Different Ways to Wear the Trend This Summer

I don't think I will ever get bored of French tip nails. There is something so chic and elegant about this trending nail design, and I have no doubt that it will be in fashion for years to come thanks to its timeless appeal.

That being said, now that the weather is finally getting warmer, I'm in the mood to have a bit more fun with my manicures. Sure, I'd still like to wear a French tip, but I'm ready to inject a bit of colour or some playful nail art into the mix. Luckily for me, there are so many ways to wear this versatile nail design that I've had no problem finding lots of inspiration for the season ahead.

One look on Instagram and you will find plenty of trending French tip nail designs that scream summer, from pastel French tips to neon shades and even fruity nail art. Ahead, I've rounded up five of the best French tip nail trends to try this season, and trust me when I say that each of these manicures will earn you so many compliments. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and get that salon appointment booked ASAP...

5 of the Best French Tip Nail Trends to Try This Summer

1. Pastel French Tips

Want to add a subtle pop of colour to your manicure? Pastel French tips look so chic, and I love using a range of shades for a fun take on the trend.

These chevron-shaped French tips are so cool.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Florals for Spring 4-Piece Nail Polish Set £18 SHOP NOW This set has the cutest selection of pastel shades.

Kiss Voguish Fantasy French Nails Disco Ball £9 SHOP NOW A great press-on option.

2. Chrome French Tips

Chrome nails and French tip nails are two of the biggest trends this season, so why not go for both? The perfect manicure for a special occasion this summer.

So, so chic.

Get the look:

Kiko Milano White French Manicure Pen £12 £8 SHOP NOW For an easy at-home chrome French tip, use a nail pen like this one to draw on your tip, then go in with a chrome top coat.

Nails inc. Better on Top Get Glazed Treatment £9 £5 SHOP NOW Speaking of chrome top coats, I always opt for this one from Nails Inc.

3. Fruity French Tips

Fruit-themed nails are so fun for summer, and combining this nail art with a chic French tip really takes the trend up a notch. I'm in love with this cherry design as it will perfectly compliment the pops of red in my wardrobe.

I'm saving this design for my next holiday.

Get the look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW If you want to try and create a fruity design yourself, opt for a thin nail art brush like this one from Manucurist.

Lottie London Stay Press'd - Watermelon £7 SHOP NOW For something a bit easier, why not try press-on nails? I love this watermelon French tip design.

4. Micro French Tips

This is probably one of my favourite nail trends of the whole year, and it's perfect for any minimalists out there. Micro French tip nails are essentially a much thinner version of your classic French tip manicure, and in my opinion they look so elegant.

To keep things as stylish as possible, opt for a really glossy finish.

Get the look:

Mylee 12mm Ultra Fine Brush £6 SHOP NOW The perfect brush to get an ultra-thin French tip.

Nails Inc Bright White Mani Marker Nail Pen £5 SHOP NOW Or try a thin nail pen like this one.

5. Neon French Tips

If you prefer a statement finish, you can't go wrong with a neon French tip. This yellow shade just screams summer to me.

Green nails are also set to be big this season.

Get the look:

Paint Labs False Nails - Green Apple £13 £9 SHOP NOW So fun.