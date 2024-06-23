French Tip Nails Are So Elegant—5 Different Ways to Wear the Trend This Summer

Grace Lindsay
By
published

I don't think I will ever get bored of French tip nails. There is something so chic and elegant about this trending nail design, and I have no doubt that it will be in fashion for years to come thanks to its timeless appeal.

That being said, now that the weather is finally getting warmer, I'm in the mood to have a bit more fun with my manicures. Sure, I'd still like to wear a French tip, but I'm ready to inject a bit of colour or some playful nail art into the mix. Luckily for me, there are so many ways to wear this versatile nail design that I've had no problem finding lots of inspiration for the season ahead.

One look on Instagram and you will find plenty of trending French tip nail designs that scream summer, from pastel French tips to neon shades and even fruity nail art. Ahead, I've rounded up five of the best French tip nail trends to try this season, and trust me when I say that each of these manicures will earn you so many compliments. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling and get that salon appointment booked ASAP...

1. Pastel French Tips

@iramshelton pastel French tip nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Want to add a subtle pop of colour to your manicure? Pastel French tips look so chic, and I love using a range of shades for a fun take on the trend.

@imarninails pastel French tip nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

These chevron-shaped French tips are so cool.

Get the look:

Nails Inc Florals For Spring 4-Piece Nail Polish Set
Nails Inc
Florals for Spring 4-Piece Nail Polish Set

This set has the cutest selection of pastel shades.

Kiss Voguish Fantasy French Nails Disco Ball
Kiss
Voguish Fantasy French Nails Disco Ball

A great press-on option.

2. Chrome French Tips

Gold chrome French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Chrome nails and French tip nails are two of the biggest trends this season, so why not go for both? The perfect manicure for a special occasion this summer.

@nailartbyqueenie chrome French tip nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

So, so chic.

Get the look:

KIKO MILANO White French Manicure Pen
Kiko Milano
White French Manicure Pen

For an easy at-home chrome French tip, use a nail pen like this one to draw on your tip, then go in with a chrome top coat.

nails inc. Better On Top Get Glazed Treatment
Nails inc.
Better on Top Get Glazed Treatment

Speaking of chrome top coats, I always opt for this one from Nails Inc.

3. Fruity French Tips

@haileybieber cherry French tip manicure

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Fruit-themed nails are so fun for summer, and combining this nail art with a chic French tip really takes the trend up a notch. I'm in love with this cherry design as it will perfectly compliment the pops of red in my wardrobe.

@imarninails lemon French tip nails

(Image credit: @imarninails)

I'm saving this design for my next holiday.

Get the look:

MANUCURIST NAIL ART BRUSH
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

If you want to try and create a fruity design yourself, opt for a thin nail art brush like this one from Manucurist.

Stay Press'd - Watermelon
Lottie London
Stay Press'd - Watermelon

For something a bit easier, why not try press-on nails? I love this watermelon French tip design.

4. Micro French Tips

@paintedbyjools micro French tip manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This is probably one of my favourite nail trends of the whole year, and it's perfect for any minimalists out there. Micro French tip nails are essentially a much thinner version of your classic French tip manicure, and in my opinion they look so elegant.

Micro French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

To keep things as stylish as possible, opt for a really glossy finish.

Get the look:

Mylee 12mm Ultra Fine Brush
Mylee 12mm Ultra Fine Brush

The perfect brush to get an ultra-thin French tip.

Nails Inc Bright White Mani Marker Nail Pen
Nails Inc
Bright White Mani Marker Nail Pen

Or try a thin nail pen like this one.

5. Neon French Tips

@raelondonnails neon yellow French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

If you prefer a statement finish, you can't go wrong with a neon French tip. This yellow shade just screams summer to me.

neon green French tip nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Green nails are also set to be big this season.

Get the look:

Paintlab False Nails - Green Apple
Paint Labs
False Nails - Green Apple

So fun.

Nails Inc Neon Lite Pastel Neon Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Neon Lite Pastel Neon Nail Polish

All the neon nail polishes you need.

Explore More:
Nails Nail Art
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸