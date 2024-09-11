If You're an Autumn, Here are 8 Chic, Fall-Coded French Tip Manicures I Know You'll Love
French tip nails are so stylish. This classic manicure trend is loved by celebrities and beauty editors alike thanks to its chic and subtle finish, and colourful French tip nails definitely had a moment this summer. However, now that the weather is getting a little bit colder, I've been keen to know how we can wear this polished nail look in autumn.
In order to find some inspiration for my next salon appointment, I decided to scroll through some of my favourite nail accounts on Instagram, and luckily for me I found lots of French tip nail ideas that are perfect for the new season. From chocolate brown French tips to pine green shades and gold, glazed finishes, there are so many fun ways to wear the trend this September. Therefore, I thought it was only right that I rounded up some of my favourite autumn French tip nail ideas in case you are also in need of a little inspiration.
If you're a fan of this chic nail trend, keep on scrolling to see how to transition your manicure into the new season with style...
8 Autumn French Tip Nail Ideas
1. Burgundy French Tips
Burgundy is such a stylish nail colour for the autumn months, and this French tip nail design looks so expensive.
Get the look:
2. Chocolate Brown French Tips
Chocolate brown nails are set to be huge this autumn, so why not combine two nail trends in one and opt for chocolate brown French tips?
Get the look:
3. Micro French Tips
If you prefer a classic French tip manicure, you can't go wrong with micro French tips this season. So chic.
Get the look:
Use an ultra fine nail brush like this one from Mylee to get your micro French tip at home.
4. Pine Green French Tips
Matcha green nails might have been trending this summer, but I predict that we will be seeing more pine green tones come autumn and winter.
Get the look:
5. Black French Tips
For a classic autumn nail design, you can't go wrong with a black French tip. This manicure will go with everything in your wardrobe.
Get the look:
6. Glazed French Tips
Glazed nails are here to stay this autumn, so why not try a glazed French tip? This manicure is perfect for any special occasions.
Get the look:
7. Cobalt Blue French Tips
I am loving the cobalt blue nail trend, so when I saw this polished French tip nail design I knew I had to give it a go this autumn. It's the perfect way to add a pop of colour to your look.
Get the look:
8. Matte French Tip Design
Matte finishes always come back into style in autumn, and I love the combination of a matte base coat with a glossy French tip.
Get the look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
