If You're an Autumn, Here are 8 Chic, Fall-Coded French Tip Manicures I Know You'll Love

French tip nails are so stylish. This classic manicure trend is loved by celebrities and beauty editors alike thanks to its chic and subtle finish, and colourful French tip nails definitely had a moment this summer. However, now that the weather is getting a little bit colder, I've been keen to know how we can wear this polished nail look in autumn.

In order to find some inspiration for my next salon appointment, I decided to scroll through some of my favourite nail accounts on Instagram, and luckily for me I found lots of French tip nail ideas that are perfect for the new season. From chocolate brown French tips to pine green shades and gold, glazed finishes, there are so many fun ways to wear the trend this September. Therefore, I thought it was only right that I rounded up some of my favourite autumn French tip nail ideas in case you are also in need of a little inspiration.

If you're a fan of this chic nail trend, keep on scrolling to see how to transition your manicure into the new season with style...

8 Autumn French Tip Nail Ideas

1. Burgundy French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland burgundy French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Burgundy is such a stylish nail colour for the autumn months, and this French tip nail design looks so expensive.

Get the look:

Nailberry Noirberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Noirberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

Nailberry polishes are kinder to your nails.

2. Chocolate Brown French Tips

@nailartbyqueenie brown French tip nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Chocolate brown nails are set to be huge this autumn, so why not combine two nail trends in one and opt for chocolate brown French tips?

Get the look:

Purrrride
OPI
Purrrride

I'm adding this shade to my basket ASAP.

3. Micro French Tips

@paintedbyjools micro French tip nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

If you prefer a classic French tip manicure, you can't go wrong with micro French tips this season. So chic.

Get the look:

Mylee 12mm Ultra Fine Brush
Mylee
12mm Ultra Fine Brush

Use an ultra fine nail brush like this one from Mylee to get your micro French tip at home.

4. Pine Green French Tips

@buffcs green French tip nails

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Matcha green nails might have been trending this summer, but I predict that we will be seeing more pine green tones come autumn and winter.

Get the look:

Midnight Snacc Nail Polish
OPI
Midnight Snacc Nail Polish

OPI always have the best shades.

5. Black French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland black French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

For a classic autumn nail design, you can't go wrong with a black French tip. This manicure will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Get the look:

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis

So chic.

6. Glazed French Tips

@harrietwestmoreland glazed French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Glazed nails are here to stay this autumn, so why not try a glazed French tip? This manicure is perfect for any special occasions.

Get the look:

24/7 Carat
OPI
24/7 Carat

Look at that shine!

7. Cobalt Blue French Tips

@raelondonnails blue French tip nails

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I am loving the cobalt blue nail trend, so when I saw this polished French tip nail design I knew I had to give it a go this autumn. It's the perfect way to add a pop of colour to your look.

Get the look:

nails inc. Plant Power Nail Varnish - Inner Peace of Me
Nails Inc.
Plant Power Nail Varnish - Inner Peace of Me

A statement shade.

8. Matte French Tip Design

@iramshelton matte and glossy French tip nail design

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Matte finishes always come back into style in autumn, and I love the combination of a matte base coat with a glossy French tip.

Get the look:

Matte Top Coat
OPI
Matte Top Coat

A matte top coat will help you to achieve this finish at home.

