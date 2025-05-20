Dior Just Updated Its Iconic Backstage Makeup Collection (And Revamped This Celeb-Loved, TikTok-Viral Blush)
The Dior Backstage Collection is an iconic line of makeup products dreamt up and developed while backstage at real Dior fashion shows. From the Face & Body Foundation ($43) to the Glow Face Palette ($48) and the Rosy Glow Blush ($40), the high-performance products have earned their place as true makeup bag staples.
"When models pass through the backstage of a show or shooting, they are prepped, made up, or groomed by experts to be camera-ready," Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, said in a press release. "This backstage expertise is what we bring in our Dior Backstage line. Easy to handle and easy to wear products, which make self-application as effortless and effective as if you’ve been made up by a pro."
While the existing Backstage Collection is pretty much pure gold in makeup form, Dior recently expanded upon it, introducing three new products. There's a revamped version of the brand's TikTok-viral blush, a new blush stick, and a lip butter. The new products are debuting at an exciting time for the brand. A U.S. flagship opened at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, and Gen Z actress and icon Jenna Ortega just joined the brand as its newest ambassador. Ahead, see (and shop) the chic new Dior Backstage makeup products.
Dior Backstage Rosy Glow
The original Dior Rosy Glow Blush ($40) is known for its rectangular shape and logo-pressed powder. The shade, 001 Pink, became a social media sensation after it was reported that Kylie Jenner used it for her naturally flushed makeup looks. From there, it kicked off the baby-pink blush trend.
The new version has been upgraded. It's still pH-reactive for custom color. It's still silky and easy to blend. The difference is that it delivers an even bolder color impact with a natural, skin-blurring finish. Available in seven shades, you can collect the new chic, square blushes to your heart's content.
"A new generation of Rosy Glow blushes is here to add colour to your look. 7 gorgeous shades that interact with your skin’s pH level, the formula is buildable and gives a second skin finish. And all this comes in a new, reinvented pack, graced with our iconic Dior Oblique logo," Philips said.
Shop the Shades:
Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Stick
Dior also introduced a new blush stick to the Backstage Collection. Like the aforementioned powder blush, it adjusts to the skin's pH level, delivering customized cool or warm-toned color. However, unlike the powder blush, it has a dewy, plumping formula that deposits a light-reflecting glow. Not sticky or oily, it melts on contact with the skin for a plump, runway-ready finish.
Shop the Shades:
Dior Addict Lip Glow Butter
Dior has some of the best lip products in the game. Does the Dior Lip Glow Oil ($40) mean anything to you? So, the fact that the brand launched a new lip product is significant. The Dior Addict Lip Glow Butter is one part balm, one part gloss, and one part lip mask. Expect a moisturizing formula with peptides and ceramides, a high-shine finish, and a cushiony texture. You should also expect chic packaging. I mean, who doesn't want a Dior charm dangling off of their favorite lip balm?
"Here’s our newest and latest treasure, a divine lip balm called Lip Glow Butter, Philips said. "Care, color, and shine in the most desirable bejeweled tube, you will ask yourself how you managed before Lip Glow butter, just sublime.”
Shop the Shades:
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
