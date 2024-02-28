We Asked AI to Create Our Perfect Concealer Shade—This Is How It Went

I must admit that when I first heard about AI, I was a little confused. What was this mysterious technology and how would it impact my day-to-day life? Although I didn't know much about it, I certainly didn't think that I would be using it to find my perfect concealer shade. But hey, it's 2024 and apparently technology knows no bounds when it comes to the beauty industry.

If you're wondering what on earth I'm talking about, it's time to familiarise yourself with the world of custom cosmetics. Remember the days when you'd pop into Boots and spend hours at the makeup stands testing concealers on the back of your hand? Well, it seems that those days are over, as thanks to AI, we can have a totally custom concealer shade delivered to our door without even having to leave the house. Which brand is behind this futuristic way of makeup shopping? Say hello to Dcypher.

This clever company set out to provide each and every customer with personalised makeup formulations so that you never have to worry about finding the right match for your skin tone again. It's not just concealer either; the brand offers a custom foundation and a skin tint depending on what sort of finish you like. However, as someone who always struggles to find the correct concealer shade, this product captured my attention the most.

As amazing as custom makeup sounds, when I first came across Dcypher and its concept, I was somewhat sceptical about how accurate the process would be. So, like any good journalist, I decided to put the concealer to the test. I even managed to convince some of my colleagues to give it a go, so keep scrolling to see how we got on.

How Dcypher Concealer Works

First things first, let me talk you through the whole process, including how this concealer is actually created. When visiting the website, you'll see that there are two concealers to choose from. One is described as a perfect skin tone match which can be used for covering blemishes or scarring, and the other is a brightening formula designed to be used under the eyes. Once you've selected your desired concealer type, the website will use your phone or laptop camera to scan your face and will then give you a unique code which is your personalised shade. Your concealer will arrive with a slip of paper that contains product information such as your skin tone and your undertone.

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

The concealer itself is priced at £32, so you're definitely paying for the personalised service. That being said, some luxury concealers will set you back almost double this price, and there's no guarantee that they'll be the right shade for you, especially if you've ordered online. In my opinion, paying £30 for a totally custom concealer shade is worth it if it means creating the perfect makeup base—that is if it delivers results.

Dcypher Concealer Review

1. Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

"Like Grace, I was sceptical about how well a concealer could be colour-matched online. But I was really impressed with how easy and effective the whole process was. In about 10 seconds, it took three very quick pictures and I had checked out within five minutes—speedy! I opted to go a shade lighter to brighten my under-eyes. Upon trying it, I was very impressed with the colour match. It is slightly lighter than my skin tone, making it ideal for brightening the under-eye area. The colour was bang-on, adding a subtle luminous effect. The formula itself is very silky and blends like a dream. I'd say that this is a full-coverage concealer, so you don't need a lot of product to conceal dark circles and the like. I also love the flexible doe-foot applicator which makes dotting the concealer under the eyes really easy. I'll be recommending this to everyone."

Pros: Quick ordering process, good colour match and easy to blend.

Cons: If you don't like a full-coverage concealer, then this might not be for you.

Rating: 9/10

2. Joy Ejaria, Social Media Editor

(Image credit: @joyejaria for Who What Wear UK)

"I’ve recently sworn off buying new foundations because I’ve found that they don’t do much for my skin. My daily makeup routine is now so basic—sculpt brows, coat of mascara and a dash of blush. The only thing that changes for a night out is the addition of a colour-correcting product and concealer. That’s where Dcypher’s custom concealer comes in. With a shade match this good I can hide all my blemishes without my skin feeling too weighed down. The consistency is perfect for me because I adore thick concealers as a little goes a long way. I can choose to build it up to full coverage or spread it out to give a sheerer finish."

Pros: Perfect shade match and full-coverage finish.

Cons: Thicker consistency might not be for everyone.

Rating: 9/10

3. Hannah Almassi, Editor-in-Chief

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi for Who What Wear UK)

"The process was so quick from uploading my photos to delivery of the product, and the brand managed to get a perfect match, which genuinely astounded me. I’m not into thick-coverage foundations or concealers and I found this lightweight enough to be a daily go-to whilst still making a difference. I now prefer using this under my eyes to brighten and 'de-bag', as I feel I need something a little dryer and less glowy to cover up pigmentation and breakouts. It goes on smoothly and is velvety to the touch; it doesn’t dry in creases or ever look caked on, and a little goes a long way. I’d probably reapply if I were doing something in the evening, but I think that’s fairly standard for a concealer that isn’t super dense and high coverage."

Pros: Quick ordering process, easy to blend and lightweight on the skin.

Cons: A little goes a long way, so I would avoid applying too much.

Rating: 8/10

4. Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger for Who What Wear UK)

"Let me start by saying that I am very, very fussy when it comes to concealer—I've already found my perfect lightweight formula and I’ve remained loyal to it for years. So, when I was asked to try the Dcypher experience, I was interested to see if it could sway me. Let’s talk about the process—Dcypher uses AI tech through your camera lens to determine your shade which is then created bespoke in a variety of base products. The whole experience was as easy as taking a selfie because that’s literally all it was. Head to the website, whack in your details, take a few photos and off your data goes to the lab for blending and sending. I was impressed by how seamless the whole thing was, but the sceptic in me still had reservations—would the product that came through my letterbox two days later actually resemble what my skin looks like? Spoiler alert: Yes.

"The colour-matching was spot on. I held it up to my usual concealer and it was like for like (and, let me tell you, it took me a long time to find my perfect shade in my original favourite). However, this concealer was too full-coverage for my liking. It’s not overly matte, but it's more so than the concealer I use day-to-day, and it felt heavier on my skin than I’d like. That being said, it does blend well (a perfect colour match will do that), a small amount covers decent ground and it holds up for a very long time—by the end of the day my under-eyes still looked brighter, which is a revelation in itself. I’m in my mid-thirties and I’m starting to get small lines around my eyes which I felt were amplified by this formula, but let me stress, this is in contrast to the very lightweight product I currently use. If you prefer fuller coverage and a thicker texture and want to order confident in the knowledge that a product has been literally tailored to your skin tone, Dcypher is well worth a go."

Pros: Quick ordering process and great shade match.

Cons: Can feel heavy on the skin.

Rating: 6.5/10

5. Jerrylyn Saguiped, Affiliates Manager

(Image credit: @jerrylynmae for Who What Wear UK)

"I currently own one concealer in my makeup arsenal—not because I don’t want to try new ones, but because I’m overwhelmed by the amount of shades there are on the market and the fear of losing money if I choose the wrong one. That said, I jumped at the chance to try out Dycpher's AI-powered technology to find my perfect shade match. The process was simple to follow, and it only took two minutes to take a photo with my phone in natural light. I was surprised at how accurate the matching was, and my package came with a card that showed my bespoke shade as well as my undertones. Compared to my regular concealer, this one offered me medium coverage and I was a huge fan of both the doe-foot applicator as well as the consistency of the formula.

"Whilst the colour seamlessly blended in with my complexion, I found the concealer to be a bit drying around my under-eyes (even with full primer and moisturiser prep), and I had some flaking throughout the day. I also tried it on a healed scab closer to my cheek, and it did a great job of masking it, even though it was quite textured. Overall I was impressed by the AI technology, and I would wear it again to hide blemishes, but I'll still stick with more of a hydrating concealer under my eyes."

Pros: Good shade match and blends seamlessly.

Cons: Can be drying on the skin.

Rating: 6/10

6. Sophie Cookson, Insights Manager

(Image credit: @sophie__cookson for Who What Wear UK)

"I was amazed at how smooth this process was, from taking the picture to the product arriving a couple of days later. I tried the brightening and the skin-tone match concealers, which were both the correct shade for me, even though they were a darker tone than I usually go for. The latter offers quite heavy coverage, but that works for me as I have acne scarring which I find hard to cover with other concealers, as well as dark under-eyes, and both concealers lasted all day. The only thing I'd change about the products is that it's hard to distinguish between the two tubes, but other than that, I am a full Dcypher convert!"

Pros: Smooth ordering process, accurate skin tone match and good coverage.

Cons: Hard to distinguish between the two tubes.

Rating: 8/10

7. Grace Lindsay, Junior Beauty Editor

(Image credit: @gracelindsay__ for Who What Wear UK)

"Even as a beauty editor, I find it really hard to match my foundation and concealer, which is why I was so excited to give Dcypher's custom formula a go. Luckily for me, I wasn't disappointed. In fact, I was pleasantly surprised by how quick and easy the whole process was, and after testing the product, it's safe to say that I've never had a concealer match my skin tone as well as this formula does. The product itself glides onto the skin, and I found it so easy to blend. As someone who touches their face a lot and finds that most of their makeup has rubbed off by the end of the day, I was delighted to see that my concealer was still in place after a long day at work and travelling back and forth on busy tubes. It's definitely a little heavier than other concealers I've tried, but this meant that I only needed to use a small amount, making the £32 investment well worth the money, in my opinion."

Pros: Smooth ordering process, full-coverage finish, easy to blend and stays in place.

Cons: Can be a little drying under the eyes.

Rating: 8/10

Shop Dcypher Concealer:

Dcypher My Custom Concealer £32 SHOP NOW As you can see above, the whole team was very impressed by the Dcypher custom concealer.

Shop More Top-Rated Concealers:

Dior Backstage Face & Body Flash Perfector Concealer £27 SHOP NOW I've used this concealer for as long as I can remember thanks to the lightweight consistency and glowy finish.

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer £10 SHOP NOW We've all had this affordable concealer in our makeup bags at one time or another.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer £27 SHOP NOW If you like a luminous finish then this is the concealer for you.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Concealer £31 SHOP NOW This is the perfect concealer to awaken tired-looking eyes.

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Concealer £29 SHOP NOW Laura Mercier's base products are famous for a reason.