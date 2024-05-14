I Refuse to Wear Foundation That Doesn't Have SPF—These Are the Best I’ve Tried

It's really starting to feel like summer, isn't it? Thanks to the arrival of the hot weather, I suspect a lot of us are starting to stock up on our favourite foundations with SPF. Now, it goes without saying that we should always be wearing a separate SPF under our makeup to ensure we're being adequately protected from the UV, but I love the comfort I get in adding that little bit of extra protection by ensuring my foundation also comes with SPF built in.

In order to help you (and your skin) feel as protected as possible this summer, I've taken it upon myself to round up the best foundations with SPF that will give you a flawless base every single time. I've also spoken to the experts to find out everything there is to know about how to create the perfect summer base makeup that will provide that all-important sun protection that we all need. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know...

Can a Foundation With SPF Replace Your Usual SPF?

As mentioned above, although a foundation with SPF can provide extra protection, it shouldn't be your only form of SPF. "While makeup products containing SPF offer some level of sun protection, they should not be relied upon as a replacement for dedicated sunscreen," says Dr Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist at One Welbeck Skin Health and Allergy. "The efficacy of SPF in makeup is often lower than standalone sunscreens, primarily due to the impracticality of applying the necessary amount of product to achieve adequate coverage."

Dr Sophie Momen, consultant dermatologist at One Welbeck Skin Health and Allergy, adds that when SPF is mixed with make-up, the SPF factor is diluted with the make-up itself, so the true SPF will be much lower. Not only that, but as explained by Rashid, not all makeup products with SPF offer broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, limiting their effectiveness. "Makeup with SPF should be viewed as a supplementary measure in addition to a dedicated sunscreen."

Dr Raja, aesthetic doctor, GP and founder of Derma Aesthetics London. says that it's important to use a dedicated sunscreen with a broad spectrum SPF of at least 50 sunblock and to reapply it regularly, especially if you'll be spending extended periods of time outdoors.

Can You Wear Foundation Over SPF?

I often see people opting for a foundation with SPF over an actual SPF as they worry that you can't wear both formulas together. However, that's simply not the case. "You can still create a beautiful appearance to the skin with a foundation as well as protecting it with SPF- they are not mutually exclusive," says Jessica Kohn, lead makeup artist at Laura Mercier.

"The trick is to apply your SPF as the last step of your skincare routine before any makeup products. Allow the SPF to properly absorb into the skin by waiting a few minutes before applying foundation for maximum protection and to avoid the possibility of product over load- this is when product can start rolling off the face or 'pilling'."

What Benefits Does a Foundation With SPF Have?

So, what benefits does a foundation with SPF actually have? "Makeup products with SPF offer added sun protection, which can be beneficial for individuals who prefer wearing makeup daily," explains Dr Rashid. "While makeup with SPF should not replace traditional sunscreen, it can provide a second layer of defence against UV rays when used in conjunction with sunscreen. Layering of SPF products is always a good thing to ensure maximum coverage across the face."

"Additionally, some foundations with SPF may also offer moisturising or skin-nourishing ingredients, providing additional skincare benefits," says Dr Raja.

Although wearing both an SPF and a foundation with SPF will help to protect your skin, Kohn recommends topping up your protection throughout the day. "It's important to top up on your SPF with either a mist or a two-in-one powder situation." So, now that you know everything there is to know about foundations with SPF, check out my edit of the best foundations to buy for that little bit of added protection.

The Best Foundations With SPF, Ranked by a Beauty Editor

1. Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 30 £48 £36 SHOP NOW Formula: Serum Number of shades: 30 Finish: Dewy SPF: 30 When our beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden, wears this skin tint, I always compliment her on how healthy and glowy her complexion looks. It's the perfect product for summer with a lightweight formula, a dewy finish and the addition of SPF 30. In fact, the formula works to protect against UVA, UVB, UVC, and blue light. It might not offer as much coverage as your standard foundation, but it's great for those of you wanting a more sheer option.

2. Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturising Foundation SPF 45

Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturising Foundation Spf 45 £40 £27 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of shades: 28 Finish: Glowy SPF: 45 I've tested my fair share of Estée Lauder foundations over the years, and this is easily one of my favourites. Again, it's great for summer as it feels so lightweight on the skin yet still provides buildable coverage with a radiant finish. The hydrating formula features SPF 45 with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection.

3. Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Luminous Matte Foundation SPF 39

Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Luminous Matte Foundation Spf 39 £38 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of shades: 40 Finish: Luminous matte SPF: 39 Prefer a full coverage, matte finish? YSL offer exactly that with this skincare-infused formula designed to last up to 24 hours. Hyaluronic acid delivers hydration to stop this foundation feeling drying on the skin and SPF 39 PA+++ provides extra protection all year round.

4. Laura Mercier Oil Free Tinted Moisturiser SPF 20

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector Spf 20 £40 £32 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of shades: 20 Finish: Demi-matte SPF: 20 Ok, so this is more of a tinted moisturiser than a foundation, but I couldn't not include it in this roundup. With a lightweight, oil-free formula, sheer coverage and a demi-matte finish, I guarantee you will be reaching for this everyday in the spring and summer months. Oh, and did I mention the addition of broad spectrum SPF 20?

5. L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation with SPF and Hyaluronic Acid

L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation with SPF and Hyaluronic Acid £11 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of shades: 48 Finish: Naturally luminous SPF: 17 L'Oréal do some of the best affordable foundations on the market, and this one is no exception. The skincare-infused formula works to hydrate the skin and delivers long-wearing, buildable coverage. The naturally luminous finish is just the cherry on top.

6. MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

Mac Studio Fix Fluid Foundation Broad Spectrum Spf 15 £36 SHOP NOW Formula: Liquid Number of shades: 71 Finish: Soft matte SPF: 15 This is one of my favourite foundations, so I was delighted to learn that it featured broad spectrum SPF protection. Not only is it available in 71 different shades, but the remastered formula offers lightweight coverage with added skincare benefits. If you're thinking about investing in a Mac foundation, I couldn't recommend this one enough.

7. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Cc+ Cream With Spf 50 £38 SHOP NOW Formula: Cream Number of shades: 22 Finish: Natural SPF: 50 Beauty editors rave about this cc cream, and for good reason. With a full coverage, colour correcting formula, broad spectrum SPF 50+, skin-loving ingredients and a natural-looking finish, what's not to love?

8. Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Fluid Foundation Natural SPF 25