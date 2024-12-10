Makeup Artists Say These Are the Best Lipstick Colours to Try If You're Blonde

If there is one thing I struggle with as a beauty editor, it's finding a good lipstick that suits me. I've often been drawn in by a lipstick bullet colour on a beauty counter or a pretty swatch online, only to find when I try it on at home that it just doesn't suit me. And more often than not, it's almost the exact same colour as the five other lipsticks I have already in my makeup bag. Whoops. Or, I see a great lipstick colour on someone else but when I go to try it, it looks entirely different on me.



To end buyer's remorse once and for all, I've been researching the best lipstick colours for blondes. I spoke to Jamie Coombes, Dior makeup international pro artist to find out the exact lipstick colours that suit blonde hair, as well as the Who What Wear team for their go-to recommendations.

What lipstick colours suit blonde hair?

After speaking with Coombes, it turns out that finding a good lipstick that suits you doesn't just come down to your hair colour, but your skin tone, undertone and your personal preferences too. "The shade of lipstick also depends on your skin tone and whether you are cool or warm," he says. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to find out which you are. "If you are unsure, look at the veins on your wrist. If they are blue-purple, you are cool toned; if olive-blue, you are warm; and if your veins are slightly green, you are neutral," says Coombes. "If you are unsure, warmer tones tend to tan more easily, cool tones burn, and neutral both tan and burn."



As for the shade choice, Coombes says the deeper your skin shade, the deeper the lip colour you can wear. "For warm skin tones, try orange and brown-based reds like strawberry and brick, Rouge Dior 314 Grand Bal (£39) is a good option. "For cool tones, try tomato and poppy reds such as Rouge Dior 844 Trafalgar (£39). If you are neutral, you can pretty much wear any shade of red. My advice is to try the colour you wouldn't normally go for."



And if you're shopping for a lipstick IRL rather than online, it's a great opportunity to try some on before you buy. "Try on colours on your lips, not on your wrist," says Coombes, "as you will be able to see how they suit and complement your eye and hair colour. Lipstick is a powerful tool, and can elevate a look and make you feel confident."



If you're looking for the best lipstick colours for blonde hair, scroll below for Coombes' picks and the Who Who What UK team's editor recommendations.

The best lipstick colours for blondes

1. Classic Red

Dior Rouge Dior 999 £39 SHOP NOW "My go-to for those with blond hair are warm reds as well as bright and vibrant shades of red," says Coombes. "But if you want to be more seductive, a blue toned red would also suit. Rouge Dior 999 is a classic red, a perfect go-to if you are unsure," he says.

Lisa Eldridge Beauty True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Ribbon £27 £24 SHOP NOW The velvet matte finish of this lipstick is second to none.

VIOLETTE_FR Petal Bouche - Amour Fou £32 SHOP NOW Inspired by the texture of petals, this liquid lipstick leaves lips with a velvet matte finish and it suits everyone.

2. Brick Red

Dior Rouge Dior 314 Grand Bal £39 SHOP NOW If you have a warm complexion, Coombes recommends looking for warm-toned brick red and strawberry tones such as this one to complement the golden undertones of your complexion. It's a great hue if you want a bit of colour but find traditional bright red colours too much.

MERIT Beauty Signature Lip in Tiger £26 SHOP NOW Merit's Tiger shade strikes the perfect balance of brown and red, which looks great worn day or night and has a satin finish.

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain Kit in Hayley £28 SHOP NOW Wonderskin's game-changing lip stains apply blue (stay with us here) and when rubbed away leave a perfect lip stain that won't budge or smudge all day.

3. Tomato Red

Dior Rouge Dior 844 Trafalgar £39 SHOP NOW For those with cool skin tones, Coombes recommends bright tomato and poppy reds. The Rouge Dior 844 Trafalgar lipstick is a great one to try for a satin finish.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Tell Laura £28 SHOP NOW Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks need no introduction, but the Tell Laura shade is one of the best bright orange-reds around.

& Other Stories Red Volume Matte Lip Colour in Red Volume £19 SHOP NOW The Who What Wear team swear by & Other Stories' lipsticks, and Red Volume is a luxe bright red that cloaks lips in a velvety veil of colour.

4. Neutral Pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CHANEL Rouge Coco Flash in Boy £40 SHOP NOW For daytime, pinky beiges are a a great lipstick colour for blondes when you want a neutral lip colour. Look for lipsticks with a pink undertone to complement blonde hair. Chanel's Boy shade is so flattering and has a high-shine finish.

Prada Soft Matte Nude Refillable Lipstick in Beige £39 SHOP NOW Prefer a matte finish? We love this beige-pink from Prada, which has a soft-matte finish that won't dry out your lips.

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in Sense 110 £36 SHOP NOW Hourglass' Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balms are a dream for low-maintenance glossy lips. Sense is a great shade for blondes with its pink-beige undertones.

Our Editors' Recommendations

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey £25 £18 SHOP NOW Acting affiliate editor Florrie Alexander swears by Clinique's Almost Lipsticks. "For everyday a light pink is always good as bold reds or deeper tones can be so contrasting to my features, so I go for those when I’m ready for a statement," she says. "I like Clinique's black honey lipstick for the evening, and pink honey for day."



Deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger agrees. "What I've also come to find is that the colour is more buildable than I remembered it being—one slick and it gives my lips a rosy hue. Two, and the shade intensifies, while the glossy texture ensures a multi-dimensional finish. Three, and I'm edging closer to the sultry berry shade I've always longed to wear but felt too dark by way of the densely-pigmented lipsticks I'd tried. Black Honey, however, is perfect."

Clinique Clinique Almost Lipstick in Pink Honey £25 £18 SHOP NOW The Who What Wear team also rates the Pink Honey version of the cult lipstick, which gives the lips a pretty wash of pink and somehow manages to suit absolutely everyone.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Play £37 SHOP NOW Senior branded content editor, fashion and beauty, Rebecca Rhys-Evans, favours deep burgundy and berry tones for her lipsticks for the evening. Victoria Beckham Beauty's Posh Lipstick in Play in a sophisticated burgundy-berry tone that will instantly elevate your look when you want a little drama.