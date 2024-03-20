I Do Brows in Beverly Hills—Here's the One Brow Tip No One Talks About
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and estheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Eyebrows are the one feature that frames your whole face (and your beauty looks), and no one knows the power of a snatched eyebrow more than Kristie Streicher, a celeb brow artist and the founder of KS & Co. She's also the co-founder of Striiike, a Beverly Hills beauty salon that she shares with her sisters Ashley, a master hairstylist, and Jenn, a pro makeup artist. But before becoming one of the most sought-after brow artists, Streicher was an esthetician and makeup artist. "I fell in love with brows and how the subtleties of shape made such a difference in the entire face," she says. "The fast, transformative nature of a tinted and tweezed brow created such a passion in me."
Streicher began studying eyebrow hair growth cycles, which are key to unlocking your best brows—and the secret ingredient is her signature Nurtured Brow process. I'd never heard about this concept before, so here's the 411: "We develop optimal hair cultivation through a series of brow shaping appointments and embrace and adapt to your one-of-a-kind growth patterns and cycles," she explains. And if you can't see her in person, Streicher has some at-home tricks for flawless arches.
It all comes down to using the right products and techniques. Streicher recommends using her "backcombing" technique to create a naturally fuller brow in seconds. "Use a tinted brow gel to deposit color to every hair, and then brush them backward to coat the underneath part of the hair to create added lift, fluff, and texture," she explains. "I always love finishing with a clear brow gel to brush them up and keep them in place." Curious about the products Streicher reaches for in her daily routine? Keep scrolling to see her essentials, which include her favorite J-Beauty brand, go-to self-tanner, and of course, all her brow must-haves.
"This serum has been much needed, especially in the dry winter months. I use it morning and evening. It's super lightweight, absorbs immediately, and gives that bouncy skin we all love."
"This Japanese skincare brand is my current obsession. It was founded by sisters and uses ginseng to energize the skin. The four-step system has me loving my skin, and it's loving me back!"
"These are a game changer. Once you use them to cleanse with, you'll never want to go back to a regular washcloth. They're amazingly durable and absorbent for how thin they are. They also give the lightest exfoliation and are even made from biodegradable cotton."
"I find that these keep me from picking or touching breakouts too much, which is always a bad idea."
"I have been pretty religious about using this laser every day for at least 20 minutes. There's nothing better than pairing it with the Monastery Attar Balm. It's the most luxurious at-home treatment to do before bed."
"I love a little color in the winter months. I have tried all the self-tanners, and this one gives the easiest, foolproof, non-orangey, real-looking tan. It works best after using this scrub mitt in the shower. Once you use this, you'll never wash your body with anything else—it feels amazing and works well to stimulate blood and lymph as well."
"This is hands down my desert-island product. I have one in every bag and use it multiple times a day for instant radiance and glow."
"I really don't like wearing sunscreen, and this is the most 'un-sunscreen' sunscreen I've used."
"I've never liked the look or feel of foundation and prefer seeing a bit of my natural skin texture and imperfections. My skin loves this product and the Weekend Skin sunscreen. They both wear beautifully and keep my skin looking hydrated and glowy all day."
"I never leave home without these eye drops. They're my favorite."
"I fill in any sparse areas with my micro-feathering pen. Not every single hole needs to be filled in—natural brows have some spaces."
"I like to add some soft color with my sheer tinted brow gel while using my backcombing method to make sure the color deposits all around the hair."
"When I don't have the time, just applying this blush on the cheeks alone makes me look like a glowing angel. My two favorite colors are Crystal Slipper and French Rosé."
"This is the perfect amount of color saturation to enhance my blue eyes. It looks effortless but also wears all day. I use a touch along my lower lash line and across my entire upper lid."
"For a bit of dimension, surprise, and delight, I'll add a finger dab of this to the middle of my lid. Très chic!"
"My favorite mascara ever since it launched. It wears all day without budging but is removed easily with cleanser. With a quick swipe, you can add intense, rich black lashes that look amazing and don't budge!"
"My go-to for everyday lips. This one makes your lips ultra hydrated, shiny, and glossy with just the right amount of shimmer and color."
"I always wash with this shampoo and conditioner."
"I try to only wash my hair one to two times a week and use a dry shampoo to absorb some of the oil."
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
