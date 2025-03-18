Kate Hudson Talks Rom-Com Beauty, Moon Rituals, and the Good Hair Day Products She Swears By

Some actors have moments. But Kate Hudson? She has eras. From embodying the ultimate boho dream girl Penny Lane to giving me—and my fellow writers—early aughts journalist-girlie goals as Andie Anderson, her characters have shaped pop culture in ways that few rom-com leads ever do. Now, she’s stepping into an entirely new chapter. She stars as Isla Gordon, a reformed party girl who unexpectedly inherits her father’s NBA team in Netflix’s Running Point. She’s also embracing a new singer-songwriter career and, just in time for its 50th anniversary, stepping into the role of Joico’s first-ever global spokesperson.

Hudson’s campaign with Joico celebrates the joi of healthy hair, making her the perfect partner for one of the world’s most influential hair care brands. Not only does she have some of the best hair in Hollywood, but she’s been a permanent fixture on our collective beauty mood board. (Especially for those of us who remember obsessing over her messy updo and pink peacoat in the 1999 cult film 200 Cigarettes.) And let’s be honest, I’m far from the only one who considered buying a canary yellow slip dress after How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

During a recent press day in New York, I caught up with Hudson to talk Running Point, beauty transformations, her Joico must-haves, and her witchy side—yes, she’s deeply into tarot, moon rituals, and crystals. And that just makes me love her a million times more.

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Joico)

First of all, I have to tell you—I started watching Running Point last night in my hotel room, and I was already hooked. I binged four episodes, and I was like, "I have stories to file, but I also just want to keep watching!" It’s so funny.

Thank you! That makes me so happy. We loved doing it; it's been the best experience. Doing press this week and talking about everybody in the show—there’s just so much love in it. I feel like everybody’s really enjoying it. It's just been a joy.

I know Isla Gordon is going to be another one of your iconic characters. And the costumes!

Aren’t they great? My stylist, Sophie Lopez, actually came in and worked with Sal [Pérez], our costume designer, and we really laid out Isla’s [whole look]. If we get the go-ahead for another season, which I hope we do, we’re going to lean in so hard with the clothes [laughs].

We have to talk about how Penny Lane and Andie Anderson are still major style and beauty inspirations. How did hair, makeup, and wardrobe help you get into those roles?

Oh, it’s everything. Hair and makeup is a huge part of it. Even someone like Andie Anderson—she seems like she has a simple blowout, right? But there are so many little things that go into it, like, how blonde is she? Why is she that blonde? Does she get one process, or more? Who does her hair? There was this TikTok where someone just completely got it, and it was so funny because we think about those things, but we never talk about them because they feel silly. But he was all over the curly hair [at the end of How to Lose a Guy] and when she's Andie off-duty.

In this last movie I did [the forthcoming Song Sung Blue], hair and makeup plays such a huge part in it, like a real character. The second I got my "Claire hair" on, I became a different person. Hair does that. I mean, when you put on a ton of extensions, and you got big hair, and it's just bouncing everywhere, your whole body starts to bounce [laughs].

Oh definitely. When I went from black hair to pink, and then blonde, it was a totally different vibe. I'm like, this is my new character now, like, I'm leaning in.

It’s so fun. Hair, I always say, is the main character. Makeup can be, but if your hair isn't working, it throws the whole thing off.

You tend to play a lot of confident characters, even Isla. Is there a specific one where you felt that the most?

There was something about Liv in Bride Wars; her fierceness and drive was really fun to play. And then Birdie Jay from Glass Onion, I'd say, was probably the most fun, like, freest, most fabulous character I've played. Talk about costumes and hair and makeup!

Let’s talk about your singer-songwriter era! What’s your hair vibe for performing?

Thank you. It's been really great for my soul, and just putting it out in the world has been such a wonderful part of my life. For hair, I think it depends. If it's a bigger show, I like having my hair down. I did this thing the other day with a live orchestra in England for the BBC, and it was so nice to have my hair up and out of the way. Then I started thinking about Ariana [Grande] and how she always had her pony, and I was like, oh, that's actually a fun middle ground, it's out of your way, but then you've got the movement.

You always have amazing hair. What Joico products are you turning to?

I've been doing the K-Pak for years, and the KBOND20 Power Masque is sort of like the new version of it. It’s probably my overall favorite product. Then the Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Créme is one I've been using all the time. I put this in, even when I don't blow out my hair so that my curls don't get frizzy.

The Power Spray is honestly the best hairspray. It is so good and brushable, which, my hair just snaps if [a hairspray is not] brushable. It holds, protects, and then you brush it out, and I haven't had any damage. And the Age Defy Shampoo and Conditioner is just wonderful.

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Joico)

I have to ask about fragrance. What types of scents do you usually go for?

I love perfume so much, and I do all different kinds. I don't have just one scent. It’s really about my mood. I love what you would consider more “hippie” smells. That sort of amber, patchouli, but cut with a little bit of neroli or floral. I like those heavy, musky types of scents. And then, on the flip side, I love orange blossom. That's one of my favorites. Orange blossom, jasmine…I also try to do ones that are more natural, and wear ones that don't have all the hormone disruptors in them and stuff like that. But you gotta pick and choose.

You read tarot, and I remember you talking about feeling aligned with the moon. I’m a practicing witch and do spellwork, so we have to talk about all of that.

I’ve got sun energy, and that means I need to work more with the moon and really get into ceremonial work, which I've done a lot of. Right now, we enter the Pisces New Moon, which is such a great one because it's much more emotional, intuitive, and creative. So, I try to focus on moon energy a lot, even though I am drawn towards sun energy. But I do all of it, even working with crystals.

What's your favorite crystal?

I always wear turquoise. Turquoise is an important stone for me, like a very protective stone, but malachite...there's something about malachite. And I love labradorite. It's such an intense manifesting stone, so when I'm meditating on certain things, I really bring in labradorite and selenite. And then angelite, the blue stone, I bring that with me when I’m doing any kind of reading or any kind of connection. I’d love to go deep on those things, because no one ever really talks about them. It's always like, a little thing here and there. But it's an amazing world to get into. And I do come from a long line of Italian witches.

Oh, I'm Italian too.

You are! What part?

Bologna.

Okay, so I’m Sicilian. And Italians—it's a thing. I was talking about it with my cousin, and all of our Italian side is just very strong and intuitive.

Okay, well, maybe someday, interview part two, and we can talk more about this woo-woo, and get into Strega Nona!

Yes! Strega Nona is the best!

Shop Kate Hudson’s Joico Faves

Joico Defy Damage Kbond20 Power Masque $39 SHOP NOW Meet the power player Kate is obsessed with. This mask builds and protects hair bonds while strengthening strands and bringing in deep hydration.

Joico Power Spray Fast-Dry Finishing Spray $23 SHOP NOW Called out by Kate as "the best hairspray," this locks in your look with firm hold—so your hair stays flawless and frizz-free. No wonder it's Joico’s best-selling styler.

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo $26 SHOP NOW Color-treated? Heat-styling obsessed? The Defy Damage Shampoo has your back (ahem, hair) with protective, nourishing magic that keeps your color vibrant and fresh.

Joico Weekend Hair Dry Shampoo $22 SHOP NOW When you're too busy for a wash day, this dry shampoo is a serious savior. It refreshes hair while boosting volume AND keeping hair color from fading.

Joico Defy Damage Protective Shield to Guard Against Thermal & Uv Damage $28 SHOP NOW If your hair had a bodyguard, this would be it. This multi-purpose styling cream, which contains hair-loving ingredients like moringa seed oil, fends off breakage, blocks color fade, and leaves your hair feeling soft, shiny, and ready for anything.

Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection Creme $27 SHOP NOW Kate loves using this blowout cream on her natural curls even when she's air-drying them, thanks to its lightweight, frizz-fighting powers.

Joico Defy Damage Bond-Building Power Trio $12 SHOP NOW This is your sign to try the Defy Damage system in one go. This powerful travel-sized trio defends against color fade, breakage, and environmental stressors while keeping your hair healthy and glossy.