I recently had my hair cut, and although I love the new length, one of my first thoughts was, "what if I'm not able to do an updo hairstyle anymore?" When I had longer hair I was always doing fun ponytails, plaits and buns, and when getting it cut I started to worry that this would no longer be an option. In order to make myself feel better, I went straight onto Instagram and had a look at some of my favourite creators who I knew had short hair, and low and behold I found so much stylish updo inspiration for my new look.

In fact, I found so many chic updo hairstyles for short hair that I just had to share them with you. Yep, I've rounded up some of my favourite looks to help those who are also stuck on what to do when they don't want to wear their hair down. I've even included some sophisticated updos for your weekend looks, as I always like to do something a little extra with my hair when I have fancy plans.

So, if like me, you've recently got the chop and are feeling somewhat uninspired when it comes to wearing your hair up, keep on scrolling for some of the most stylish updo ideas for short hair, and don't forget to shop all of my must-have products to help create these looks at home.

11 Stylish Updo Ideas for Short Hair

1. Off-Duty French Bun

The French bun hairstyle is seriously stylish, and I'm loving Hailey Bieber's more relaxed take on the trend. The trick to this look is to make your French twist seem a little more undone by pulling out sections of hair and letting these sections fall loosely around the centre of the updo.

2. Half-Up, Half-Down

If you don't fancy a complete updo, why not try this half-up, half-down style? I think this is such a timeless look. It's both practical and chic and the best bit is that you can instantly elevate the hairstyle by adding a statement hair clip.

3. Wavy Tendrils

I will definitely be recreating this hairstyle at my next night out. The key to getting this sophisticated look is to slick most of your hair back into a bun, while making sure to leave a little bit of hair at the front to add a slight wave to. Apply a good helping of hairspray and you are good to go.

4. Wispy Fringe

How good does Sabrina Elba look with this chic updo and wispy fringe? In my opinion, a fringe is an easy way to take your updo to the next level, and this wipsy style is so on trend.

5. Slicked-Back Bun

No matter what your hair length, you simply can't go wrong with a slicked-back bun. This updo has been in style for years and it shows no signs of slowing down this winter. All you need is some hair gel and the right hairbrush to get that polished finish.

6. Middle Parting

If you want to give your updo an elegant finish, I recommend trying out a middle parting like the hairstyle above. This parting pairs beautifully with a low bun or ponytail and will take seconds to recreate.

7. Low Ponytail

I don't know why but I feel like people with short hair tend to avoid ponytails, but in my opinion this hairstyle still looks super chic. For a French-girl finish, try securing your ponytail slightly lower down like the hairstyle above.

8. Wet-Look Updo

Don't feel like washing your hair? Simply add some hair gel and opt for this stylish wet-look updo instead. To make things look even cooler, why not try a side part?

9. Classic Bun

This updo might seem simple, but I think it has the power to add a polished finish to any look. It works for all hair lengths, especially short hair, and can be done in minutes.

10. Side Part and Sweeping Fringe

Hailey Bieber really knows what she's doing when it comes to updo hairstyles for short hair. I love the combination of a side part and a sweeping fringe for a more dramatic look.

11. Face-Framing Curls

For something a little softer, I love this updo paired with face-framing curls. Add statement earrings and some designer sunnies for an Insta-worthy look.

Products You Need for Updos for Short Hair

Oliver Bonas Avelina Textured Gold Curved Barrette Hair Clip £13 SHOP NOW The perfect statement clip.

Hair by Sam Mcknight Self Control Styling Gel £22 £17 SHOP NOW A hair gel is a must for slicked-back styles.

Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray £27 £19 SHOP NOW As is hairspray to keep your updo in place.

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Curl Enhancer Cream £28 £20 SHOP NOW Embrace your curls and waves with Aveda's curl-enhacing cream.

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies £29 £20 SHOP NOW Opt for a silk scrunchie when doing an updo to help minimise damage to the hair.

GHD The Sectioner Tail Hair Comb £12 £9 SHOP NOW The comb is so good for doing a middle or side parting.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 £22 SHOP NOW Add volume to the roots with this clever spray from Living Proof.