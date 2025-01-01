If you struggle to grow your hair out or with hair loss, trust me, you're not alone. Finding the right tools for your specific hair type can be tough and there are so many potential options out there that it's overwhelming. If solutions like hair-strengthening vitamins or serums haven't done the trick for you, though, I recently learned that there's another popular ingredient entering the chat.

I'm sure by now you're familiar with peptides and the various benefits they can offer when it comes to skincare, but did you know they can also be beneficial to your hair? No? I didn't either. According to experts, peptides can promote healthier hair growth and may even help decrease hair thinning or loss. If this piques your interest, you're going to want to keep reading. I asked experts to dive into the topic of hair peptides with me and, spoiler alert: They had a lot to share.

What are peptides?

Doctor of nursing practice, nursing practitioner of dermatology, and hair expert Jodi LoGerfo, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC first told me exactly what peptides are and how they work. It's helpful to understand how peptides work for both the skin and hair here—LoGerfo explained both.

Peptides are made up of short chains of amino acids. Amino acids are the building blocks needed to create full proteins. They can be made of two, three, or even four amino acids and are available with variations in the number of amino acids and sequence. "The peptide must be able to penetrate the skin and/or hair to be effective," says LoGerfo. "As for skin, peptides are touted to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, prevent damage from ultraviolet light, heal wounds and skin irritation, and treat acne. However, there is limited scientific evidence. Copper peptides are very popular in skincare. Studies show that copper peptides may promote collagen and elastin production as well as help maintain it. They may also help remove damaged collagen. For hair, peptides can help increase hair density and volume. They may also promote hair growth, strengthen the outer cuticle of hair, and improve scalp health."

Can peptides help with hair growth and hair loss?

While there are never any guarantees that one thing will work for everyone, LoGerfo says that peptides for hair growth and loss show a lot of promise. She says that peptides can have a positive influence on hair follicles since they influence keratin and collagen production—two key proteins for strong, healthy hair. Keratin is crucial for keeping hair's internal structure healthy. LoGerfo stresses that it provides strength, resilience, and elasticity to the hair shaft. Collagen also contributes to a healthy scalp and skin, providing building blocks for stronger strands. Peptides have the ability to intensify the manufacturing of keratin and collagen, which, in theory, can increase hair strength, elasticity, and quality over time.

While this can be helpful, LoGerfo also says that if you're wanting to use peptides to help combat hair loss, it may not be the miracle solution your looking for and more scientific research is needed. "There is some research that shows that peptides can help to stimulate the anagen (growth) phase of the hair growth cycle," she says. "This could potentially lead to more growth, thicker hair, and less loss. I really do not see peptides helping to prevent hair loss [altogether right] now, but I do see them playing a role in improving the quality of your hair. It is important to keep in mind that there are real medical proven treatments to help with hair loss and promote hair growth. I would go with those first."

However, there are brands out there like OMI WellBeauty that just launched their premiere hair peptide formula today. This formula is unique in a few ways and could definitely show promise in decreasing hair loss and promoting healthy growth. It contains follicle-fortifying bio-technology that taps into the hair's growth process. The brand's founder Naomi Whittel explained a bit more about why this is so revolutionary for hair loss and growth. "OMI hair growth peptides begin the process of reducing hair loss and improving hair growth by day six," she says. "The peptides stimulate Collagen IV production at the hair follicle, anchoring the hair bulb tightly within the scalp. Over the next 90 days, the anchoring strengthens and the peptides deliver essential amino acids to the hair cortex, promoting a strong hair strand. As the hair follicle is anchored and the hair cortex strengthens, the hair strands can now grow stronger, thicker, and healthier."

Collagen IV, Whittel explains, is a key protein in the thin layer of tissue that surrounds and supports the hair follicle. Stimulating production of this strengthens the layer, ensuring the hair bulb stays stable and prevents the strand from falling out prematurely. You can shop the brand's peptides below along with a few other options LoGerfo loves.

Omi Hair Nutrition Hair Growth Peptides $79 SHOP NOW

The Best Hair Products With Peptides

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $29 SHOP NOW This stylist-loved treatment is a favorite of LoGerfo's. It contains patented peptide technology which works to repair damage caused by bleach, color, and other chemical treatments. It helps restore strength and softness to hair.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Peptide Prep™ Clarifying Detox Shampoo $38 SHOP NOW LoGerfo also loves this peptide-rich shampoo from K18 because its peptides work as a protective shield to reduce protein loss that can weaken hair.

The Rootist Biobrew Fermented Leave-In Hair Serum $48 SHOP NOW Another great brand that's leading the charge in hair restoration is The Rootist. LoGerfo loves this particular serum from the brand because it helps reduce frizz, acts as a heat protectant, and strengthens weak or brittle strands with "bio-peptides." These bio-peptides are hydrolyzed yeast protein that help fortify hair at the root by targeting collagen and keratin production.

The Rootist Densifying & Thickening Serum for Thinning Hair $58 SHOP NOW In addition to the brand's bio-peptides, this formula also contains stem cells from turmeric extract to help promote growth and its Rootbiomic Ferment, a nutrient-rich superbrew that anchors healthy roots and balances the scalp.

Arey To the Root Serum $55 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of this serum from Arey because it helped bring pigment back to some grey hairs I started to see pop up around my hairline. A combination of antioxidants and peptides help re-pigment strands and give hair a fuller, thicker appearance.

SickScience Labs Powercycle $58 SHOP NOW This formula from SickScience features several different peptides, including BiotinoylTripeptide-1 and a triticum aestivum (wheat) peptide that work together to promote length and strength in the hair. Similar to OMI, it targets the anagen phase of the hair growth cycle and even works at the molecular level.

Act+Acre 3% Stem Cell Peptide H3-Grow+ Complex Scalp Treatment $120 SHOP NOW Act+Acre's scalp treatment is on the pricier side, but it's totally worth it. It features caffeine to invigorate the scalp, growth-promoting peptides, and a complex that creates the perfect environment for healthy hair follicles.

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density $15 SHOP NOW For a more budget-friendly option, try The Ordinary's multi-peptide serum. It may not be the best solution for hair loss, but it does help promote density in the hair, making it appear thicker and fuller.