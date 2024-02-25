I've Had So Many Compliments on My Hair Since I Started Using This Cult Product

Does anyone else like to see how long they can go in between hair washes? I don't know about you, but since only washing my hair around once a week, I've noticed a huge improvement in how my hair looks and feels. As someone with dry, damaged ends, this has been a key step in my healthy hair journey. That being said, when it gets to the end of the week, my hair is definitely in need of a refresh, and there's one product that I know I can rely on to make it smell as if I've just stepped out of a salon. That's right, I'm talking about Gisou's hair perfume.

If you're not yet familiar with this product, then you are missing out. It's essentially a perfume for your hair, but what I love most about it is that it's also infused with the brand's Mirsalehi honey, which helps to hydrate, smooth and add shine to your locks. If you didn't know, the brand have just released a new fragrance that is perfect for spring, so I thought that it was only right that I reviewed both options and let you in on my best-kept secret for expensive-smelling hair...

GISOU HAIR PERFUME REVIEW

The Formula

First things first, let's talk about the ingredients behind these popular hair perfumes. If you didn't know, Gisou was founded by Negin Mirsalehi, who has a strong passion for honey bees. In fact, beekeeping has been in her family for six generations, and it was her mother that discovered the benefits of using this honey on her hair. Mirsalehi decided that she wanted to share these benefits with the world, and launched Gisou's first product, the honey-infused hair oil.

The brand now have a whole range of products available, including the popular hair perfume. As mentioned above, this product is infused with Mirsalehi honey and argan oil, which not only adds a beautiful aroma, but also refreshes dry, dull-looking hair. When spraying, I was immediately impressed by how lightweight the perfume felt on my ends. I don't know why, but for some reason I thought that the ingredients would weigh down my hair, but the refreshing spritz leaves no traces of residue.

The Scent

Now, let's get onto the best bit, the scent. It's hard to describe just how good this fragrance is, but I'm going to give it my best shot. The product has been designed to replicate the signature scent of the Mirsalehi bee garden. It is incredibly delicate, fresh and floral, and really does smell like you've just stepped out of an expensive salon. Whenever I spray it I get so many compliments, and I often skip applying my regular perfume when I've got this product in my hair.

You're probably wondering whether the scent actually lasts, and the short answer would be yes. I was pretty blown away by the lasting powers of this perfume, and could still smell it on my hair a whole day after applying. Who needs wash day when you've got this?

As you can tell, I'm a big fan of the original scent, so I was intrigued to see whether the new fragrance would live up to my expectations. The latest addition is called 'Wild Rose' and as the name suggests, it has a much more floral aroma. If I'm being honest, I'm not usually a fan of rose-based fragrances, but this is a wonderfully modern take on the popular note. It still has the same hints of freshness as the original, but with a slightly deeper, sexier undertone that makes it perfect for special occasions.

The Verdict

All in all, I really couldn't recommend this hair perfume enough. It looks great and it smells incredible. In terms of pricing, a 50ml bottle costs £34, while a 100ml bottle will set you back £64. It's definitely more of an investment, but when you compare it to luxury, high-end perfumes, it doesn't feel quite as expensive. Plus, a little goes a long way, so a 50ml bottle should last you the long run.

Although I didn't notice a huge amount of shine when using, as with all Gisou products, my hair was left feeling healthy and I loved knowing that the perfume contained nourishing ingredients for my ends.

If you're looking for a quick and easy way to refresh your hair and make it smell super expensive, then I recommend adding this product to your basket...

