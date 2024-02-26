I've Tried Almost Every Curl-Care Brand on the Market, But This One Always Stands Out

Since I have pretty dry hair, it can be difficult to find products that truly work for me or offer all the things I need. While my hair is naturally dry, I also have thick, 3c curls that need some extra help to stay healthy and hold their curl pattern. My haircare-item checklist includes the following: It must offer serious, long-lasting hydration; curl definition; and extra detangling, and it has to add some softness to my normally crunchy strands. Honestly, I never thought this was too big of an ask, but finding products that meet these criteria has proven harder than I thought. Even as a beauty editor who has the opportunity to try many different formulas, I've found that there's always something missing or my hair doesn't like certain products, even after I give them some time to work. It's frustrating to say the least, but if you find yourself with a similar hair type and in a similar situation, you'll definitely want to check out Bread Beauty Supply's offerings.

I first sampled a couple items from the brand a few years ago when it launched, but since then, the brand has expanded its range quite a bit to include even more incredible offerings for curlies. While I'm constantly trying new products (for research purposes, of course!), the below items are now staples in my routine, and I don't see myself even wanting to change things up anymore—I've found my holy grail! For all my thoughts on the brand's current range, keep scrolling. I'm breaking it all down ahead.

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser $20 SHOP NOW The problem with most shampoos is that they're too drying on curly hair. This one, however, is one of the gentlest and most delicious-smelling cleansers I've ever used. It's easily my favorite wash for dry, thick curls because it lifts any dirt, sweat, and debris from the hair without making it feel like straw. It also smells like Froot Loops to me, which makes me incredibly nostalgic. This was actually the first product I tried from the brand, and to this day, I'm still in love with it and use it as my weekly wash.

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Hair-Mask Deep Conditioner $28 SHOP NOW This deep conditioner pairs beautifully with the milky hair wash. I love that it adds so much hydration to the hair without weighing it down or making it feel greasy. If you have super-dry curls, trust me, you don't want to sleep on this one. It's infused with rich superfruits, kakadu plum seed oil, starflower oil, and wheat protein to help repair any damage. Another thing I really appreciate about Bread products is that there are no silicones in its formulas. Silicones (like dimethicone) can be damaging for some curl types, and they're honestly in so many formulas—even those geared toward curly hair. I can't say enough good things about this conditioner, but I'll wrap up by saying with confidence that it's my favorite deep conditioner of all time.

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Hair Gel: Long-Wear Curl Capturing Gloss $26 SHOP NOW Gels are tricky for me. On the one hand, I like that they can smooth down a lot of my frizz and flyaways, but they often leave my hair feeling sticky or dry, even if I rinse out my hair. This gel is one of the best I've tried that offers a good amount of hold, nourishes your curls, and locks in hydration. Snow mushroom and red algae in the formula help form a protective layer over the hair shaft without being too occlusive, and it never leaves my hair feeling crunchy or looking too "glossy" per say.

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Hair Oil Everyday Gloss $14 SHOP NOW Hair oil is another product that can be tricky to use if you have thick curls. If you apply too little, it doesn't do much for your hair, but if you apply too much, it can end up looking like a greasy mess. Like the brand's Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser, this oil smells amazing and is packed with hydrating and nourishing ingredients perfect for dry hair. A little does go a long way here, and I definitely over used it the first few times I tried it. Just a dab here and there, though, will really help seal in hydration after deep conditioning or I like to use it on top of the brand's Leave-In Conditioning Cream. It contains a blend of the brand's star ingredients including kakadu plum oil and safflower oil to enrich the hair with fatty acids, shine, and next-level moisture. I love that it's designed with thick, curly hair types in mind, and because of that, it's one of my favorite hair oils on the market.

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Clear-Wash: Detox Clarifying Shampoo $24 SHOP NOW I was really excited to give this new shampoo from the brand a go. While I adore the Milky Hair Cleanser, some weeks, I just need a good deep clean and previously struggled to find a clarifying shampoo that would detox my scalp without drying it out. This one works great for that! I love that it removes silicone buildup and excess oil without stripping the hair. As I mentioned above, using silicones on the hair can be an issue for some and they can't be removed with just a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo. They can build up on the hair over time making your hair even drier if you don't remove them too. I recently realized this was an issue for me, so I'm beyond excited that Bread now offers a clarifier than can truly remove all that. I love this option and now use it once a week or every other week to really remove any buildup.

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Baby-Soft: Ceramide Hair Conditioner $24 SHOP NOW I could wax poetic about Bread's Deep Conditioner for days, so I knew it would be hard to top that formula for me. I am, however, happy to report that this conditioner is just as good. It enhances your curls, gives a lot of slip to the hair, and leaves it feeling so soft and hydrated. This one contains ingredients like Australian plum, glycerin, and a ceramide complex to help reinforce your curl's natural pattern. While it's particularly great for curlies, it's also designed to work well for most other hair types. It's going to be hard for me to decide which one to go with on wash days, but I think this one will be my regular conditioner, and I'll use the Deep Conditioner once or twice a week as a hair mask. IMHO, you can't go wrong with either formula.

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Elastic Bounce Leave-In Conditioning Styler Hair Cream $16 SHOP NOW I stopped flat-ironing my curls over a year ago to help bring my natural curl pattern back, and since then, it hasn't been easy finding the right products to support it on its healing journey. One type of product I struggled with the most was leave-in conditioner. Some I tried didn't provide enough hydration or definition while others left a weird coating on my hair that was hard to wash out. I know I've said this a lot throughout this review about all of Bread's products, but this is easily one of the best styling creams/leave-ins for curls. I was super impressed by how much definition it added to my curls without even using much product. It contains a myriad of hydrating and protective ingredients like mango butter, quinoa protein, and caprylic triglycerides to reduce dryness and soften the hair. My super-dry curls love this formula, and it's definitely now a new staple in my routine.

BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY Mud-Mask: Hair & Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Clay Treatment $34 SHOP NOW I've tried a few pre-wash treatments before but was never really impressed by any of them. Honestly, my hair is so thick that it almost creates more work for me to use one and wash all of it out before shampooing, so I usually just skip it. This one is definitely great for days your scalp and strands could use an extra detox since it's packed clay and quartz. I was genuinely surprised by how much I liked this treatment considering my aversion for pre-washes. I thought it would be too drying for me since it has clay in it, but it really does detox the scalp without drying it out. You can really feel the difference in your curls after using it.