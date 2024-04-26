Big Question: Are Bobs Actually Still in Style for 2024?

Ah, the bob hairstyle. It's been on quite the journey over the last few years, hasn't it? The trend pretty much shot to fame after celebs such as Zendaya and Hailey Bieber decided to get the chop, and since then we've had so many iterations of the short hairstyle. From the '90s bob to the Italian bob and even the stacked bob, we're certainly not short of inspiration.

However, I've actually started to experience a bit of bob fatigue (there's a sentence I'd never thought I'd say). As much as I love the chic hairstyle, I've stopped researching the trend as I was becoming a bit overwhelmed by all the options. Because of this, I have no idea if the bob haircut is still in style anymore, and I'm very keen to find out whether this is a hairstyle that we will be seeing more of as 2024 continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images Mike Coppola / Staff)

In order to answer my question, I thought it was only right that I reached out to the experts to see if they think that the bob is still bang on trend this year. I asked some of the top stylists at Hersheson’s Fitzrovia salon, and this is what they had to say...

Are Bobs Still In Style For 2024?

"Yes, bobs are still trending in 2024! They're still a popular and stylish choice for many people and a good chop for spring and summer," says Layla Mcall, stylist at Hersheson’s Fitzrovia. It seems that the other experts agree. "The bob has never been out of style and will eternally be the coolest haircut every year as long as it is on current trend," explains Neale Rodgers, stylist at Hersheson’s Fitzrovia.

So, the bob is still trendy, but there are certain styles that are a lot more popular than others this year. Interested? I thought so. Below I've rounded up the best bob hairstyles for 2024 as recommended by the experts, so keep on scrolling for all the inspo...

The Best Bob Hairstyles For 2024:

1. Cropped Jawline Bob

"In my opinion, the cropped jawline chunky bob is a versatile, timeless classic, and with small personal tweaks can be styled out and individualised," says Samuel Broadbent, stylist at Hersheson’s Fitzrovia . "The addition of fringes or grown out bangs to suit the client's features can really elevate the look too! Wear it sleek, wear it relaxed, with the right shape you can have both."

There's no denying how chic a fringe looks with a cropped bob.

Get the look:

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream £14 SHOP NOW This all-in-one styling cream from Hershesons will help define and nourish your hair.

Templespa In Good Condition Hair Conditioner £10 SHOP NOW Keep your shorter lengths looking healthy with a good conditioner.

2. Soft, Shaggy Bob

"For bobs on the longer side, movement and texture (sometimes lots of texture!) goes a long way," explains Broadbent. "Soft shaggy layers to equip you with a more playful and relaxed look can bring even a grown-out crop back to life! Perfect for the long anticipated summer."

This low-maintenance style really is perfect for the warmer months as it doesn't require a lot of styling.

Get the look:

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 £28 SHOP NOW This texture spray will help add movement to your shaggy bob.

Hershesons Zhoosh Foam £16 SHOP NOW If you want more volume, you can't go wrong with the Hershesons Zhoosh Foam.

3. Old Money Bob

Mcall says one of the trendiest bob hairstyles this year is the "old money" bob. " A cool way to style a bob is with an 'old money' blowdry," she explains.

Whether you prefer your blowdry super sleek like Hailey Bieber or a little more wavy like the picture above, there's no denying how elegant and polished this bob hairstyle looks.

Get the look:

Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray £28 SHOP NOW Give your "old money" bob some expensive-looking shine with this spray from Color Wow.

Briogeo Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Avocado Leave-In Defining Crème £21 SHOP NOW This style is perfect for embracing natural waves or curls, and this cream will help to define your finished look.

4. The Lob

Last but by no means least, this year is all about the grown-out bob. "It seems that the world of bobs has moved away from the continental styles that have been huge over the past couple of years to a stronger, slightly longer in length [bob hairstyle]," says Rodgers.

"The reason this haircut is such a great shape is because by the time we hit the peak of the British summer, the blunt bob will have grown out and softened into a length which will look amazing naturally dried/air dried."

Get the look:

Hershesons Air Dry Spray £16 SHOP NOW Add a bit of this to wet hair before air drying to add tousle and definition.