Tired Of Smelling Like Everyone Else? This Perfume Note Is So Unique, It's an Instant Compliment Magnet

Fashion-obsessed folk would call labdanum perfumes the olfactory equivalent of a leather jacket—a capsule piece that ties everything together, adding an edgy yet effortlessly cool touch to just about any look. But what exactly is a labdanum fragrance? And why is it beloved by the industry's most noteworthy experts? Let me fill you in.

What Is Labdanum?

A labdanum fragrance is a complex, warm, and resinous scent derived from the sticky resin of the rockrose plant, Cistus ladanifer. Designed to protect the plant's leaves from the sun, it has a sweet and ambery scent, distinguished by hints of leather and honey, that perfumers have fallen for.

In fact, in the modern world of perfumery, labdanum is often regarded as the backbone of a unique fragrance—the kind that gives it an amber-like warmth and a "dark" touch. According to Emma South, Fragrance & Lifestyle Expert at Jo Malone London, this underrated perfume note “will always bring depth and longevity to a formula,” creating a multi-faceted blend that is anything but predictable.

How Should I Wear a Labdanum Perfume?

As a perfume-obsessed beauty editor, I consider labdanum to have a chameleon-like nature. When blended with a gourmand profile, it embraces its honey undetones while also adding an ambery edge to tie everything together.

Elsewhere, it can skew more bold and leathery, especially when blended with notes of patchouli or oud. It can headline as much as it can play the role of a back-up singer, which is exactly what makes it the kind of note that can adapt to any ensemble.

Long story short, in my opinion, labdanum fragrances are not to be slept on. So, if you’ve grown tired of viral scents that are easily recognisable and are looking for a perfume that’s truly unique, look no further. Below, is my tried-and-true edit of the best labdanum perfumes that I reach for, rain or shine.

The Best Labdanum Perfumes, Reviewed By a Beauty Editor

