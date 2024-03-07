I’m in My Twenties and My Mum Is in Her Fifties—We Both Love These Skincare Products

I’ve always been intrigued by the allure of beauty secrets passed down through generations. It’s almost like a rite of passage, and I feel lucky to have been given tips and tricks from the women in my family as I've grown up. One such secret was EVE LOM, a skincare brand introduced to me by my mum, and to this day, we indulge in annual EVE LOM facials as a special treat.

Founded by renowned facialist Eve Lom in the 1980s, the brand revolutionised skincare with its signature cleansing balm, which is loved by beauty insiders worldwide for how it achieves radiant, healthy-looking skin. This cult favourite quickly became a staple in my routine, and I've been massaging in its luxurious formula to melt away impurities and leave my skin refreshed for years now. Over time, EVE LOM has expanded its range to include other highly rated products like the Rescue Mask and Renewal Treatment Oil, all formulated to deliver visible results with a gentle approach to skincare.

Now, as I navigate the world of beauty with a more experienced eye, I realise that my mum and I aren't alone in our devotion to EVE LOM. Like us, countless mother-daughter duos swear by the brand’s products and feel aligned with its principles of timeless elegance and efficaciousness. Who What Wear UK’s managing editor Poppy Nash and her mum Debbie epitomise this bond, and they share a deep appreciation for skincare and self-care rituals. Debbie has become somewhat of an icon for the team thanks to her glamorous approach to beauty. Whilst she and Poppy have different maintenance levels when it comes to skincare and makeup, their close relationship is evident in their shared rituals and mutual respect for each other's skincare routines.

Poppy and Debbie recently got together to try out two products from EVE LOM’s Time Retreat collection—the newly released Time Retreat Daily Rejuvenating Cream and Radiance Repair Retinol Serum. The products, which are available as a duo, are housed in luxurious gold packaging that's sure to spruce up your Instagram "shelfies". Time Retreat Daily Rejuvenating Cream is a lightweight, easily absorbed day cream enriched with hyaluronic acid for intense hydration and wild indigo seed extract to rejuvenate the skin. It's clinically proven to visibly improve fine lines and wrinkles whilst promoting a glowing complexion, and it perfectly complements the brand's best-selling Radiance Repair Retinol Serum. The serum and cream work in harmony to target multiple signs of ageing, promoting smoother, firmer and more radiant skin. Gentle enough for daily use, read on to learn how the Time Retreat Duo became an essential part of Poppy and Debbie's skincare rituals.

Poppy describes her skincare routine as "efficient yet effective", starting with the famed EVE LOM Cleanser, followed up once a week with Rescue Mask for a gentle skin detox. With her dry skin in mind, she eagerly incorporated Time Retreat Daily Rejuvenating Cream into her regime with its luxurious texture and deeply nourishing formula. Indulgently thick without feeling heavy on the skin, the cream leaves behind a subtle, refreshing scent that adds to the sensory experience. Poppy found it to be a perfect base for makeup, providing a smooth canvas for application.

Paired with Radiance Repair Retinol Serum, which Poppy describes as a potent yet gentle introduction to retinol, the products work synergistically to target early signs of ageing and promote a youthful complexion. Additionally, the addition of an SPF to her routine offers protection against environmental aggressors. Rescue Mask, formulated to be used weekly, further enhances hydration levels, leaving Poppy's skin plump, revitalised and purified. With these additions, her skincare routine is streamlined yet comprehensive—exactly what she needs with her busy job.

Debbie says she has always cherished her skincare ritual and is making even more time for it as she gets older. Opting for a mix of the original Cleanser along with the Foaming Cream Cleanser, a gentle yet effective formula that removes impurities and leaves her skin feeling refreshed. She then applies Time Retreat Radiance Essence and has noticed a significant improvement in the plumpness and hydration of her skin thanks to its collagen-boosting properties.

Radiance Repair Retinol Serum works to leave her complexion smoother and more youthful-looking. "I love how quickly the serum absorbs into my skin, with no sticky feeling or tackiness, which you often find with similar products," she says. Finally, Time Retreat Daily Rejuvenating Cream is perfect for her combination skin, making lines feel less pronounced and providing the kind of dewy, hydrated glow that she says she once thought was unattainable–for the added plumpness she uses the Time Retreat Intensive Night Cream in the evenings. As a self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s confident that with these EVE LOM additions, her skin will remain radiant and youthful in the long run, benefiting from targeted formulas designed to address the specific needs of mature skin.

