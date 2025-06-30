If You Hate Open-Toed Shoes, This Lightweight Alternative Is All You Need for Summer

Growing up in New York, I would wear flip-flops in the summer and not think anything of it. It wasn't until recently, when someone told me they can't wear open-toed shoes in the city, that I even started to doubt my lifelong habit. They explained that it freaked them out to expose their toes to the NYC elements, which include but are not limited to puddles of unknown liquid, miscellaneous garbage, and, of course, small critters and creatures of all kinds.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sandy Liang)

Now, have I stopped wearing flip-flops and open-toed sandals? No! I do, however, think twice about wearing them depending on how far I'm going. That being said, now that it's finally getting hotter out, I don't want completely unbreathable shoes if I'm not exposing my toes. This is exactly where the mesh-sandal trend comes in.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sandy Liang)

I first fell in love with the look when Sandy Liang debuted mesh Mary Janes a couple of seasons ago. I purchased a pair in light pink, and I still wear them all the time. I love that they let my toes peek through but don't fully expose them to the elements, as per my observant and fearful friend. While they were quite popular, sheerness is still not really expected in footwear, so I like the unexpected element they add to a look.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Since then, lots of brands have started to offer sheer shoes. Everyone from The Row to Mango to Loewe has a pair that's a considered and freakier alternative to open-toed shoes. They're definitely a bit weirder—some people will likely raise an eyebrow—but that's the fun. Has there ever been a chicer cage for your feet?

Shop the mesh-sandal trend below.