I've Got Chanel on the Brain: 11 $100-and-Under Beauty Products I'm Coveting

Chanel beauty products
(Image credit: Collage by Mira Thekdi)
By Kaitlyn McLintock
published

People tend to think they have to drop an incredibly large sum of money to purchase anything that has the iconic Chanel logo on it. That might be true for fashion (which is why I still haven't purchased one of the brand's Classic Handbags, even though I've been eyeing them for years), but it's not for beauty.

Sure, there are a few Chanel beauty products that we'd call expensive (such as the $195 lipstick Camila Morrone wore to the Critics Choice Awards), but overall, you can snag quite a few gems for $100 and under. I'm talking about such gems as a classic French-girl red nail polish, a perfect nude lip color, and a sophisticated hair mist. Don't believe me? Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the proof!

La Creme Main
Chanel
La Crème Main Texture Riche

This hand cream would make for the perfect gift. It has a rich texture and offers eight hours of hydration with iris pallida, May rose wax, shea butter, and glycerin. Plus, its minimalist, egg-shaped packaging looks incredibly chic sitting in your bag.

Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour
Chanel
Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Immédiat

Not only is this lipstick incredibly comfortable to wear thanks to a hydrating formula, but it also provides the prettiest color and shine. You can't really go wrong choosing any shade, but this pink-beige one is a personal favorite.

Chanel, Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Clair Obscur
Chanel
Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Clair Obscur

Is there anything better to behold than a Chanel eye shadow palette? I don't think so. This one contains four different neutral shades, which makes it a foundational base for any eye look.

Noir Allure Mascara
Chanel
Noir Allure Mascara

A mascara that does it all, this formula provides volume, length, curl, and definition. It's enriched with provitamin B5 to protect lashes, and the formula even contains an imperceptible hint of red for added color depth and drama.

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Pirate
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Pirate

This iconic red nail polish is one of my all-time favorite shades to wear no matter the season or situation. It's eternally chic.

Chance Eau Tendre Hair Mist
Chanel
Chance Eau Tendre Hair Mist

Do you know what's even lovelier than perfume? Hair perfume. It's the best-kept secret to making a scent last. Plus, it's so sophisticated to have each strand of hair linger with scent when it gets tousled in the breeze.

Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Lip Colour
Chanel
Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Boy

I'll let you in on a little secret: This is one of my all-time favorite Chanel lipsticks. The sheer, beige color makes the lips look plump and healthy without screaming, "I'm wearing lipstick!" I first learned about it from Margot Robbie's makeup artist, and I've been using it ever since.

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour

Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Fugueuse

Don't sleep on navy blue nail polish, especially when it's this rich shade from Chanel. I like it because it's less edgy than black, and even more rich-looking. Consider it an elevated way to wear dark nail polish.

Chance Perfumed Hand Creams
Chanel
Chance Perfumed Hand Creams

The perfect gift for someone you love (or yourself!), this hand cream trio includes a hand cream scented with Chanel's Chance fragrance, Chance Eau Tendre, and Chance Eau Fraîche. You can mix and match them depending on your mood.

Chanel Revitalizing Mask
Chanel
N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Mask

This face mask contains red camellia extract, red camellia oil, and alpha hydroxy acids. Together, these ingredients exfoliate, minimize signs of aging, and refine the appearance of pores and skin texture. Take this as a sign to treat yourself (and your skin) to a luxurious at-home treatment.

Base Coat
Chanel
La Base Camélia

Leave it to Chanel to take a nail treatment and make it chic. This can be used on bare nails or under another polish as a base coat. Immediately after application, nails feel harder and look smoother. After one month, it will lead to stronger, shinier nails. It's all thanks to camellia oil, which moisturizes; cellulose, which fills in irregularities on the surface of the nails; and natural mineral pigments, which neutralize the appearance of discoloration. It's essentially a blurring primer for your nails.

Explore More:
Skincare Makeup Nail Polish Chanel
Kaitlyn McLintock
Associate Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a multitude of topics across myriad categories, she specializes in feature writing and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely.

Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie.com.

When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸