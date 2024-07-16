My New Beauty Cabinet Is Looking Bare—15 Amazon Items I'm Restocking It With

By
published
inDeals

July marks the beginning of my favorite time of year that goes largely undocumented on most calendars—sale season. Amazon Prime Day (on now from July 16 through 17) has been a longtime favorite of mine since I can score all the hair, skin, and makeup items I've had on my wish list without sacrificing my paycheck or savings.

This time, I'm taking full advantage of it since I just moved to New York City and have a medicine cabinet, beauty storage shelf, and multiple storage bins to repopulate with my favorite products to hold me over until next year's big sale. Below, I've shared every single one of the items I'll be snagging to get my new beauty collection started.

Kit Keenan poses with full, bouncy curls and a breezy white dress

(Image credit: @kitkeenan)

Skincare

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturiser
Laneige
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

I discovered this cream a few months ago and have been loving it ever sense. It delivers intense, long-lasting hydration using a lightweight formula packed with blue hyaluronic acid, Pepta-Panthenol Complex, and squalane. It's hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and sensitive skin–friendly.

Caudalie + Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist
Caudalie
Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist

This hydrating grape water face mist is the perfect way to finish off my extensive skincare routine. It uses 100% grape water to deliver intense hydration, reduce redness, and soothe sensitive skin. Plus, it has prebiotic powers to support the skin barrier.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
Embryolisse
Lait-Crème Concentré

Lately, my skin has been feeling extra dry (which can probably be attributed to the fact that I've been blasting my air conditioner to offset NYC's high temperatures). To help retain my skin's hydration levels, I use this multitasking moisturizer by Embryolisse. It can also serve as a cleansing milk, makeup primer, and after-sun care.

La Roche-Posay + Retinol B3 Anti-Aging Serum
La Roche-Posay
Retinol B3 Serum

I've just begun my retinol journey and have had nothing but good experiences with the Retinol B3 Serum by La Roche-Posay. Formulated with pure gradual release retinol, vitamin B3, and glycerin, the serum works overtime to visibly reduces the look of lines, wrinkles, and premature sun damage.

Bodycare

Sashai Mei after receiving a skincare treatment

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Dermalogica + Phyto Replenish Body Oil
Dermalogica
Phyto Replenish Body Oil

French plum seed oil, avocado oil, and sunflower seed oil work together in this replenishing body oil to help protect skin’s lipid barrier. Every time I use this body oil, it feels like a trip to the spa thanks to a light infusion of bergamot, neroli, orange, patchouli, and sandalwood.

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm
Bioderma
Atoderm Intensive Balm

Suitable for all skin types (but especially effective for anyone with dry skin like mine), the Atoderm Intensive Balm features a ceramide- and vitamin C–enriched formula to address symptoms of eczema and dryness. It also soothes itching and irritation as well as rebuilds the skin barrier.

Clarins Super Restorative Hand Cream
Clarins
Super Restorative Hand Cream

Before I go to bed, I love slathering my hands with the Clarins Super Restorative Hand Cream and following up with my favorite cuticle oil to help lock in any hydration that's been zapped from the skin throughout that day. It's also an anti-aging cream that helps target any wrinkles and density.

Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion
Mario Badescu
Super Rich Olive Body Lotion

Lately, I've been on a bit of an olive kick, and this body lotion by Mario Badescu has been one of my faovorite ways to update my self care routine. It absorbs quickly into the skin without any greasiness, leaving it nourished, soft, and glowing. Its light, fresh smell is to die for.

Sasha Mei sporting wavy hair and a powder blue set

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Haircare and Styling

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

If you've been on TikTok in the past year, there's a good chance you've come across someone testing and reviewing the Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. I'm here to tell you it's completely worth the hype! In addition to blocking humidity to prevent frizz, it leaves the hair silky and glossy for up to four shampoos.

Mizani + 25 Miracle Cream
Mizani
25 Miracle Cream

Since going natural a few years ago, I'm constantly on the hunt for a new styling cream to keep my curls defined and relatively frizz-free (which is a challenge with 4c texture). This multi-benefit leave-in cream keeps my curls moisturized, defined, and protected against UV rays.

Coola + Classic SPF30 Organic Scalp & Hair Mist
Coola
Scalp & Hair Mist Sunscreen

Protecting the scalp and hair from harmful UV rays is a must, and Coola's Scalp & Hair Mist Sunscreen is my favorite way to do it. It nourishes the hair from root to tip with a formula featuring SPF 30 and plant-based antioxidants. Additionally, it helps with color maintenance and strengthens damaged hair.

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush
Amika
Blowout Babe Thermal Brush

We may be in the heat of summer at the moment, but it's never too early to get a jump on the best products and tools for our fall hairstyles. This year, I'm planning on wearing my hair straight and using Amika's Blowout Babe Thermal Brush to give me the '90s-supermodel look I'm obsessed with year-round.

Makeup

Emmanuelle Koffi with a dewy complexion and defined curls

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Buxom Plumping Lip Oil Polish in Sarina
Buxom
Full-On Plumping Lip Oil Polish in Sarina

Content creator Emma Chamberlain ID'd this plumping lip oil polish as one of her go-to beauty products a couple years back, and I've been spreading the word nonstop. It conditions and smooths the lips while adding a layer of eye-catching shimmer. (My favorite shade is Sarina, a glamorous nude brown shade.)

Laura Geller Kajal Longwear Kohl Eyeliner in Smoky Taupe
Laura Geller
Kajal Longwear Kohl Eyeliner in Smoky Taupe

Sometimes, all you need is a sensual, smoky eye to pull an eye look together. I love this one because it has a soft kohl formula that hydrates and conditions your lids and caffeine to help reduce puffiness and redness. Smoky Taupe is the perfect brown shade for a bronzed eye look on my deep skin tone.

Ardell Faux Mink 811
Ardell
Faux Mink 811

This set of faux mink lashes is the secret to how I achieve flirty, luscious-looking lashes with minimal effort. The Ardell Faux Mink 811 enhance my eyes without weighing them down and are easy to apply then remove at the end of a long day.

Maya Thomas
Maya Thomas
Assistant Beauty Editor
Maya Thomas is Who What Wear's assistant beauty editor based just outside of Seattle, Washington. Her strong love for all things beauty and fashion stems from a strong childhood interest in the fine arts. During a gap year spent in Paris studying the history of French fashion, she shifted her focus to English literature and journalism as a student at Loyola Marymount University with the goal of one day pursuing a career in fashion. After graduating in May 2021, Maya began freelancing for Parade.com as a contributing commerce writer while also building a following on her lifestyle blog, Itsmayalala.com. When she's not writing, Maya spends her free time catching up on reading, perusing art galleries, and enjoying a night out at the ballet every now and then.
