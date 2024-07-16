My New Beauty Cabinet Is Looking Bare—15 Amazon Items I'm Restocking It With

July marks the beginning of my favorite time of year that goes largely undocumented on most calendars—sale season. Amazon Prime Day (on now from July 16 through 17) has been a longtime favorite of mine since I can score all the hair, skin, and makeup items I've had on my wish list without sacrificing my paycheck or savings.

This time, I'm taking full advantage of it since I just moved to New York City and have a medicine cabinet, beauty storage shelf, and multiple storage bins to repopulate with my favorite products to hold me over until next year's big sale. Below, I've shared every single one of the items I'll be snagging to get my new beauty collection started.

Skincare

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer $40 $32 SHOP NOW I discovered this cream a few months ago and have been loving it ever sense. It delivers intense, long-lasting hydration using a lightweight formula packed with blue hyaluronic acid, Pepta-Panthenol Complex, and squalane. It's hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, and sensitive skin–friendly.

Caudalie Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist $20 $16 SHOP NOW This hydrating grape water face mist is the perfect way to finish off my extensive skincare routine. It uses 100% grape water to deliver intense hydration, reduce redness, and soothe sensitive skin. Plus, it has prebiotic powers to support the skin barrier.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $29 $20 SHOP NOW Lately, my skin has been feeling extra dry (which can probably be attributed to the fact that I've been blasting my air conditioner to offset NYC's high temperatures). To help retain my skin's hydration levels, I use this multitasking moisturizer by Embryolisse. It can also serve as a cleansing milk, makeup primer, and after-sun care.

La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum $45 $34 SHOP NOW I've just begun my retinol journey and have had nothing but good experiences with the Retinol B3 Serum by La Roche-Posay. Formulated with pure gradual release retinol, vitamin B3, and glycerin, the serum works overtime to visibly reduces the look of lines, wrinkles, and premature sun damage.

Bodycare

Dermalogica Phyto Replenish Body Oil $56 $39 SHOP NOW French plum seed oil, avocado oil, and sunflower seed oil work together in this replenishing body oil to help protect skin’s lipid barrier. Every time I use this body oil, it feels like a trip to the spa thanks to a light infusion of bergamot, neroli, orange, patchouli, and sandalwood.

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Balm $27 $22 SHOP NOW Suitable for all skin types (but especially effective for anyone with dry skin like mine), the Atoderm Intensive Balm features a ceramide- and vitamin C–enriched formula to address symptoms of eczema and dryness. It also soothes itching and irritation as well as rebuilds the skin barrier.

Clarins Super Restorative Hand Cream $52 $36 SHOP NOW Before I go to bed, I love slathering my hands with the Clarins Super Restorative Hand Cream and following up with my favorite cuticle oil to help lock in any hydration that's been zapped from the skin throughout that day. It's also an anti-aging cream that helps target any wrinkles and density.

Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion $22 $13 SHOP NOW Lately, I've been on a bit of an olive kick, and this body lotion by Mario Badescu has been one of my faovorite ways to update my self care routine. It absorbs quickly into the skin without any greasiness, leaving it nourished, soft, and glowing. Its light, fresh smell is to die for.

Haircare and Styling

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 $22 SHOP NOW If you've been on TikTok in the past year, there's a good chance you've come across someone testing and reviewing the Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. I'm here to tell you it's completely worth the hype! In addition to blocking humidity to prevent frizz, it leaves the hair silky and glossy for up to four shampoos.

Mizani 25 Miracle Cream $26 $17 SHOP NOW Since going natural a few years ago, I'm constantly on the hunt for a new styling cream to keep my curls defined and relatively frizz-free (which is a challenge with 4c texture). This multi-benefit leave-in cream keeps my curls moisturized, defined, and protected against UV rays.

Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Sunscreen $28 $22 SHOP NOW Protecting the scalp and hair from harmful UV rays is a must, and Coola's Scalp & Hair Mist Sunscreen is my favorite way to do it. It nourishes the hair from root to tip with a formula featuring SPF 30 and plant-based antioxidants. Additionally, it helps with color maintenance and strengthens damaged hair.

Amika Blowout Babe Thermal Brush $100 $80 SHOP NOW We may be in the heat of summer at the moment, but it's never too early to get a jump on the best products and tools for our fall hairstyles. This year, I'm planning on wearing my hair straight and using Amika's Blowout Babe Thermal Brush to give me the '90s-supermodel look I'm obsessed with year-round.

Makeup

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Oil Polish in Sarina $24 $18 SHOP NOW Content creator Emma Chamberlain ID'd this plumping lip oil polish as one of her go-to beauty products a couple years back, and I've been spreading the word nonstop. It conditions and smooths the lips while adding a layer of eye-catching shimmer. (My favorite shade is Sarina, a glamorous nude brown shade.)

Laura Geller Kajal Longwear Kohl Eyeliner in Smoky Taupe $19 $17 SHOP NOW Sometimes, all you need is a sensual, smoky eye to pull an eye look together. I love this one because it has a soft kohl formula that hydrates and conditions your lids and caffeine to help reduce puffiness and redness. Smoky Taupe is the perfect brown shade for a bronzed eye look on my deep skin tone.