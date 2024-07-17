Our Editors Share Their Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Top Picks

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

One of the most epic shopping events of the year is finally here: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

This isn’t your average sale. What makes Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale so special is that it offers pre-season deals on in-season fashion.

Whether you’re shopping in-person or online, you can snag trending items like mesh ballet flats for 60% off (you read that correctly) or a pair of iconic Celine sunglasses at a fraction of the price.

Need we say more?

For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings sits down with Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler and associate social media editor Kayla Allen to break down the items they’re adding to their carts, tips for Anniversary Sale newbies, and so much more.

“It's the top-top-tier shopping event of the season. I love it because it's different than a traditional sale. You're not just getting discounts on previous-season items or items that people didn't want,” Schuessler said. “You're getting deals on actual new arrivals on our favorite brands, our favorite items.”

For excerpts from their conversation and to shop some of our editors’ selections from the sale, scroll below.

Can you two share what makes the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale so special? Because it really, in my book, is one-of-a-kind.

Bobby Schuessler: It totally is. It's the top-top-tier shopping event of the season. I love it because it's different than a traditional sale. You're not just getting discounts on previous-season items or items that people didn't want.

You're getting deals on actual new arrivals on our favorite brands, our favorite items. What's great is these deals are online, but it's also so fun to shop in-store.

I remember going into the store and getting a pair of jeans during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and you can get actually alterations right there in the store at Nordstrom.

Going in, finding an amazing item that's new, on sale, and getting it to fit you perfectly right there is perfection to me.

Kayla Allen: I agree. It's amazing to be able to shop new items on sale. I feel like that's such a rarity.

I love the convenience of being a Nordstrom customer. The on-site styling, the option for in-store pickup. It's just easy. I appreciate that so much.

If you're browsing online, shipping and returns are free. So it's a lot less stressful.

The sale used to be primarily for fall styles. For those of you long-term fans, you'll know that. It’s evolved over the years and now caters to shoppers looking to buy items to wear now and wear later, so basically it's just a one-stop shop for everything you need for the summer and for fall/winter. Tell me about what's on your wear-now list and what summer trends you're tapping into.

BS: I have three in mind. Poplin is my first. It's definitely one of my favorite trends of the season. Definitely a modern classic. We saw poplin all over the runways—cool poplin shirting and dresses.

Trust me: I have scrolled through pretty much every item in the Anniversary Sale as I've been prepping my content for it, and there's been some fantastic poplin shirting options from brands like Madewell and the Nordstrom brand.

The Nordstrom Made brands always have amazing, amazing options. I would definitely say poplin.

I love the idea of a poplin shirt open with a cool tee or tank underneath, and barrel-leg jeans and flat Mary Janes I think would be super chic for the season.

Nordstrom Stripe Poplin Crop Button-Up Shirt $66 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Pintuck Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $60 SHOP NOW

PAIGE Alexis High Waist Ankle Barrel Jeans $166 SHOP NOW

Red. That is my second. Still leaning into red as the color trend I love. Butter yellow also is super trend-forward, but I still love red.

Red pants feels cool, like a red blazer, red jacket. There's actually a tailored red jacket by Avec Les Filles that I found at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that I think is super, super, super chic.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flat $300 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Mckenna Front Twist Long Sleeve Mini Shirtdress $245 SHOP NOW

Then tailoring in general. I think it's kind of a forever trend. Forever assortment, but sharp tailoring especially. Really tailored jackets, super chic now and certainly into fall.

Blazers, trousers, linen, blazers, all of that. There's some amazing options at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Treasure & Bond, Open Edit, Veronica Beard—those are the brands that come to mind first.

Veronica Beard Orchid Plaid Dickey Jacket $460 SHOP NOW

KA: I am super into ballet flats always, but I love the mesh trend right now. I feel like that feels fresh and seasonal.

That's something that I took a peek at first when I went into the sale. I found a really cute pair from Loeffler Randall that are this perfect ballet-slipper pink but in the mesh style.

They feel classic and still fresh at the same time. They're 60% off right now, which is such a steal.

I feel like I'd get so much wear out of them with dresses and bloomers and all the other summer trends that just kind of pair well with them.

Loeffler Randall Landon Soft Ballet Flat $100 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Mary Jane Flat $60 SHOP NOW

I also always love a good oval-shape sunglass in the summer. I feel like that's so classic as well.

Le Specs Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW

CELINE Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses $341 SHOP NOW

In the summer, I love a nightgown or a breezy set that I can just throw on and feel a little bit better about myself when I wake up in the morning.

I feel like a lot of the selection that Nordstrom has right now feels that much chicer than something you'd find on a traditional sleepwear site.

I came across this brand called Rya Collection while browsing the sale, and they have so many cute pieces.

I even feel like some of them could be thrown on as a going-out dress or something. I'm gonna maybe pair my Loeffler [Randall] flats with those.

Rya Collection Love Joy Charmeuse Pajamas $125 SHOP NOW

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Next, check out our interview with comedians Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone.