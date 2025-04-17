As someone who's curious about the intersection of style, tech, and athletic performance, I didn't hesitate when I got the chance to head to Miami to experience an Unrivaled basketball game in person. There has been so much buzz about the new league, and it really lived up to the hype. The game was electric—think elite athleticism, a high-energy crowd, and the kind of camaraderie that gives you goosebumps. Beyond the thrilling plays on the court, what stuck with me most was something much subtler: Every single player was wearing the same ring. If you know me, you are probably assuming I'm about to talk about an emerging fashion trend, but this isn't about flashy jewelry. It's a wellness-meets-tech innovation that's taking to the courts in the shape of the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

It turns out this small, sleek band is a wellness essential that's helping the league's top female athletes optimize their sleep, track their recovery, and stay at peak performance. Their trainers have access to the data on every player and are able to treat them in training and recovery mode based on what their energy score is. I was instantly intrigued. If it's good enough for the best basketball players in the world, what could it do for my regular-person routine? As I learned more—and spoke with Unrivaled co-founder and player Napheesa Collier and Unrivaled trainer Lindsey Elizondo—I realized this isn't just a trend. It's a glimpse into the future of wellness, where data and design come together in the most wearable way. Whether you're an athlete or just someone who enjoys taking care of their personal health, this one is for you.

I got to go behind the scenes at Unrivaled and see where the players train, recover, glam for game day, and more. One of the biggest things I learned along the way is that recovery has become just as important as training for this league, and for Unrivaled athletes, data is redefining the game. What's next for sports as a whole is innovating the way that people track their data. At the core of that transformation within Unrivaled is Samsung's latest wearable tech—including the new Galaxy Ring, a sleek tool that tracks everything from sleep quality to recovery scores in real time and is somehow effortlessly chic at the same time. "We were created for the athlete," says Collier. "We're really trying to change and revolutionize what it means to be a woman's athlete today—giving equity not just in pay but [also] in the overall experience." She explains that the league has state-of-the-art training and recovery facilities and that the wearable tech is woven into every detail of it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Collier, the Galaxy Ring is more than just a sleek accessory—it's a daily guide. "My favorite feature is the energy score and definitely sleep tracking," she says. "Sleep is a pain point with a toddler, so I use it to help me decide what I need that day, whether it's the training room or a cold tub." After games, it's not uncommon to find the players in their compression boots or cold plunges, recovery methods that are often prescribed using the ring's data. "I'd never done a postgame flush before this league, but it's made a huge difference," Collier says. "I actually feel a difference getting out of bed the next day."

Behind the scenes, trainers are using the wearables to tailor everything from warm-ups to recovery schedules. "Every athlete is wearing the Samsung wearable at least once a week, some every day," one trainer shares. "It gives us data not just about workload but [also] how each individual responds to the same workload. That's where the insight is." Elizondo adds, "It's not just about how long you were in bed. It's your sleep cycles, how often you woke up—even if you don't remember. The wearables help us get a deeper physiological picture of how everything else in life is affecting your performance."

Samsung's presence in the gym isn't just about optimization. It's about ownership. "We've built the highest engagement rate in sports because our athletes have ownership," says Alex Bazzell, the league's president. "We're working with a tech partner like Samsung to bring that vision to life in a way that hasn't been done before."

As the league continues to build momentum, the integration of technology and performance feels like a natural evolution—not just for Unrivaled but also for the future of women's sports. "Technology and data have become fundamental insights into performance and recovery," adds Micky Lawler, commissioner of Unrivaled. "Partnering with Samsung gives us instant credibility and the tools to elevate everything we're doing."

Whether it's maximizing sleep, managing postgame recovery, or simply knowing when to rest, the athletes of Unrivaled are showing that the future of performance doesn't just look different. It feels different too.

My Unfiltered Review of the Samsung Galaxy Ring

SAMSUNG Galaxy Ring $400 SHOP NOW

Pros: This isn't the first wearable tech ring, so I have thoughts. My absolute favorite thing about it is it truly resembles and blends in with my usual everyday jewelry. It isn't clunky and doesn't look like a fitness ring at all but is stylish. It did a great job of tracking my steps, sleep, and energy score, so I was obsessed.

Cons: You have to have a Samsung phone to use the ring, so if you're planning to get it, you have to be a Samsung user. If you already have the phone, you'd be missing out if you didn't go for it, but it could be a pain to get a new one just to try the ring. Also, if you don't like wearing jewelry, it might be something you'll have to get used to.

Shop Collier's Beauty Favorites

The coolest thing I discovered when walking through the maze that was the Unrivaled practice facility was the Sephora glam room. I grew up in a sports family and have been to quite a few practice facilities, but they were only within the NFL. Seeing how women's basketball players have a special place to do their glam was so cool to me. They have an endless supply of every product a woman wants and, of course, lots and lots of One/Size setting spray.

Fenty Beauty The Controlling Type Hair-Thickening Edge Control Gel $18 SHOP NOW "The Fenty edge control is my favorite—it's supposed to help with hair growth too." — Napheesa Collier

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray With Hypochlorous Acid $12 SHOP NOW "Tower 28's SOS spray is basically like a hand sanitizer for your face. I use it after I work out or after hot yoga when I can't shower right away." — Collier

Touchland Glow Mist Revitalizing Hand Sanitizer $16 SHOP NOW "Honestly, everything in the Sephora glam room is good. Even the hand sanitizer is special." — Collier

Mane The Three Way Multi-Use Flat Iron $98 SHOP NOW "I got these hot tools from a brand I hadn't heard of before—Mane. I took one of each, curling iron and flat iron." — Collier

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer $16 SHOP NOW "A tan glow serum from L'Oréal, a little concealer, shimmer shadow, brows, and mascara—that's it for game day." — Collier

Unrivaled Wellness Favorites

Another highlight of my tour through the facilities was discovering what felt like a dream spa for lovers of wellness and recovery. The players have everything they need for optimal performance and rejuvenation—from infrared saunas to cold plunges—and plenty of high-end recovery accessories.

Therabody JetBoots Pro Plus $999 SHOP NOW

Icy Hot Pain Relief Patch $10 SHOP NOW

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket for Full-Body Detox $699 SHOP NOW