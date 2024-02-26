5 Fresh Trends That Will Dominate Wedding Guest Dressing This Year

After months of bundling up in as many layers as we can get our hands on, spring is just around the corner—and with it, the start of wedding season. There's no finer way to celebrate coat-free weather than showing up to your first nuptials of the year in a fabulous outfit. So long chunky knitwear, hello strapless dresses.

When putting together your wedding guest look, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Beyond the obvious practical considerations (comfortable footwear, no white or cream shades, a handbag with space for your touch-up essentials), it's worth giving some of this season's biggest trends a look-in. You'd be surprised how many of them can be carried into wedding attire, but five in particular have convinced us to reassess our formal wardrobes and incorporate some 2024-specific elements.

We're starting with the following, from the coquette detail that's dominating Instagram to the latest take on suiting. Scroll on to see and shop the best wedding guest outfit trends for the season ahead.

1. Bow Details

Style Notes: I don't need to tell you that bows are all over everything this season—but whether or not you're into the look, if there's a place for this trend, it's a wedding. Either go for a single statement bow like Olivia, or choose a dress adorned with smaller ribbons.

Shop the trend:

Sister Jane Knickknack Midi Dress £98 SHOP NOW Love the vintage vibe.

ZIMMERMANN Matchmaker Bow-Detailed Tiger-Print Silk-Faille Midi Dress £2450 SHOP NOW A huge silk bow has never looked cooler.

BERNADETTE Josselin Bow One-Shoulder Taffeta Maxi Dress £675 SHOP NOW A beautiful colour for a wedding.

CHLOÉ Bow-Embellished Linen-Canvas Dress £1410 SHOP NOW So pretty! Plus you could easily style this for casual summer days with trainers and a basket bag.

2. Feather Trims

Style Notes: It's important to be mindful of taking attention away from the bride, but that doesn't mean you can't dial up the drama a little. Feather-trimmed dresses are the perfect way to do this—we especially love Taller Marmo's sweeping designs.

Shop the trend:

TALLER MARMO Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Crepe Gown £1890 SHOP NOW The asymmetric shape is also very current.

RIXO Ellodie - Deep Navy Feather £425 SHOP NOW Rixo always masters the trends.

Taller Marmo Ubud Extravaganza Crêpe Gown £1900 SHOP NOW This colour is so luxe.

LAMARQUE Bahira Mini Dress £378 SHOP NOW Don't rule out a fun mini dress option.

3. Tweed Suiting

Style Notes: For an elegant or traditional wedding, consider a classy tweed suit in a nod to Chanel. This is particularly suited to cooler spring/summer days when you don't want to go sleeveless.

Shop the trend:

Maje Short Tweed Jacket £359 SHOP NOW The black piping creates a nice contrast.

Maje Wide-Leg Tweed Trousers £279 SHOP NOW Just add slingbacks and a simple top.

Generation Love Zio Tweed Jacket CHF399.63 SHOP NOW When in doubt, go for a monochrome look.

Generation Love Joey Tweed Pants £319 SHOP NOW The wide flare silhouette is very 2024.

4. Exaggerated Ruffles

Style Notes: A wedding is a chance to wear something you wouldn't usually reach for, and ruffles often feel too fancy for everyday wear. At a wedding though? The bigger the better, as far as we're concerned.

Shop the trend:

Zimmermann Floral Silk Maxi Dress £1250 £875 SHOP NOW I'm imagining this at a tropical ceremony.

Sea Diana Ruffled-Bodice Cotton-Blend Top £375 SHOP NOW In many cases, old rules don't apply and you can in fact wear black to a wedding.

Sea Diana Smocked-Waist Taffeta Midi Skirt £375 SHOP NOW Mix and match these pieces after the event.

LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ + Net Sustain Arden One-Sleeve Ruffled Striped Linen-Blend Maxi Dress £850 SHOP NOW One-shoulder dresses are also big this spring.

5. Minimal Silhouettes

Style Notes: If the previous trends are too bold for your taste, you'll be glad to hear that super simple dresses and jumpsuits are also set to be popular this wedding season. Stick to a neutral hue to create a truly timeless look.

Shop the trend:

mango Dress With Flower Detail and Sweetheart Neckline - Women £270 SHOP NOW Mango is always my first port of call when I'm seeking a wedding guest dress.

Reformation Alli Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW Reformation is another go-to.

Ralph Lauren Beaded Halterneck Crepe Wide-Leg Jumpsuit £2080 SHOP NOW A dress isn't the only option—this jumpsuit is perfect for dancing.