5 Fresh Trends That Will Dominate Wedding Guest Dressing This Year
After months of bundling up in as many layers as we can get our hands on, spring is just around the corner—and with it, the start of wedding season. There's no finer way to celebrate coat-free weather than showing up to your first nuptials of the year in a fabulous outfit. So long chunky knitwear, hello strapless dresses.
When putting together your wedding guest look, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Beyond the obvious practical considerations (comfortable footwear, no white or cream shades, a handbag with space for your touch-up essentials), it's worth giving some of this season's biggest trends a look-in. You'd be surprised how many of them can be carried into wedding attire, but five in particular have convinced us to reassess our formal wardrobes and incorporate some 2024-specific elements.
We're starting with the following, from the coquette detail that's dominating Instagram to the latest take on suiting. Scroll on to see and shop the best wedding guest outfit trends for the season ahead.
1. Bow Details
Style Notes: I don't need to tell you that bows are all over everything this season—but whether or not you're into the look, if there's a place for this trend, it's a wedding. Either go for a single statement bow like Olivia, or choose a dress adorned with smaller ribbons.
Shop the trend:
A huge silk bow has never looked cooler.
So pretty! Plus you could easily style this for casual summer days with trainers and a basket bag.
2. Feather Trims
Style Notes: It's important to be mindful of taking attention away from the bride, but that doesn't mean you can't dial up the drama a little. Feather-trimmed dresses are the perfect way to do this—we especially love Taller Marmo's sweeping designs.
Shop the trend:
The asymmetric shape is also very current.
3. Tweed Suiting
Style Notes: For an elegant or traditional wedding, consider a classy tweed suit in a nod to Chanel. This is particularly suited to cooler spring/summer days when you don't want to go sleeveless.
Shop the trend:
4. Exaggerated Ruffles
Style Notes: A wedding is a chance to wear something you wouldn't usually reach for, and ruffles often feel too fancy for everyday wear. At a wedding though? The bigger the better, as far as we're concerned.
Shop the trend:
In many cases, old rules don't apply and you can in fact wear black to a wedding.
One-shoulder dresses are also big this spring.
5. Minimal Silhouettes
Style Notes: If the previous trends are too bold for your taste, you'll be glad to hear that super simple dresses and jumpsuits are also set to be popular this wedding season. Stick to a neutral hue to create a truly timeless look.
Shop the trend:
Mango is always my first port of call when I'm seeking a wedding guest dress.
A dress isn't the only option—this jumpsuit is perfect for dancing.
