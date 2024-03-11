This Fashion Girl–Approved Brand Is Too Good—16 Pieces I Need

If you're already thinking about summer sunsets, golden-hour cocktail parties, and alfresco dining, you're not alone. Although spring is just beginning here in NYC, I've already started planning my outfits for these elegant warm-weather occasions. And Cinq à Sept has the perfect pieces for all of them. I'm currently loving the brand's bold, colorful dresses, luxurious silk staples, and wardrobe essentials with touches of organza and floral embroidery. Keep scrolling to see all the pieces I'm shopping at Bloomingdale's.

Reimagined Staples

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Astrid Floral Embroidered Trench Coat

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Becca Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants

Denim Khloe Blazer
Cinq à Sept
Denim Khloe Blazer

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Levina Mixed Media Top

Sheer Fabrics

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Etta Embroidered Organza Midi Skirt

Etta Embroidered Organza Crop Top
Cinq à Sept
Etta Embroidered Organza Crop Top

Embroidered Organza Blouse
Cinq à Sept
Embroidered Organza Blouse

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Nava Dress

Satin + Silk

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Nikola Crop Top

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Sarie Pants

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Kylie Satin Blazer

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Marta Cowl-Neck Silk Cami

Bold Spring Dresses

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Graphic Floral Peeta Dress

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Kaily Gown

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Cinq a Sept Kaleb One Shoulder Semi Sheer Silk Gown

Bloomingdale's Cinq Au Sept
Cinq à Sept
Jennie Crepe Flower Midi Dress

