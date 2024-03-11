This Fashion Girl–Approved Brand Is Too Good—16 Pieces I Need
Sponsor Content Created With Bloomingdale's
If you're already thinking about summer sunsets, golden-hour cocktail parties, and alfresco dining, you're not alone. Although spring is just beginning here in NYC, I've already started planning my outfits for these elegant warm-weather occasions. And Cinq à Sept has the perfect pieces for all of them. I'm currently loving the brand's bold, colorful dresses, luxurious silk staples, and wardrobe essentials with touches of organza and floral embroidery. Keep scrolling to see all the pieces I'm shopping at Bloomingdale's.
Reimagined Staples
Sheer Fabrics
Satin + Silk
Bold Spring Dresses
