This Fashion Girl–Approved Brand Is Too Good—16 Pieces I Need

(Image credit: Bloomingdale's)

If you're already thinking about summer sunsets, golden-hour cocktail parties, and alfresco dining, you're not alone. Although spring is just beginning here in NYC, I've already started planning my outfits for these elegant warm-weather occasions. And Cinq à Sept has the perfect pieces for all of them. I'm currently loving the brand's bold, colorful dresses, luxurious silk staples, and wardrobe essentials with touches of organza and floral embroidery. Keep scrolling to see all the pieces I'm shopping at Bloomingdale's.

Reimagined Staples

Cinq à Sept Astrid Floral Embroidered Trench Coat $695 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Becca Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants $395 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Denim Khloe Blazer $395 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Levina Mixed Media Top $395 SHOP NOW

Sheer Fabrics

Cinq à Sept Etta Embroidered Organza Midi Skirt $395 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Etta Embroidered Organza Crop Top $295 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Embroidered Organza Blouse $325 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Nava Dress $495 SHOP NOW

Satin + Silk

Cinq à Sept Nikola Crop Top $245 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Sarie Pants $395 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Kylie Satin Blazer $495 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Marta Cowl-Neck Silk Cami $245 SHOP NOW

Bold Spring Dresses

Cinq à Sept Graphic Floral Peeta Dress $495 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Kaily Gown $595 SHOP NOW

Cinq à Sept Cinq a Sept Kaleb One Shoulder Semi Sheer Silk Gown $695 SHOP NOW