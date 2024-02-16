PSA: spring is on its way. The air is abuzz with anticipation as we gear up for all the warm-weather clothes to come. Shoe trends in particular are at the forefront of my mind, and thanks to my Instagram feed, Pinterest board and all the street style inspo I'm seeing, I already have my eye on some of the key styles emerging for the season ahead. From mesh flats and Mary Janes to almost blindingly bright trainers, the options are endless. The problem is trying to grab these popular pairs before they inevitably sell out, but I've got a secret weapon: NET-A-PORTER.

It's one of the trusted luxury retailers I can always count on to get my hands on some of the season's most sought-after shoes, starting with those that live in the New In and Trending sections, which are always perfection. I mean, the e-tailer stocks something for every style, from iconic fashion houses and emerging designers alike, ensuring that my search pulls through the crème de la crème of footwear. There’s just no faulting it.

Like clockwork, I found myself once again irresistibly drawn to NET-A-PORTER's virtual aisles when I started my new-season wardrobe prep, and each click brought me one step closer to the best of spring's trending shoes. So before you begin your own search for the perfect spring footwear, take a look below at the pairs that are on my wish list.

SHOP MY FAVOURITE SPRING SHOE STYLES:

1. MESH FLATS

ALAÏA Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW Expect to see a variation of these on every fashion person.

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £355 SHOP NOW I've recommended these flats to five people already—what's a few more?

THE ROW Sock Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats £600 SHOP NOW Anything The Row touches turns to gold. These mesh flats are no exception.

KHAITE Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats £840 SHOP NOW For days when I want more than a ballet flat but less than a dressy heel.

2. MARY JANES

LE MONDE BERYL Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW Mesh Mary Jane flats tick off two big footwear trends at once.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Mary Jane Pumps £920 SHOP NOW Spring isn't going to be just about flats—I'm after these block-heel Tabis too.

GABRIELA HEARST Lola Suede Point-Toe Flats £650 SHOP NOW The T-strap detail is everything on this pair.

AEYDE Uma Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats £245 SHOP NOW The colour, the fabric, the craftspersonship… it's all just too good.

3. SLINGBACKS

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Taralita 55 Leather Slingback Sandals £545 SHOP NOW These are giving me some serious '90s-throwback vibes.

THE ROW Harlow Leather Slingback Sandals £960 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these slingbacks with everything from dresses to wide-leg trousers this spring.

LOULOU STUDIO + Net Sustain Zila Satin and Leather Slingback Sandals £320 SHOP NOW Every warm-weather wardrobe needs an elevated pair of leather sandals.

AQUAZZURA So Nude 85 Suede Slingback Sandals £525 SHOP NOW You're about to see block heels everywhere.

4. COLOURFUL TRAINERS

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Cool now, cool forever. You won't regret adding a pair of Adidas Sambas to your collection.

LOEWE x On Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers in Light Blue £375 SHOP NOW Colourful trainers are In for spring, and they don't get much brighter than this blue Loewe pair from the On Running collab…

ADIDAS ORIGINALS SL 72 RS Leather and Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers in Yellow £80 SHOP NOW … unless you add a splash of yellow. Adidas trainers are only picking up more steam, so why not go all out?