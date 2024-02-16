I'm a Shoe Expert—4 Timeless Yet Trending Styles That Are Perfect for Spring
PSA: spring is on its way. The air is abuzz with anticipation as we gear up for all the warm-weather clothes to come. Shoe trends in particular are at the forefront of my mind, and thanks to my Instagram feed, Pinterest board and all the street style inspo I'm seeing, I already have my eye on some of the key styles emerging for the season ahead. From mesh flats and Mary Janes to almost blindingly bright trainers, the options are endless. The problem is trying to grab these popular pairs before they inevitably sell out, but I've got a secret weapon: NET-A-PORTER.
It's one of the trusted luxury retailers I can always count on to get my hands on some of the season's most sought-after shoes, starting with those that live in the New In and Trending sections, which are always perfection. I mean, the e-tailer stocks something for every style, from iconic fashion houses and emerging designers alike, ensuring that my search pulls through the crème de la crème of footwear. There’s just no faulting it.
Like clockwork, I found myself once again irresistibly drawn to NET-A-PORTER's virtual aisles when I started my new-season wardrobe prep, and each click brought me one step closer to the best of spring's trending shoes. So before you begin your own search for the perfect spring footwear, take a look below at the pairs that are on my wish list.
SHOP MY FAVOURITE SPRING SHOE STYLES:
1. MESH FLATS
Expect to see a variation of these on every fashion person.
I've recommended these flats to five people already—what's a few more?
Anything The Row touches turns to gold. These mesh flats are no exception.
For days when I want more than a ballet flat but less than a dressy heel.
2. MARY JANES
Mesh Mary Jane flats tick off two big footwear trends at once.
Spring isn't going to be just about flats—I'm after these block-heel Tabis too.
The colour, the fabric, the craftspersonship… it's all just too good.
3. SLINGBACKS
These are giving me some serious '90s-throwback vibes.
I'll be wearing these slingbacks with everything from dresses to wide-leg trousers this spring.
Every warm-weather wardrobe needs an elevated pair of leather sandals.
4. COLOURFUL TRAINERS
Cool now, cool forever. You won't regret adding a pair of Adidas Sambas to your collection.
Colourful trainers are In for spring, and they don't get much brighter than this blue Loewe pair from the On Running collab…
… unless you add a splash of yellow. Adidas trainers are only picking up more steam, so why not go all out?